This Is the Worst State for Veteran Benefits

After military personnel complete their service — some after serving in war zones and experiencing combat — they retire to civilian life. The needs of veterans are often considerably different than their civilian cohort, either because of their experiences, how they lived their lives in the military, or what their job was.

There were 16.2 million veterans in 2022, according to the Census Bureau. Of all veterans, over 4.2 million served since 2001, nearly 4 million served during the Gulf War between 1990 and 2001, about 5.4 million served during the Vietnam War, 664,000 served during the Korean War, and 142,000 served during World War II. There are also 1.3 million active-duty military members, according to the U.S. Department of Defense, and 200,000 retire every year, according to marketing platform Gitnux.

While veterans are entitled to a range of benefits when they leave the service, some states offer additional benefits or simply provide a better environment where veterans can get better health care, wider access to jobs, and better overall quality of life. Other states, however, provide worse services and environment. (Also see: states with the most veterans: all 50 states ranked.)

To determine the worst states for military retirees, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed WalletHub’s list of Best & Worst States for Military Retirees. The site scored the 50 states based on how they can provide a comfortable military retirement. To that end, WalletHub evaluated 28 metrics in three main categories — economic environment, quality of life, and health care — with measures ranging from veterans per capita to number of VA health facilities to job opportunities for veterans, using a variety of sources including government and non-governmental military websites. Listed here are the 25 worst states.

Among the specific considerations of the study were each state’s tax-friendliness, share of veteran-owned businesses, VA expenditures, housing affordability, share of veterans not receiving SNAP, share of homeless veterans, weather, physicians per capita, and mental health counselors per capita.

The study found that red states are more friendly to military retirees, while blue states are less friendly. The absolute worst state is Oregon, scoring just 38.7/100. (To compare, the top state, Florida, scored 61.1.) Three of four of Oregon’s neighbors also rank in the bottom 10. Nevada at No. 2 (from the bottom) with a 41.7/100 score, Washington at No. 5 with a 43.2/100 score, and California at No. 7 with a 45.6 score.