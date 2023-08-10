Each State's Most Recent Medal of Honor Recipient

Abraham Lincoln signed the legislation creating the Navy’s Medal of Honor in December 1861, beginning a storied tradition of military valor and gallantry that had held for more than 150 years (later legislations included other branches). In that time, just over 3,500 medals have been awarded among the more than 41 million Americans who have served over the course of the nation’s history.

Medals of Honor have been awarded for acts of heroism and bravery that unite recipients despite hailing from cities, towns, and cultures all across the nation. And in each generation, soldiers with uncommon valor show the newest generation is no different. (Here is every state’s most impressive medal of honor recipient.)

To identify the most recent Medal of Honor recipient from each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. States are ordered alphabetically. We included the name of the most recent recipient as well as what branch of the military they served in, highest rank, date of medal presentation, and the conflict the recipient was involved in. All information is from the society. (Also see, every medal and ribbon the U.S. military awards, ranked.)

The most recent recipient of the Medal of Honor is Paris D. Davis for his service in the Vietnam War with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces. Despite receiving the medal for service during combat operations on June 17-18, 1965, Davis was presented the medal by President Joe Biden at the White House on March 3, 2023. Davis “distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty.”

Sergeant First Class Christopher Andrew Celiz distinguished himself in Afghanistan when he willfully exposed himself to heavy enemy fire so his team was able to safely evacuate, preventing more casualties. Celiz would not survive the encounter, but his sacrifice and selflessness are in keeping with the highest traditions of military service. Biden presented his Medal of Honor on Dec. 16, 2021, at the White House.

These heroes, while spanning different battlefields and eras, all share in their exceptional demonstration of gallantry and bravery. Though the Medal of Honor is only awarded to a select few, it serves as an inspiration to many.

Here is a look at the most recent recipient of the Medal of Honor from each state.