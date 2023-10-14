Every Warplane in China’s Air Force N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

In recent years, China has been consolidating its military strength in the Pacific, raising concerns of a potential move to reclaim Taiwan. By bolstering both its naval and aerial capabilities, the People’s Liberation Army aims to assert its power and enhance its global influence.

China’s ascension in the realm of international politics has been accompanied by a notable expansion in its military capacities. A significant facet of this expansion revolves around the modernization of the Chinese air force. With a formidable fleet of operational aircraft, the Chinese air force plays a pivotal role in advancing China’s supremacy within the region and on the world stage. See where China ranks on this list of the largest air forces in the world.

To identify all of the planes in active service in the Chinese air force, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the 2023 report World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked aircraft by the number of units in active service. We excluded combat helicopters and trainer aircraft from this list. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft and how many are in active service came from FlightGlobal. Data on each aircraft’s first flight came from various military and historical sources.

Large portions of China’s air power consist of combat aircraft, ranging from air superiority fighters and multi-role combat jets to ground attack and bomber planes. The primary function of these aircraft is to contest aerial superiority by engaging enemy aircraft and to carry out strategic and precision strikes. The J-10, J-11, J-16, Su-27, and J-7 are among the most prominent operational Chinese combat aircraft, strategically designed and developed to cover a wide range of air missions.

The J-20 stealth fighter stands out from the rest of the fleet as a fifth-generation fighter jet. It boasts low-observability, radar-evading airframes, and advanced avionics, which enable the aircraft to effectively avoid enemy detection. (Also see, the U.S. military’s fastest planes.)

Transport aircraft are another essential element of the Chinese air force. Large transport aircraft, such as the Y-20, Y-9, and Il-76, have the crucial responsibility of supplying troops during conflicts, helping with humanitarian aid operations, and conducting strategic airlifts.

The Chinese air force’s active fleet is demonstrative of China’s dedication to investing in and advancing its military power. Whether it is via combat planes, transport aircraft, or special mission aircraft, China is ready to prove itself on the world stage.

Here are all the active aircraft within the Chinese air force.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 17. Challenger 870

> Type: Special mission

> Active in Chinese air force: 5

> First flight: August 2006

> Top speed: 542 mph

Source: Flight Video & Photo / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 15. Harbin Y-12

> Type: Transport

> Active in Chinese air force: 11

> First flight: July 1982

> Top speed: 205 mph

Source: Dmitry Malov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 14. Xian MA60

> Type: Transport

> Active in Chinese air force: 16

> First flight: August 2006

> Top speed: 320 mph

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 13. Chengdu J-20 Black Eagle

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Chinese air force: 19

> First flight: January 2011

> Top speed: 1,305 mph

13. Shaanxi Y-8 Yunshuji-8

> Type: Transport, special mission

> Active in Chinese air force: 110

> First flight: December 1974

> Top speed: 410 mph

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 5. Nanchang Q-5 Fantan

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Chinese air force: 118

> First flight: June 1965

> Top speed: 739 mph

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 1. Chengdu J-7 Fishcan

> Type: Combat aircraft

> Active in Chinese air force: 387

> First flight: January 1966

> Top speed: 1,367 mph