The Fastest and Slowest Chinese Combat Aircraft

The military modernization effort within China has been incredible over the last few decades, to say the least. China has built up its naval forces and even plans to introduce new aircraft carriers to its fleet in the near future. These aircraft carriers will highlight some of China’s main developments within this time, namely its combat aircraft.

For years, the United States and Russia were known for having two of the strongest air forces on the planet. However, with China’s recent additions to its combat aircraft, it now enters this elite club of air forces. Not only has China improved on its aircraft combat capabilities, but now some of these aircraft can reach earth-shattering speeds. (These are the most widely used stealth planes.)

To identify the fastest and slowest combat aircraft in the Chinese military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft according to their top speed from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft. We also included supplemental data on how many of these aircraft are in active service, the type of aircraft, as well as what military branches they serve in.

Although the J-8 Finback was introduced in the 1980s, it can reach speeds of roughly 1,500 mph. As a fighter-bomber aircraft speed plays an important role in its operational capabilities. To be able to quickly enter a warzone, strike a target and exit before enemy forces can address the threat is of the utmost importance. On the defensive side, having the speed to intercept enemy aircraft before they reach high value targets or infrastructure is equally important. (These are the world’s most iconic strike fighter aircraft since WWII.)

China places much value in these agile combat aircraft. In fact, some of the most prolific Chinese aircraft in the People’s Liberation Army are also the fastest.

Here is a look at the fastest and slowest combat aircraft in the Chinese military: