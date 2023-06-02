Guns of the Past Used in Modern Combat

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, news reports emerged about both sides using weapons that were more than 100 years old. Ukrainian troops were photographed defending a fortified position in the Donbas region with a PM M1910 Maxim machine gun – a weapon manufactured before World War I. The Russian forces allegedly armed their infantry with Mosin-Nagant rifles, first used in 1891. (Even more amazing was a photo of a Russian checkpoint in Kherson being guarded by what appeared to be a 12-pound muzzleloading cannon from the Napoleonic Wars.)

While arms are continually being refined and improved upon, examples from long ago can still be lethal, and are still in use around the world. To identify 24 guns of the past used in modern combat, 24/7 Tempo consulted sites including The New York Times, Military Factory, American Rifleman, Pew Pew Tactical, and Atlantic Firearms.

Some of these older weapons are among the best-known small arms ever made. These include the aforementioned Mosin-Nagant rifle, the AK-47, the M1 Garand, the M1 Carbine, and the Lee-Enfield. (These are the U.S. military’s oldest weapons still in use.)

These pistols, rifles, and shotguns have been used by guerrillas, freedom fighters, insurgents, special forces, and militaries on every continent. Some weapons, such as the Soviet-made AK-47, have been closely associated particularly closely with the wars of liberation in Africa. The Lee-Enfield bolt-action rifle, used by British forces during the colonial era, has been in the Taliban’s weapons inventory in Afghanistan.

And as we’ve seen in Ukraine, desperate times call for getting your hands on whatever weapon you can – even if it’s a machine gun made before World War I. (You can be sure, however, that the PM M1910 Maxim is not among the nine fastest-firing machine guns in the world.)

