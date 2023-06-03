Every Time Congress Raised the Debt Ceiling in the Last 45 Years

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen identified June 5 as the day the U.S. government would default on its obligations, should congress fail to raise the nation’s borrowing limit. Though the Senate passed the debt ceiling bill, averting a default, such a default would have had catastrophic consequences.

Projections from the Council of Economic Advisors show that even a short default could result in half a million job losses and an economic contraction of over half a percentage point. A protracted default, meanwhile, could result in over 8 million job losses and a 6% annualized economic contraction in the third quarter.

The current bill to raise the country’s debt ceiling represents a last-minute compromise between the Democratic Biden administration and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In eras where both the White House and Congress are under the control of the same political party, raising the country’s borrowing limit is relatively straightforward, with little talk of potential default. In the last 45 years alone, the federal government has raised the country’s borrowing limit a total of 61 times. The latest one would be the 62nd time.

Using data from the Jan. 6, 2022 report Votes on Measures to Adjust the Statutory Debt Limit, 1978 to Present, from the Congressional Research Service, 24/7 Wall St. identified each instance Congress acted to raise or suspend the debt limit in the last 45 years.

Contentious negotiations over this year’s debt limit increase are partially due to concerns over the rapidly rising level of debt the U.S. has accumulated. Between the year 2000 and 2022, the U.S. national debt surged from $9.7 trillion to $30.9 trillion, adjusting for inflation. Over the same period, U.S. national debt climbed from 56% of gross domestic product, to 124%. (Here is a look at the 15 countries where government debt is larger than the entire economy.)

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, rising debt in recent decades is attributable to tax cuts, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Great Recession, and the stimulus programs and reduced revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between 1978 and 2022, the years considered on this list, the nation’s debt ceiling rose from $752 billion to $31.4 trillion. The list spans eight presidential administrations, from Carter to Biden. The largest share of increases to borrowing that required congressional action – 18 in total – occurred during the Reagan Administration, which lasted eight years. (The national debt increased the most under these U.S. Presidents.)

