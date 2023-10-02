Popular TV Series That Have Been Canceled or Are Coming to an End

The leaves are starting to fall in many parts of the United States, and many of TV viewers’ favorite programs are falling out as well. They are either coming to the end of their run by design, even though they may still draw a large audience, or viewership has dropped off and they’re being canceled earlier than their producers might like.

To determine the most popular television series that have come or are coming to an end this year, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on renewals and cancellations from Rotten Tomatoes. Television series that are coming to an end after either a planned final season or through premature cancellation were ranked based on the number of IMDb user reviews as of September 2023. Cast data is also from IMDb.

Some of the shows on cable television, over-the-air channels, or streaming sites are remakes of dramas that had success in earlier years, such as “Perry Mason,” “Gossip Girl,” and “Magnum, P.I.” – and who is to say that they might not be revived again one day? (Here are 30 classic TV shows we’d like to see rebooted.)

Viewers are saying goodbye to beloved and honored series such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the period drama “The Crown.” The former program has won 20 Emmys and the latter has snagged 21. The long-running AMC zombie series “Fear the Walking Dead” will finally meet its maker after eight seasons. The two Star Trek series on Paramount+, “Star Trek: Picard” and “Star Trek: Discovery,” have reached their final frontier.

Two of the canceled programs, “NCIS Los Angeles” and “Archer,” have each logged 14 seasons, the most of any of the shows on the list. (In contrast, these are the best TV shows that were canceled after one season.)

Click here for a list of 50 popular TV shows that are disappearing this year

While this list is ranked according to number of user reviews, presumably a measure of their popularity, it should also be noted that more than one-third of the soon-to-be terminated shows, 18 in all, have strong IMDb user ratings of 8.0 or higher.