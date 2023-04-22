Countries That Sent the Most Aid to Ukraine Last Year

When Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, experts and analysts predicted that Russia, given its perceived military superiority, would prevail and the conflict would be over in a matter of weeks. Russia’s annual defense spending is 10 times that of Ukraine, and its standing army is nearly five times larger. Yet, now, more than a year later, the conflict is still ongoing and Ukraine has wrested back territory previously occupied by Russian forces. (Here is a look at how Russian and Ukrainian military spending compares to the world.)

Ukraine’s unexpected success up to this point is attributable not only to the resolve of its resistance fighters, but also to the substantial aid and assistance flowing in from around the world. Countries and multilateral institutions from East Asia to Western Europe and North America have sent over $90 billion in humanitarian, military, and financial aid in support of the Ukrainian resistance so far this year.

Using data compiled by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a globalization research firm based in Germany, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries that have given the most aid to Ukraine in 2022. Each of the 25 countries on this list gave at least $100 to Ukraine last year.

The vast majority of countries on this list – 18 out of 25 – are members of the European Union. Due to their geographic proximity to the fighting in Ukraine, European nations have a vested interest in not allowing Russia’s expansionist ambitions to go unchecked. EU member states and institutions have given nearly $30 billion in aid to Ukraine so far this year.

Still, the vast majority of support to Ukraine so far has come from the United States, which, to date, has given more than all other nations combined. The U.S. has far and away the largest military budget in the world, and as a result, is best positioned to offer the most support to Ukraine – particularly as it wages war against a nuclear super power that has historically been a chief geopolitical rival of the United States. (Here is a look at all of the weapons the U.S. has committed to Ukraine since the invasion.)

