Cities With the Most Expensive Pizza

One of the most recognizable Manhattan pizza chains, 2 Bros. Pizza, recently raised the prices at their last holdout location offering their famous $1 slice. Inflation has affected ingredient and supply costs across the board, from cheese to flour to paper plates, and the dollar slice is almost certainly now a thing of the past in New York City.

There are still 21 cities around the country, however, where a slice costs less than $2, at least when it’s counted as one-eighth of a 14-inch pizza.

To determine what pizza costs in the 50 most populous U.S. cities (according to World Population Review), 24/7 Tempo reviewed a study of pizza prices conducted by the sports betting hub Betting.com. The site used GrubHub to determine the cost of a 14-inch margherita pizza (with tomato sauce, cheese, and basil) at five different restaurants in each city, then computed the average cost across the five. To find the cost of a slice, the total was divided by eight.

Click here to see what pizza costs in 50 U.S. cities

Some of the cheapest pizzas are found in cities in Texas and Oklahoma, and prices are low as well elsewhere in the South and Southwest. Tampa, Florida offers the cheapest margherita pizza out of the nation’s 50 largest cities, with a whole pie averaging just $12.89 or $1.61 a slice. Midwestern cities including Detroit and Wichita also boast whole pizza prices under $15. (Here’s a look at the best pizza place in every state.)

On the other hand, cities known for their high cost of living including Seattle, San Francisco, and New York city top the list with pies running over $20. Southern California has multiple cities in the top 15 most expensive cities for pizza, while Portland, Oregon, has the most expensive average pizza price in the nation at $21.67. (If you’re looking for more than pizza, check this list of the top old-school Italian restaurants in America.)