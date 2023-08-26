The Most Infamous White Collar Scandals in History

The recent arrest of cryptocurrency entrepreneur Samuel Bankman-Fried for allegedly misusing customer funds from his now-bankrupt FTX exchange put a spotlight on digital currencies as a potential avenue for business scams and financial crimes. If convicted of fraud, the 30-year-old former billionaire could face over a century in prison, joining a notorious group of white-collar criminals who have illegally enriched themselves at others’ expense.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of the most infamous white-collar criminals of all time by consulting sites including King University, Investopedia, and Yahoo Finance. Our list was assembled based on the size and scope of the crime, and we used editorial discretion to make our final selections.

Some notable examples include Bernie Madoff, who died in jail in 2021 while serving 150 years for running an elaborate Ponzi scheme, and Nick Leeson, whose unauthorized trading caused the collapse of Britain’s oldest merchant bank in the 1990s. (Here’s a look at the worst corruption scandal in every state.)

Other notorious white-collar criminals include a preacher who defrauded his churchgoers, businessmen who took out millions in fraudulent loans before fleeing to Israel, and a hedge fund manager who swindled investors out of $450 million.

Massive corporate fraud also led to the downfall of companies like Enron and WorldCom. Wells Fargo is still dealing with the impacts of its fake accounts scandal. Most white-collar criminals on the list are still alive, either free or in prison. The only woman named is Martha Stewart, who served five months in 2005 for insider trading.