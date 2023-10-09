America’s Most Popular Revolvers Bought Online, and How Much They Cost szuppo / Flickr

First patented by Samuel Colt nearly 200 years ago, revolvers remain a popular firearm design in the United States. For much of the 20th century, revolvers were the sidearm of choice for countless law enforcement and security organizations. From the New York Police Department to the FBI, revolvers were favored for their intuitive operability, reliability, and simplicity.

Though revolvers have been all but replaced in professional spheres by semi-automatic pistols – which generally offer faster reload times, slimmer designs, and greater magazine capacity – consumer demand for them is on the rise. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, gunmakers in the U.S. manufactured more than 1.1 million revolvers in 2021, the highest annual production total since at least 1986. (These Americans own the most guns: every state ranked.)

Sales data from the online firearm sales marketplace, Gunbroker.com, show that some revolver models are especially popular.

Using a report from Gungenius, which uses data from Gunbroker.com, an online firearm sales marketplace, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 most popular revolvers in America. Revolver models are ranked by 2022 sales reported by the online platform, though exact sales numbers were not provided.

The Colt Python is the only revolver on this list to rank among the 22 best-selling firearms of any type – including rifles, pistols, and shotguns – on Gunbroker.com in 2022. The Python, a .357 Magnum revolver, was first released in 1955 before being discontinued in 2005 and reintroduced in 2020. (Here is a look at the most powerful handguns.)

Colt, the maker of the Python, is one of several firearm brands with more than one revolver on this list. The others are Taurus, Ruger, and Smith & Wesson. These three brands accounted for a combined 85% of all domestic revolver manufacturing from 2016 to 2020.

