The Oldest US Military Academies Still in Operation

The United States has a rich history of military education and training. Several notable institutions have been around since near the inception of this country, and they have played critical roles in developing military officers.

West Point, located in upstate New York, is renowned for its rigorous academic and physical training programs, preparing cadets for leadership roles in the military. It is one of the oldest military academies in the nation with its roots dating back to George Washington, though it was President Thomas Jefferson who signed legislation to establish the academy. West Point has produced many distinguished graduates, including two U.S. presidents, several members of Congress, and numerous military leaders.

Other than West Point, there are numerous military schools nationwide. To determine the 35 oldest U.S. military academies, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed an online directory of military academies produced by Military School USA. Military academies are ranked according to their founding date, starting before the year of 1930. Supplemental data on the school’s location, type, student population, and whether or not it is coed also came from Military School USA.

Another prestigious military academy is the United States Naval Academy, located in Annapolis, Maryland. Founded in 1845, it has been training naval officers for over 175 years. The mission at the Naval Academy is focused on developing cadets “with the highest ideals of duty, honor and loyalty in order to graduate leaders who are dedicated to a career of naval service and have potential for future development in mind and character to assume the highest responsibilities of command, citizenship and government.”

Apart from these major academies, there are also several other military colleges and universities throughout the U.S. that predate the Civil War. These include The Citadel in South Carolina, founded in 1842, and Virginia Military Institute, founded in 1839.

The oldest military academies in the United States are mostly on the East Coast, where the country was founded. In fact, only one of the 10 oldest academies is located outside of the East Coast.

Here’s a look at the 35 oldest U.S. military academies: