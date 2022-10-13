The Most Famous West Point Grads

The United States Military Academy was founded in 1802 at West Point, New York, a place chosen for its strategic importance because it overlooks the Hudson River. The academy is one of the oldest such institutions in the world and has produced some of America’s most famous leaders.

To identify some of West Point’s most famous graduates, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the list of 72 notable graduates curated by the U.S. Military Academy. The academy considered former presidents, military commanders, Rhodes Scholars, recipients of Hertz Foundation fellowships in applied physical science disciplines, and cadets who went on to be awarded a Marshall Scholarship to attend a British university. We focused on the 31 who commanded armies in major wars, achieved the highest government positions, or performed the greatest acts of heroism.

Though our list contains some of America’s most famous generals, we’ve also included astronauts and those who have distinguished themselves in government service. The list also includes military leaders who served in the Confederacy, recognized for their tactical skills and bravery, not for the cause they fought for. (These are the greatest generals in American history.)

While each class annually graduates outstanding individuals, some classes have produced more noteworthy leaders than others. For example, the class of 1915, hailed as “the class the stars fell on,” produced 59 generals out of a class of 164 graduates. Two of them, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Omar N. Bradley, attained the rank of five-star general and led American efforts in World War II.

An earlier distinguished class was 1846. Out of this group came the Civil War legends George McClellan, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, and George Pickett. Besides Jackson and Pickett, other West Point graduates on the list who joined the Confederate side were Jefferson Davis, Ambrose P. Hill, James E.B. Stuart, and Robert E. Lee.

Graduates Frank Borman, Edward White II, Michael Collins, Andrew Morgan, and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin made their marks as astronauts, while Alexander Haig served as secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan. (Learn about every time men have landed on the moon.)