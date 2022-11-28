10 Jobs That Make Parenting Manageable

Becoming a parent is a major life change that can make working for a living a serious challenge. New parents might want jobs that are more flexible or require fewer hours. Some may stop working when their child is born but want to return to a job in some capacity once their kids are old enough to spend most of their day at school. (Unfortunately, the United States is one of the few rich countries in the world without mandated parental leave. These are the countries that have the best paid leave for new parents.)

New parents may find that their current jobs are not very compatible with their parental responsibilities. There are a variety of careers that are well suited for the schedules and skills of parents, however. Some require extensive training and/or on-the-job experience, but others are reasonably easy to take on. (These are the highest paying jobs you can get without a college degree.)

To compile a list of 10 of the best child-friendly careers, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report from the job search engine Lensa, concentrating on jobs that offer flexibility when it comes to hours, vacations, and other needed time off. Median pay was taken from Payscale.com.

Freelance and gig economy work can be ideal because workers decide how much work they would like to take on and when they want to do it. Driving for companies like Uber or Lyft means no commitments and potential work at any hour of the day. A study by the education company KinderCare found that 69% of parents reported being more involved in their children’s lives because of more flexible work schedules.

Work-from-home jobs are ideal because they allow parents. Freelancers often can work from wherever they want and have the ability to handle unexpected parenting emergencies like visits to the doctor. Further, they can increase or decrease workloads at different points in the year.

Jobs in education can work well for parents because their schedules often match up with school schedules. These positions often get summers and other school vacations off, letting them spend more time with their kids. In addition, parents gain skills and experience from raising children that can be extremely valuable in the professional world. Many of the careers here involve working with children and parents can apply lessons they’ve learned at home to excel in these fields.