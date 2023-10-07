Here's How Bad COVID Is Right Now in Every State Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

As autumn starts, data gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that indicators of COVID-19 for the week ending Sept. 23 are either flatlining or trending lower nationally. However, the pandemic appears to be hitting some states harder than others.

To determine how bad COVID is right now in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on recent COVID-19 hospital admissions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 per 100,000 state residents for the week of Sept. 17-23, 2023.

Six of the 10 states with the highest rate of new weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions for the week of Sept. 17-23 – New York, West Virginia, Montana, Missouri, Florida, and Arkansas – were among the 10 states with the highest rate of COVID-19-related hospital admissions the previous week.

This week, Montana, West Virginia, Hawaii, Connecticut, and New York, the states with the highest admission rates, all saw increases compared to the previous week. Montana’s rate rose from 7.7 to 10.2 per 100,000 residents, and West Virginia’s surged from 8.1 to 9.6 per 100,000 people. (For more granular data, here’s a look at counties where the COVID-19 increase is the worst in every state.)

The good news is that the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions was just over 19,000 for the week ending Sept. 23, a decline of 3.1% from the prior weekly period, according to CDC data.

The rate of positive test results nationally has decreased from 12.5% to 11.6% – but 16 states still have positivity rates above the national average. Five states share the lowest positivity rates, and three of them – Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia – are from the same region. (These are the states with the most health-conscious residents.)

Methodology

Supplemental data on the total number of recorded COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020; the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 since January 2020; and the COVID-19 test positivity rate for the week of Sept. 17-23, 2023 also came from the CDC. Population data used to adjust hospital admission and death counts per capita came from the U.S. Census Bureau's Population and Housing Unit Estimates program and is for July 1, 2022.