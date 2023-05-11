Most Famous Guns in Movies and TV

Since the early days of television and cinema, firearms have been an indispensable plot device for countless stories on the silver screen. From old noir films and westerns to buddy-cop and spy movies, guns feature prominently in many of Hollywood’s favorite genres – and some makes and models have become iconic, at least partially through their portrayal onscreen. (Here, for instance, are some iconic guns wielded by Hollywood’s most famous spies.)

Reviewing both classic and contemporary films and television shows from the last century, 24/7 Tempo has assembled a list of some of the firearms made famous by fictional characters on TV or in the movies. (These are 34 of the most iconic movie guns.)

The types of guns on this list range in description from concealable derringers to full-sized revolvers and semi-automatic handguns, and from rifles and shotguns to fully-automatic heavy machine-guns. While the characters who wield them are often the protagonists, their role is not always that of the hero.

Click here to see the most famous guns in movies or TV

Many of the characters who carry these firearms often share similar personality traits and circumstances. Many are strong, silent types motivated by a need for revenge, often seeking it through the barrel of a gun. Others are tasked with maintaining law and order, and are not afraid to bend a few rules to do so.

With overlapping plot themes and character traits, it is perhaps no surprise that multiple films on this list feature the same leading actor. Actors Clint Eastwood, Mel Gibson, and Al Pacino each appear in more than one of these films.