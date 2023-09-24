Union and Confederate Soldier Pay During the Civil War

Approximately 2.4 million soldiers were engaged in the Civil War, with around 1.56 million fighting for the North and an estimated 800,000 for the South (although Confederate records remain incomplete). The estimated number of casualties in the conflict varies, ranging from approximately 620,000 to 752,000 lives lost. Regardless of the exact figure, the Civil War stands as the bloodiest conflict in American history. (Here’s a list of the wars that killed the most Americans.)

Union soldiers fought initially to preserve the Union and later to end slavery, while Confederate soldiers took up arms for reasons including state pride, the preservation of slavery, and defense of their homes. Steady pay was among the incentives for soldiers on both sides.

To compile a list of the monthly wage of soldiers of every rank fighting in the Civil War, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics from the American Battlefield Trust, an organization that preserves America’s battlegrounds, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

The majority of soldiers on both sides were primarily farmers, with an average age of approximately 26. Although they were supposed to receive pay every two months, this often did not occur due to the considerable distances military paymasters had to cover.

Except for the rank of captain and, briefly, private, Confederate soldiers typically received lower pay compared to their Union counterparts. (These days, here’s how much the U.S. military are paid at every pay grade.)

