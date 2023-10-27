The 22 Best Selling Guns Bought Online Last Year capcase / Flickr

Gun sales in the United States hit new all-time highs in recent years. According to estimates from SafeHome.org, Americans purchased 21 million firearms in 2020, and 19 million in 2021 – shattering the previous record of about 16 million reported in 2016.

As is the case with most consumer products in the U.S. today, firearms are widely available for sale online. Unlike most items purchased online, however, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their firearm shipped to a licensed gun store, which will then run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer. Still, as is the case with online shopping in general, the convenience and inventory offered by online retailers is a major draw for consumers.

The steep rise in firearm sales during the pandemic was fueled by a number of factors, including a loss of trust and heightened anxiety according to one study. While some of the best-selling guns online are traditional hunting rifles, most are better suited to home and self defense.

Using a report from Gungenius, which uses data from Gunbroker.com, an online firearm sales marketplace, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 22 most popular guns in America. Firearm models are ranked by 2022 sales, the most recent available, reported by the online platform, though exact sales numbers were not provided.

Handguns – a category that includes both pistols and revolvers – are easily the most popular type of firearm in the U.S. Licensed gun makers in the U.S. produced over 21.7 million handguns between 2016 and 2020, nearly double the 11.1 million rifles produced over the previous five-year period, according to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Tobacco data. Not surprisingly, over half of the best-selling firearms in the U.S. in 2022 were handguns.

Handguns are popular not only as home defense weapons, but are also well suited to personal protection and self-defense. Several of the pistols on this list are marketed explicitly as concealed carry weapons. (Here is a look at the most powerful handguns.)

Shotguns are another firearm category often purchased for home defense. Three of the firearm models on this list are shotguns, including the Mossberg 590, a model marketed exclusively as a tactical firearm. The two other shotguns on this list, the Mossberg 500 and Remington 870, are perennial favorites among American gun owners, each selling over 10 million units since their introduction over half a century ago. (Here is a look at the companies selling the most guns online.)

Here are the guns with the most online sales in 2022.

Source: Courtesy of O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. 22. Mossberg 500

> Approx. base price: $431

> Popular usages: Hunting, target shooting, home defense

> Available caliber(s) include: 12 ga, 20 ga, .410 bore

> Parent company: O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc.

> Parent company domestic firearm production 2016-2020: 2,223,241 (4.7% of all U.S. made firearms)

> Parent company US headquarters: North Haven, CT

Source: Courtesy of Henry USA 21. Henry Repeating Arms Big Boy

> Approx. base price: $945

> Popular usages: Hunting, home defense, collecting

> Available caliber(s) include: .357 Mag., .41 Rem. Mag., .44 Mag., .327 Federal Mag., .44 Mag.

> Parent company: Henry RAC Holding Corp.

> Parent company domestic firearm production 2016-2020: 1,378,544 (2.9% of all U.S. made firearms)

> Parent company US headquarters: Bayonne, NJ

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 19. Ruger Mini-14

> Approx. base price: $999

> Popular usages: Hunting, target shooting, home defense

> Available caliber(s) include: .223, .300

> Parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

> Parent company domestic firearm production 2016-2020: 8,166,448 (17.1% of all U.S. made firearms)

> Parent company US headquarters: Southport, CT

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 17. CZ-USA CZ 75

> Approx. base price: $799

> Popular usages: Military, law enforcement, self defense, home defense, target shooting

> Available caliber(s) include: 9mm

> Parent company: Colt CZ Group

> Parent company domestic firearm production 2016-2020: N/A

> Parent company US headquarters: Kansas City, KS (CZ-USA)

Source: Courtesy of Springfield Armory 16. Springfield Armory Hellcat

> Approx. base price: $569

> Popular usages: Concealed carry, self defense, home defense, target shooting

> Available caliber(s) include: 9mm

> Parent company: Springfield, Inc.

> Parent company domestic pistol production 2016-2020: 690,180 (3.3% of all U.S. made pistols)

> Parent company US headquarters: Geneseo, IL

Source: Courtesy of Sturm, Ruger & Co. 14. Ruger Mark IV

> Approx. base price: $559

> Popular usages: Target shooting, home defense

> Available caliber(s) include: .22 LR

> Parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

> Parent company domestic firearm production 2016-2020: 8,166,448 (17.1% of all U.S. made firearms)

> Parent company US headquarters: Southport, CT

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 12. Beretta 90

> Approx. base price: $548

> Popular usages: Military, law enforcement, self defense, home defense, target shooting

> Available caliber(s) include: 9mm

> Parent company: Beretta Holding

> Parent company domestic pistol production 2016-2020: 328,389 (1.5% of all U.S. made pistols)

> Parent company US headquarters: Accokeek, MD

Source: Courtesy of US Glock 11. Glock G43

> Approx. base price: $538

> Popular usages: Concealed carry, self defense, home defense, target shooting

> Available caliber(s) include: 9mm

> Parent company: Glock Inc.

> Parent company domestic firearm production 2016-2020: 1,510,437 (3.2% of all U.S. made firearms)

> Parent company US headquarters: Smyrna, GA

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 10. Springfield Armory XD

> Approx. base price: $618

> Popular usages: Concealed carry, self defense, home defense, target shooting

> Available caliber(s) include: 9mm, .40, .45

> Parent company: Springfield, Inc.

> Parent company domestic pistol production 2016-2020: 690,180 (3.3% of all U.S. made pistols)

> Parent company US headquarters: Geneseo, IL

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 7. Remington 870

> Approx. base price: $390

> Popular usages: Hunting, target shooting, military, law enforcement, home defense

> Available caliber(s) include: 12 ga, 20 ga, 28 ga, .410 bore

> Parent company: Freedom Group/Remington Outdoor Company

> Parent company domestic firearm production 2016-2020: 3,045,427 (6.4% of all U.S. made firearms)

> Parent company US headquarters: LaGrange, GA

Source: marine_corps / Flickr 6. Mossberg 590

> Approx. base price: $699

> Popular usages: Home defense, military, law enforcement

> Available caliber(s) include: 12 ga

> Parent company: O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc.

> Parent company domestic firearm production 2016-2020: 2,223,241 (4.7% of all U.S. made firearms)

> Parent company US headquarters: North Haven, CT

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 4. Smith & Wesson M&P9

> Approx. base price: $499

> Popular usages: Concealed carry, military, law enforcement, self defense, home defense, target shooting

> Available caliber(s) include: 9mm

> Parent company: Smith & Wesson Corp.

> Parent company domestic firearm production 2016-2020: 8,218,199 (17.2% of all U.S. made firearms)

> Parent company US headquarters: Springfield, MA

Source: Courtesy of Sig Sauer 3. Sig Sauer P365

> Approx. base price: $500

> Popular usages: Concealed carry, law enforcement, self defense, home defense, target shooting

> Available caliber(s) include: 9mm

> Parent company: Sig Sauer Inc.

> Parent company domestic firearm production 2016-2020: 3,660,629 (7.7% of all U.S. made firearms)

> Parent company US headquarters: Newington, NH

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 2. Remington 700

> Approx. base price: $500

> Popular usages: Hunting, target shooting

> Available caliber(s) include: .223, .260, .270, .308, .30-06

> Parent company: Freedom Group/Remington Outdoor Company

> Parent company domestic firearm production 2016-2020: 3,045,427 (6.4% of all U.S. made firearms)

> Parent company US headquarters: LaGrange, GA

Source: Sig Sauer 1. Sig Sauer P320

> Approx. base price: $580

> Popular usages: Military, law enforcement, self defense, home defense, target shooting

> Available caliber(s) include: 9mm, .357 SIG, .40, .45 ACP

> Parent company: Sig Sauer Inc.

> Parent company domestic firearm production 2016-2020: 3,660,629 (7.7% of all U.S. made firearms)

> Parent company US headquarters: Newington, NH

Methodology

To identify the best selling guns in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a report from Gungenius, which uses data from Gunbroker.com, an online firearm sales platform. The model or model families that make up the guns on this list are ranked by their 2022 unit sales on Gunbroker.com.

Data on 2016-2020 U.S. gun manufacturing totals for the companies on this list is from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Tobacco. Comprehensive domestic production data for the companies on this list is for all firearms, unless otherwise noted. For some companies, production data is limited to the firearm category of the model in question.

Approximate base price for each firearm is from the manufacturer’s website when possible, and in some cases, from online gun retailers. Many of the model families on this list have variations that are far more expensive than the price listed in this story, however.