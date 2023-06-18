35 Best Cities to be a Single Dad, Ranked

While we may often think of mothers when we think of single parents, according to the latest Census data, some 20% of all parents without partners are fathers. Single fathers, whether divorced, separated, widowed, or never married, care for a total of about 3 million children nationwide.

In time for Father’s Day, June 18, 24/7 compiled a ranking of America’s best cities for single dads in 2023 by reviewing a study conducted by LawnStarter, a lawn care company that frequently conducts research into city and state amenities. The study compared the 200 largest U.S. cities based on 33 differently weighted metrics across six pertinent categories, drawing on data from 19 government and private sources and several of the site’s own previous studies. The categories included affordability, child care, health and education opportunities and rates, and community support (including fatherhood programs and single dad support groups). Home and outdoors factors (including air quality, proximity to parks, and crime index) and work-life balance (commuting time, paid fairly leave, etc.) were also considered.

At the No. 1 spot on our list is Bellevue, Washington. Amazon was founded in Bellevue by Jeff Bezos, and the city is home today to satellite offices for technology giants eBay, Oracle, Salesforce, Google, and Microsoft, all of which offer well-paying jobs. It is the only city on our list to appear in the top 10 in four categories: affordability, child care, health and education, and community support.

Irvine, California, a major technology hub in Southern California and home to numerous colleges and universities, placed in the top ten for health and education and community support – and specifically took first place for the number of support groups for single dads

Naperville, Illinois, a Chicago suburb with a higher cost of living than many cities on our list, nevertheless topped the LawnStarter list in affordability, but also came in at No. 1 for in the child care and home and outdoor categories.

Sixteen states placed cities on the list, but California had the lion’s share with 13, including five in the top 10. Like Bellevue, California cities Sunnyvale and Fremont have many good-paying jobs because of their proximity to high tech jobs – in this case in Silicon Valley.