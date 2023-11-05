The 20 Heaviest Guns in the US Military Zajje / Wikimedia Commons

Heavy-duty small arms play an important role in the arsenal of the U.S. military, acting as a force multiplier for infantry, allowing them to take down bigger enemy assets. These weapons are designed to deliver a powerful punch on the battlefield, neutralizing vehicles, aircraft, or high-value targets. Undoubtedly, these guns make an impact every time they are fired. (Here is every standard issue U.S. military rifle since the American Revolution.)

The weapons carried by the U.S. military’s infantry are some of the most proven and effective weapons on the modern battlefield. Not to mention, the newest iterations of these small arms add that much more to the capability of any individual soldier. (Also see, nine foreign-made firearms used every day by the U.S. military.)

To determine the heaviest small arms used by the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a range of sources, including military handbooks, government press releases, and firearms publications pertaining to small arms and light weapons currently used by the U.S. military. All small arms are ranked according to their empty weight in pounds, based on information from Military factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms and more used by militaries across the world. Data on the type of weapon, dimensions, caliber, maximum range, and year entered service also came from Military Factory.

Although not all the weapons on this list are heavy, so to speak, each serves a distinct purpose within the military. Some of these weapons have been in the service since the World War II era, and some have only been introduced within the last decade.

These are the 20 heaviest firearms used by the US military.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 19. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)

> Empty weight: 15.43 lbs

> Length: 47.24 in

> Caliber: 7.62×51 mm, .300 Norma Magnum, and .338 Norma Magnum gauge

> Maximum range: 4,920 ft

> Type: Remington MSR (modular sniper rifle)

> Year entered service: 2013

> Military branches used: Army, SOCOM

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 17. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle (EMR)

> Empty weight: 16.53 lbs

> Length: 44.17 in

> Caliber: 7.62x51mm gauge

> Maximum range: 2,550 ft

> Type: Designated marksman rifle / sniper rifle

> Year entered service: 2008

> Military branches used: Marines

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 16. Fabrique National M249 SAW / LMG

> Empty weight: 16.53 lbs

> Length: 40.75 in

> Caliber: 5.56×45 mm gauge

> Maximum range: 2,600 ft

> Type: Light machine gun / squad support weapon

> Year entered service: 1984

> Military branches used: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 14. Saco M60

> Empty weight: 23.17 lbs

> Length: 43.50 in

> Caliber: 7.62mm x 51mm gauge

> Maximum range: 3,280 ft

> Type: General purpose machine gun

> Year entered service: 1957

> Military branches used: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard,USSOCOM

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 13. Fabrique Nationale M240

> Empty weight: 27.56 lbs

> Length: 49.02 in

> Caliber: 7.62mm x 51mm gauge

> Maximum range: 5,905 ft

> Type: General purpose machine gun / medium machine gun

> Year entered service: 1977

> Military branches used: Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 10. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun

> Empty weight: 35.27 lbs

> Length: 31.50 in

> Caliber: 7.62mm x 51mm gauge

> Maximum range: 3,280 ft

> Type: Six barrel gatling gun

> Year entered service: 1965

> Military branches used: Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 9. General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL (Mk 47 Mod 0)

> Empty weight: 39.68 lbs

> Length: 37.01 in

> Caliber: 40 mm grenades gauge

> Maximum range: 5,600 ft

> Type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher

> Year entered service: 2006

> Military branches used: SOCOM

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 8. Raytheon & Lockheed Martin FGM-148 Javelin

> Empty weight: 40.12 lbs

> Length: 46.97 in

> Caliber: 127mm explosive gauge

> Maximum range: 8,202 ft

> Type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher

> Year entered service: 1996

> Military branches used: Army, Marines

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr / Public Domain 6. Saco Mk19

> Empty weight: 72.53 lbs

> Length: 43.11 in

> Caliber: 40 mm grenades gauge

> Maximum range: 4,500 ft

> Type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher

> Year entered service: 1967

> Military branches used: Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr 4. M252, 81 Mortar

> Empty weight: 90.83 lbs

> Length: 50.00 in

> Caliber: 81mm gauge

> Maximum range: 18,618 ft

> Type: Medium weight extended range mortar

> Year entered service: 1987

> Military branches used: Army, Marine Corps

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr 1. M167 Vulcan

> Empty weight: 3,968.00 lbs

> Length: 186.00 in

> Caliber: 20x102mm gauge

> Maximum range: 14,763 ft

> Type: Towed / static air defense system

> Year entered service: 1967

> Military branches used: Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.