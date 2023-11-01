The US Military's Longest-Range Guns Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Throughout history, the military with longer-range weaponry has held a major tactical advantage on the battlefield. During the Hundred Years’ War, the English longbow, with a range of up to 1,000 feet, proved the difference-maker over and over. Of course, with the development of firearms, accuracy at long ranges became an even more key aspect of military technological development. Of course in modern warfare, aircraft, drones, and artillery, and naval vessels can achieve strike ranges that would have been unimaginable during Hundred Years’ War. But even some small arms are capable of covering vast distances.

Historically, long-range weapons have provided both tactical and strategic advantages in military conflicts. Basically, they can reach out-of-range enemy forces. While ultimately the longest range attacks come from aircraft, drones, naval vessels, and missiles, even small arms have differing ranges, and some have a much longer range than others. (Also see, this is every state’s grade on gun laws.)

To determine the longest range small arms used by the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a range of sources, including military handbooks, government press releases, and firearms publications pertaining to small arms and light weapons currently used by the U.S. military. All small arms used by the U.S. military are ranked according to their maximum range, based on information from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms and more used by militaries across the world. Data on the type of weapon, caliber, country of origin, and year entered service, also came from Military Factory.

The sniper rifle arguably came into the battlefield during the American Revolution, giving soldiers an incredible tactical advantage. By the Civil War, sharpshooters began to make use of telescopic sights to improve accuracy. These days, sniper rifles have a myriad of modular scopes for any particular situation to gain the most advantage on the battlefield.

The U.S. military uses other small arms capable of doing damage in a variety of ranges – some at even much greater ranges than traditional sniper rifles. (Here is every standard issue U.S. military rifle since the American Revolution.)

Although not all the weapons on this list are meant to be used at great range, each serves a distinct purpose within the military, whether a shotgun or a sniper rifle. Some of these weapons have a maximum range of under 100 feet, while others can be effective at over 4 miles away. Some of these weapons have been in the service since the World War II era, and some have only been introduced within the last decade.

Here is a list of small arms in the U.S. military with the longest range:

Source: Mishella / iStock via Getty Images 42. Colt M1911

> Maximum range: 82 ft

> Caliber: .45 ACP

> Type: Semi-automatic service pistol

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Marine Corps, U.S. Army Special Operations

> Year entered service: 1911

Source: marine_corps / Flickr 41. Mossberg Model 590

> Maximum range: 130 ft

> Caliber: 12 gauge

> Type: Pump-action shotgun

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines

> Year entered service: 1975

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 40. M26 (MASS)

> Maximum range: 135 ft

> Caliber: 12 gauge

> Type: Modular accessory shotgun system

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army

> Year entered service: 2003

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 38. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)

> Maximum range: 164 ft

> Caliber: 12 gauge

> Type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun

> Country of origin: Italy

> Military branches used: Army, Marine Corps

> Year entered service: 1999

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 36. Brugger & Thomet APC9 (series)

> Maximum range: 330 ft

> Caliber: 9 mm

> Type: Modular personal defense weapon

> Country of origin: Switzerland

> Military branches used: Army, Air Force

> Year entered service: 2011

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 34. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

> Maximum range: 660 ft

> Caliber: 9 mm

> Type: Submachine gun / machine pistol

> Country of origin: Germany

> Military branches used: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, USSOCOM

> Year entered service: 1966

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 33. Heckler & Koch HK 416

> Maximum range: 985 ft

> Caliber: 5.56×45 mm

> Type: Assault rifle / tactical carbine weapon

> Country of origin: Germany

> Military branches used: Marine Corps, Army Delta Force, Naval Special Warfare Development Group (SEAL Team 6)

> Year entered service: 2005

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images 32. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

> Maximum range: 985 ft

> Caliber: 84mm

> Type: Man-portable, disposable anti-armor rocket launcher

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, Air Force

> Year entered service: 1987

Source: usairforce / Flickr 31. Mk14 Mod 0 EBR (Enhanced Battle Rifle)

> Maximum range: 1,500 ft

> Caliber: 7.62x51mm

> Type: Battle rifle / designated marksman rifle

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, Navy, Coast Guard

> Year entered service: 2004

Source: zim286 / iStock via Getty Images 30. Colt M4

> Maximum range: 1,640 ft

> Caliber: 5.56×45 mm

> Type: Assault carbine

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: All branches

> Year entered service: 1994

Source: Vadimborkin / iStock via Getty Images 28. Colt M16 (Series)

> Maximum range: 1,800 ft

> Caliber: 5.56×45 mm

> Type: Infantry assault rifle / assault carbine

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Marine Corps, U.S. Navy SEALs

> Year entered service: 1963

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 27. Heckler & Koch HK M27 IAR (Infantry Automatic Rifle)

> Maximum range: 1,800 ft

> Caliber: 5.56×45 mm

> Type: Squad support / designated marksman weapon

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Marine Corps

> Year entered service: 2011

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images 26. Barrett M107

> Maximum range: 1,850 ft

> Caliber: .50 BMG

> Type: Anti-material / anti-personnel sniper rifle

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard,USSOCOM

> Year entered service: 2008

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 24. MK 20 Mod 0 Sniper Support Rifle

> Maximum range: 1,980 ft

> Caliber: 7.62x51mm

> Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army

> Year entered service: 2004

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 23. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle (EMR)

> Maximum range: 2,550 ft

> Caliber: 7.62x51mm

> Type: Designated marksman rifle / sniper rifle

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Marines

> Year entered service: 2008

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 22. Fabrique National M249 SAW / LMG

> Maximum range: 2,600 ft

> Caliber: 5.56×45 mm

> Type: Light machine gun / squad support weapon

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines

> Year entered service: 1984

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 21. M110 SASS (Semi-Automatic Sniper System)

> Maximum range: 2,624 ft

> Caliber: 7.62x51mm

> Type: Designated marksman rifle / sniper rifle

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Amy, Marines, SOCOM

> Year entered service: 2007

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 20. Remington M24 SWS (Sniper Weapon System)

> Maximum range: 2,624 ft

> Caliber: 7.62x51mm

> Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, Air Force, USSOCOM

> Year entered service: 1987

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 19. Heckler & Koch HK 417

> Maximum range: 2,625 ft

> Caliber: 7.62x51mm

> Type: Battle rifle / designated marksman rifle

> Country of origin: Germany

> Military branches used: Joint Special Operations Command, Army, and Navy

> Year entered service: 2006

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 18. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun

> Maximum range: 3,280 ft

> Caliber: 7.62mm x 51mm

> Type: Six barrel gatling gun

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy

> Year entered service: 1965

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 17. Saco M60

> Maximum range: 3,280 ft

> Caliber: 7.62mm x 51mm

> Type: General purpose machine gun

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard,USSOCOM

> Year entered service: 1957

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 16. GA MSSR (Marine Scout Sniper Rifle)

> Maximum range: 3,610 ft

> Caliber: 7.62x51mm

> Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army

> Year entered service: 1996

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 14. Accuracy International Mk 13 (SOCOM)

> Maximum range: 3,940 ft

> Caliber: .300 Win Mag

> Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Navy, Marines

> Year entered service: 2017

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr / Public Domain 13. Saco Mk19

> Maximum range: 4,500 ft

> Caliber: 40 mm grenades

> Type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy

> Year entered service: 1967

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 12. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)

> Maximum range: 4,920 ft

> Caliber: 7.62Ã51 mm, .300 Norma Magnum, and .338 Norma Magnum

> Type: Remington MSR (modular sniper rifle)

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, SOCOM

> Year entered service: 2013

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 11. General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL (Mk 47 Mod 0)

> Maximum range: 5,600 ft

> Caliber: 40 mm grenades

> Type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: SOCOM

> Year entered service: 2006

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 10. Fabrique Nationale M240

> Maximum range: 5,905 ft

> Caliber: 7.62mm x 51mm

> Type: General purpose machine gun / medium machine gun

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard

> Year entered service: 1977

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 7. Raytheon & Lockheed Martin FGM-148 Javelin

> Maximum range: 8,202 ft

> Caliber: 127mm explosive

> Type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, Marines

> Year entered service: 1996

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr 5. M167 Vulcan

> Maximum range: 14,763 ft

> Caliber: 20Ã102mm

> Type: Towed / static air defense system

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard

> Year entered service: 1967

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr 3. M252, 81 Mortar

> Maximum range: 18,618 ft

> Caliber: 81mm

> Type: Medium weight extended range mortar

> Country of origin: United States

> Military branches used: Army, Marine Corps

> Year entered service: 1987

