America's 10 Favorite Revolver Companies, Ranked

In recent decades, semi-automatic pistols have all but replaced revolvers in professional spheres, from law enforcement to the military. Still, notable for their reliability and simplicity, revolvers remain popular with civilians in the United States – and consumer demand appears to be rising.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, revolver production in the United States topped 1.1 million in 2021, the most of any year since at least 1986. While there are thousands of licensed gunmakers in the U.S., only a small handful of them cater to the growing market for revolvers. (These Americans own the most guns: every state ranked.)

More than any other type of firearm, the market for revolvers is controlled by only a handful of companies. Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s top revolver companies. Companies are ranked by total domestic revolver production in 2021.

The 10 companies on this list were the only gun makers to produce at least 1,000 revolvers in the U.S. in 2021. The top three brands on this list – Heritage Manufacturing, Ruger, and Smith & Wesson – account for over 85% of all domestic revolver manufacturing. (Here is a look at the most powerful handguns.)

For some of these top companies, revolvers represent only a small share of their overall firearm production. While Heritage focuses almost exclusively on pistol production, for brands like Ruger and Smith & Wesson, semi-automatic pistols and rifles account for the bulk of total manufacturing output.

