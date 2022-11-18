The Best Pizzerias in the World

Americans love pizza. Several years ago, a Harris Poll, surveying more than 2,000 U.S. adults, found that if those polled could eat only one food for the rest of their lives, 21% of them would choose pizza – more than any other food by far. (These are the American cities with the most pizza places.)

But it’s not just Americans, of course. Pizza, which originated from humble beginnings as a food for the poor in southern Italy, has become one of the world’s most popular foods, made (in one form or another) and enjoyed in every corner of the globe.

So where are the best pizzerias in the world? To determine just that, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the ranking on 50 Top Pizza World 2022, an annual guide to top pizzerias worldwide, modeled after William Reed Business Media’s annual World’s 50 Greatest Restaurants, and compiled by about 150 specialists around the globe. In addition, we consulted rankings and listings on sites including Taste Atlas, The Guardian, Culinary Backstreets, En-Vols, and Travel Triangle, then used editorial discretion to choose and rank our top 25.

It should come as little surprise that of the top 25 pizzerias in the world, 10 are in Italy. The cream of the mozzarella is found in Naples, regarded as the birthplace of pizza, with three pizzerias in the top four.

The United Nations understands the importance of pizza to Naples. In 2017, the Neapolitan art of pizza spinning was declared by UNESCO to be an “intangible cultural heritage,” adding it to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. “Pizza is popular, cheap, democratic and sustainable,” said Marino Niola, who coordinates the Laboratory of Social Anthropology at the Suor Orsola Benincasa University of Naples in a CNN post. “It was invented by multitasking people to survive in a difficult city like Naples.”

Pizza, whether it’s a classic Margherita or a more imaginative variety topped with salmon, pumpkin, potatoes, or – saints preserve us – pineapple, is a worldwide food, as evidenced by our list. The best pizzerias in the world are found not only in Italy but elsewhere in Europe, in North and South America, and in Asia. (A taste of pizza variety may be found in our list of the most popular pizza in every state.)