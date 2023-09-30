Weekly Update: Here's How Bad COVID Is Right Now in Every State

Since the beginning of the pandemic more than three years ago, health professionals have observed the emergence of a number of notable variants, each posing new challenges in containing the virus.

The wave of new COVID-19 cases across the U.S., involving two new variants – mostly the one dubbed EG.5 – is no exception, but there are indications that the surge they’re responsible for may already be showing signs of subsiding at least a bit.

To determine the states where COVID-19 is the worst right now, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on recent COVID-19 hospital admissions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 per 100,000 state residents for the week of Sept. 10-16, 2023.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases was just under 20,000 on Sept. 16, in line with the number recorded in the week ending on Sept. 9, according to CDC data. The good news is that the rate of positive test results has decreased, albeit slightly, from 14.3% to 12.5%. (As has been the case since the beginning of the pandemic, the actual number of infections may be higher due to the prevalence of at-home tests that go unreported.)

Click here to learn how bad COVID is right now in every state

There are still clear regional divides in the prevalence of new cases, and in most cases they have not changed much since the previous week. Generally, Southern states are still dealing with the highest new weekly COVID-19 hospitalization admission rates, with Florida and Arkansas again topping the list for new weekly admissions per capita, followed closely by West Virginia. (Florida has 12 entries on our list of 25 American vacation destinations emerging as COVID hotspots.)

One notable exception is Louisiana, which was No. 3 last week for highest number of hospital admissions, but dropped to No. 14 this week.

As colder temperatures draw near and immunity gradually diminishes, health authorities caution that the increase in cases may persist throughout the fall and winter seasons. They emphasize the importance of vaccinations – the latest vaccine has just been approved for use – and the adoption of measures such as wearing masks indoors to reduce the virus’s transmission. (These are the states with the most health-conscious residents.)

Methodology

To determine how bad COVID is right now in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on recent COVID-19 hospital admissions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 per 100,000 state residents for the week of Sept. 10-16, 2023. Supplemental data on the total number of recorded COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020; the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 since January 2020; and the COVID-19 test positivity rate for the week of Sept. 10-16, 2023 also came from the CDC. Population data used to adjust hospital admission and death counts per capita came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program and is for July 1, 2022.