Best New Shows of 2022

When the pandemic forced people to huddle in their homes, streaming services took off, as viewers hungered for new, interesting shows to pass the hours. And the trend has stuck well beyond the pandemic. In fact, streaming services have surged past broadcast TV and cable as our go-to viewing option. As research firm Nielsen recently reported, streaming services represented 38.2% of the public’s TV time in November. In contrast, cable and broadcast TV grabbed a much lower 31.8% and 25.7% share, respectively.

It’s easy to see why. As streaming viewership increased, streaming services began to offer innovative, diverse shows to capture the audience’s attention. Most of the best new shows of 2022 premiered on streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon, and definitely caught the public’s eye. (If you’re more the nostalgic type, here’s a list of classic TV shows you can binge right now.)

To determine the best new shows of 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed audience rating data on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon. Both cable and streaming shows that premiered in 2022 were ranked based on average IMDb user rating as of December 2022. Only shows with at least 5,000 audience reviews were considered. In the case of a tie, the show with more user reviews was ranked higher. Platforms listed are the primary outlet for each show, but they may be available on other platforms, too. (Cast information also comes from IMDb.)

The diversity of the shows guarantees something for everyone. There is everything from Japanese anime (“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” “Chainsaw”) to historical dramas like “The Gilded Age” from the creator of Downton Abbey. Want a psychological thriller? Try “Severance.”

Sports fans can binge watch a series depicting the rise of the Los Angeles Lakers. Or watch how two Hollywood stars try to turn around a real-life down-on-its-luck North Wales soccer team. And Star Wars and Star Trek fans can get their fix with “Andor” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” (Can you answer these real “Jeopardy!” clues about “Star Wars?”)