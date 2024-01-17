This Is the Worst State for Veteran Benefits

Special Report

After military personnel complete their service — some after serving in war zones and experiencing combat — they retire to civilian life. The needs of veterans are often considerably different than their civilian cohort, either because of their experiences, how they lived their lives in the military, or what their job was.

There were 16.2 million veterans in 2022, according to the Census Bureau. Of all veterans, over 4.2 million served since 2001, nearly 4 million served during the Gulf War between 1990 and 2001, about 5.4 million served during the Vietnam War, 664,000 served during the Korean War, and 142,000 served during World War II. There are also 1.3 million active-duty military members, according to the U.S. Department of Defense, and 200,000 retire every year, according to marketing platform Gitnux.

While veterans are entitled to a range of benefits when they leave the service, some states offer additional benefits or simply provide a better environment where veterans can get better health care, wider access to jobs, and better overall quality of life. Other states, however, provide worse services and environment. (Also see: states with the most veterans: all 50 states ranked.)

To determine the worst states for military retirees, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed WalletHub’s list of Best & Worst States for Military Retirees. The site scored the 50 states based on how they can provide a comfortable military retirement. To that end, WalletHub evaluated 28 metrics in three main categories — economic environment, quality of life, and health care — with measures ranging from veterans per capita to number of VA health facilities to job opportunities for veterans, using a variety of sources including government and non-governmental military websites. Listed here are the 25 worst states.

Among the specific considerations of the study were each state’s tax-friendliness, share of veteran-owned businesses, VA expenditures, housing affordability, share of veterans not receiving SNAP, share of homeless veterans, weather, physicians per capita, and mental health counselors per capita.

The study found that red states are more friendly to military retirees, while blue states are less friendly. The absolute worst state is Oregon, scoring just 38.7/100. (To compare, the top state, Florida, scored 61.1.) Three of four of Oregon’s neighbors also rank in the bottom 10. Nevada at No. 2 (from the bottom) with a 41.7/100 score, Washington at No. 5 with a 43.2/100 score, and California at No. 7 with a 45.6 score.

25. West Virginia

Veterans Memorial by Drew Tarvin
Veterans Memorial (CC BY 2.0) by Drew Tarvin
  • Score: 50.62/100
  • Economic environment rank: 7th best
  • Quality of life rank: 7th worst
  • Health care rank: 17th worst

24. New Jersey

Source: tbabasade / iStock via Getty Images
  • Score: 50.37/100
  • Economic environment rank: 21st worst
  • Quality of life rank: 14th best
  • Health care rank: 15th worst

23. Kentucky

130831-A-UH571-371 by Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office
130831-A-UH571-371 (CC BY 2.0) by Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office
  • Score: 50.17/100
  • Economic environment rank: 23rd worst
  • Quality of life rank: 16th worst
  • Health care rank: 16th best

22. Utah

Source: George Frey / Getty Images
  • Score: 49.67/100
  • Economic environment rank: 2nd best
  • Quality of life rank: 17th worst
  • Health care rank: 3rd worst

21. Hawaii

National Memorial Cemetery of ... by Warren LeMay
National Memorial Cemetery of ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Warren LeMay
  • Score: 49.65/100
  • Economic environment rank: 14th worst
  • Quality of life rank: 11th best
  • Health care rank: 12th worst

20. Illinois

Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memo... by Jim Bowen
Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memo... (CC BY 2.0) by Jim Bowen
  • Score: 49.48/100
  • Economic environment rank: 18th worst
  • Quality of life rank: 12th worst
  • Health care rank: 11th best

19. Texas

V.F.W. Post 76, Oldest in Texa... by Jon Seidman
V.F.W. Post 76, Oldest in Texa... (CC BY 2.0) by Jon Seidman
  • Score: 49.31/100
  • Economic environment rank: 24th worst
  • Quality of life rank: 20th worst
  • Health care rank: 18th worst

18. Delaware

Source: senatorchriscoons / Flickr
  • Score: 49.22/100
  • Economic environment rank: 4th worst
  • Quality of life rank: 12th best
  • Health care rank: 14th best

17. Indiana

Indiana War Memorial, Michigan... by Warren LeMay
Indiana War Memorial, Michigan... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Warren LeMay
  • Score: 48.71/100
  • Economic environment rank: 20th best
  • Quality of life rank: 8th worst
  • Health care rank: 19th worst

16. Colorado

Source: marine_corps / Flickr
  • Score: 48.61/100
  • Economic environment rank: 8th worst
  • Quality of life rank: 15th best
  • Health care rank: 24th worst

15. Iowa

Iowa Falls Veterans Memorial by Tyler Silvest
Iowa Falls Veterans Memorial (CC BY 2.0) by Tyler Silvest
  • Score: 48.37/100
  • Economic environment rank: 17th best
  • Quality of life rank: 19th worst
  • Health care rank: 10th worst

14. Wisconsin

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr
  • Score: 48.30/100
  • Economic environment rank: 6th worst
  • Quality of life rank: 22nd worst
  • Health care rank: 13th best

13. New York

New York National Guard by The National Guard
New York National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Score: 48.19/100
  • Economic environment rank: 2nd worst
  • Quality of life rank: 4th worst
  • Health care rank: 3rd best

12. Maine

Veterans' Day by Paul VanDerWerf
Veterans' Day (CC BY 2.0) by Paul VanDerWerf
  • Score: 48.03/100
  • Economic environment rank: 16th worst
  • Quality of life rank: 14th worst
  • Health care rank: 20th best

11. Nebraska

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • Score: 47.44/100
  • Economic environment rank: 5th worst
  • Quality of life rank: 25th worst
  • Health care rank: 18th best

10. Rhode Island

Portsmouth, Rhode Island Veter... by U.S. Naval War College
Portsmouth, Rhode Island Veter... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Naval War College
  • Score: 46.95/100
  • Economic environment rank: 12th best
  • Quality of life rank: 5th worst
  • Health care rank: 9th worst

9. Georgia

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Score: 46.85/100
  • Economic environment rank: 20th worst
  • Quality of life rank: 24th best
  • Health care rank: 7th worst

8. Tennessee

Korean Veterans Memorial Bridg... by Sharon Mollerus
Korean Veterans Memorial Bridg... (CC BY 2.0) by Sharon Mollerus
  • Score: 46.03/100
  • Economic environment rank: 16th best
  • Quality of life rank: 3rd worst
  • Health care rank: 11th worst

7. California

Source: BWiatre / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Score: 45.63/100
  • Economic environment rank: the worst
  • Quality of life rank: 9th best
  • Health care rank: 23rd worst

6. New Mexico

Veterans' Chapel by Ed Schipul
Veterans' Chapel (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ed Schipul
  • Score: 45.17/100
  • Economic environment rank: 9th worst
  • Quality of life rank: 13th best
  • Health care rank: 5th worst

5. Washington

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Score: 43.17/100
  • Economic environment rank: 19th worst
  • Quality of life rank: 21st worst
  • Health care rank: the worst

4. Vermont

Vermont Vietnam Veterans Memor... by Doug Kerr
Vermont Vietnam Veterans Memor... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Score: 42.01/100
  • Economic environment rank: 3rd worst
  • Quality of life rank: 9th worst
  • Health care rank: 20th worst

3. Mississippi

New York Memorial, Grant's Hea... by Ken Lund
New York Memorial, Grant's Hea... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Score: 41.91/100
  • Economic environment rank: 7th worst
  • Quality of life rank: 18th worst
  • Health care rank: 6th worst

2. Nevada

Civil War Plot, Nevada Histori... by Ken Lund
Civil War Plot, Nevada Histori... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Score: 41.67/100
  • Economic environment rank: 13th worst
  • Quality of life rank: 6th worst
  • Health care rank: 4th worst

1. Oregon

Memorial Day Ceremony in Beave... by Oregon National Guard
Memorial Day Ceremony in Beave... (CC BY 2.0) by Oregon National Guard
  • Score: 38.73/100
  • Economic environment rank: 10th worst
  • Quality of life rank: the worst
  • Health care rank: 25th worst

