States With The Best And Worst Schools

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. educational system was significant, causing many primary, secondary, and high school students to fall behind.



According to the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress, which regularly assesses student performance in different subjects, average reading test scores among 13-year-olds declined by 4 points on the NAEP’s long-term trends scale in the fall of the 2022-23 school year compared to the same semester in 2020. Average mathematics scores fell by 9 points in that same period of time — to the lowest in decades.



For every assessment the NAEP has released in 2022 and 2023, average scores have either declined or showed no improvement compared to previous assessments. Specifically, eighth-grade and 12th grade reading and mathematics, and eighth-grade U.S. history and civics were lower compared to 2020.

“Unfinished learning continues to weigh on students across all grades and subjects,” Denise Forte, president and CEO of The Education Trust, a nonprofit advocacy organization, told National Public Radio in June.



The test score data also found significant racial, ethnic, and gender disparities. For example, math scores fell by 13 points last fall among Black students compared to their white counterparts, representing the persistent, ongoing race and class disparities in the U.S. educational system. Girls’ math scores fell by more than boys’ compared to the 2020 assessment.

Primary and secondary school education is the foundation for academic success, but states vary greatly in the quality of their education systems. To determine the states with the best and worst schools, 24/7 Wall St. developed an index of 10 factors measuring academic performance, resources, and equality. Measures include factors such as student-teacher ratios, average Scholastic Aptitude Tests results used for college admissions, and the number of students who take Advanced Placement exams.

According to the College Board, the median average SAT score among the 50 states is 1113. While the average score in eight states — including high-population states Florida and Illinois — is less than 1000, it is above 1200 in 13 states, including Tennessee and Kentucky (No. 9 on the list). A perfect SAT score is 1600. (These are the states where students score the highest on the SAT.)

Seven of the 10 most-populated states have student-teacher ratios above the median of about 15 students per teacher. Arizona (No. 46) has the highest ratio at nearly 24 students per teacher, while California has the second most crowded classrooms at 23 students per teacher. Vermont has the lowest ratio at about 11 students per teacher. Among the top 10 most-populated states, New York (No. 4) has the smallest average classroom size of between 12 and 13 students – though New York City’s ratio is about double the statewide average.

The average annual salary for elementary and secondary public school teachers ranges from $47,162 in Mississippi to $92,222 in New York. High school graduation rates start at 82% in Nevada up to nearly 92% in Connecticut. No data on graduation rates were available from Texas, Illinois, and Washington state. (Also see: the 50 best public high schools in America.)

The state with the best school system, Massachusetts, has the highest number of Advanced Placement exams, at 709 exams per 1,000 students, nearly double the median for all 50 states.



Here are the states with the best and worst school systems.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.