America's Biggest Military Schools

Military academies play a pivotal role in the officer training programs within the U.S. Armed Forces. One of the key strengths of the U.S. military lies in its ability to educate a substantial number of officers through these institutions, with the largest ones capable of producing thousands of officers annually. These academies offer extensive training and top-tier military education, equipping graduates with a winning edge on the battlefield.

Among these, the United States Military Academy at West Point, situated on the Hudson River in New York State, approximately 50 miles from New York City, stands as one of the nation’s largest military academies in terms of student body. Established in 1802, it currently enrolls around 4,600 cadets. West Point is renowned for its comprehensive approach to education, encompassing academic coursework, military training, and character development. However, it ranks as the fourth-largest American military academy in terms of size. (Here’s a roster of the most famous West Point grads.)

To identify the 28 largest U.S. military academies, 24/7 Wall St. referred to the online database of military academies provided by Military School USA. an online directory of military academies designed to help families understand the ins and outs of military school education. We listed these schools from smallest to largest based on their total student enrollment, listing only schools with 500 or more students enrolled. We supplemented this data with information from Military School USA regarding each school’s location, type, founding date, and whether each is coeducational.

A majority of these larger academies are concentrated on the East Coast, often tracing back to historical population density patterns in that region. Nonetheless, three of these academies are in California, with the oldest dating back to 1930 and the other two established in the early 21st century. The largest of all, founded in 1962, is situated in Galveston, Texas. (These are the oldest U.S. military academies still in operation.)

Click here to see the biggest military schools in the country.