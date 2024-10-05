Cities With the Most Remote Workers Friends Stock / Shutterstock.com

Remote work has flourished in the small suburbs outside of large professional hubs.

On average, remote workers outearn in-person workers.

Apex, NC tops the list of cities with the most remote workers.

Remote work has significantly altered the nature of work in the United States. Workers have the autonomy and mobility to live where they want, decoupling work from physical offices and reducing the footprint of commercial buildings nationwide. And while remote work trends are difficult to track on a national level, new commuting data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals the cities with the most remote workers.

Remote work has largely flourished in the suburbs of expensive professional hubs like San Francisco and Seattle, where large shares of the workforce are employed in industries conducive to disembodied work environments such as tech and consulting. Pushed out of the city center by high cost of living, remote workers in large metros have moved en masse to the outer suburbs where goods are cheaper and housing more affordable.

The Seattle, San Francisco, and Atlanta metropolitan areas are each represented on the list of the top 50 remote work cities five times, the most of any MSA. The Denver and Washington, D.C. metro areas show up on the list four times, while three cities in the Los Angeles metro area make the list.

To determine the cities with the most remote workers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on commuting characteristics from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Cities were ranked based on the percentage of workers 16 years and older who reported working from home in 2024. Supplemental data on median earnings and total population is also from the ACS.

50. Redmond, WA

kdavidclark / Flickr

Workers who work from home: 25.4%

25.4% Median earnings for remote workers: $122,821

$122,821 Median earnings for all workers: $118,970

$118,970 Total population: 80,275

80,275 Metropolitan statistical area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

49. Atlanta, GA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 25.5%

25.5% Median earnings for remote workers: $92,510

$92,510 Median earnings for all workers: $64,462

$64,462 Total population: 510,826

510,826 Metropolitan statistical area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

48. Portland, OR

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 25.7%

25.7% Median earnings for remote workers: $77,340

$77,340 Median earnings for all workers: $57,460

$57,460 Total population: 630,395

630,395 Metropolitan statistical area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

47. Somerville, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 25.7%

25.7% Median earnings for remote workers: $82,062

$82,062 Median earnings for all workers: $74,777

$74,777 Total population: 80,407

80,407 Metropolitan statistical area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

46. Bellevue, WA

PhilAugustavo / E+ via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 26.0%

26.0% Median earnings for remote workers: $132,294

$132,294 Median earnings for all workers: $104,130

$104,130 Total population: 151,579

151,579 Metropolitan statistical area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

45. Denver, CO

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 26.0%

26.0% Median earnings for remote workers: $90,679

$90,679 Median earnings for all workers: $62,335

$62,335 Total population: 716,577

716,577 Metropolitan statistical area: Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO

44. San Ramon, CA

Tomsmith585 / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 26.3%

26.3% Median earnings for remote workers: $133,457

$133,457 Median earnings for all workers: $118,890

$118,890 Total population: 84,942

84,942 Metropolitan statistical area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

43. Boca Raton, FL

Flavio Vallenari / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 26.4%

26.4% Median earnings for remote workers: $88,024

$88,024 Median earnings for all workers: $60,071

$60,071 Total population: 99,973

99,973 Metropolitan statistical area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

42. Beaverton, OR

Png-Studio / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 26.5%

26.5% Median earnings for remote workers: $66,946

$66,946 Median earnings for all workers: $59,749

$59,749 Total population: 96,946

96,946 Metropolitan statistical area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

41. Folsom, CA

Hunter Souza / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 26.6%

26.6% Median earnings for remote workers: $102,555

$102,555 Median earnings for all workers: $86,909

$86,909 Total population: 84,775

84,775 Metropolitan statistical area: Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

40. Walnut Creek, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 26.6%

26.6% Median earnings for remote workers: $132,283

$132,283 Median earnings for all workers: $91,349

$91,349 Total population: 69,151

69,151 Metropolitan statistical area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

39. Flower Mound, TX

dhughes9 / Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 26.7%

26.7% Median earnings for remote workers: $96,153

$96,153 Median earnings for all workers: $76,524

$76,524 Total population: 79,292

79,292 Metropolitan statistical area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

38. Mount Pleasant, SC

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 26.8%

26.8% Median earnings for remote workers: $83,377

$83,377 Median earnings for all workers: $65,906

$65,906 Total population: 95,229

95,229 Metropolitan statistical area: Charleston-North Charleston, SC

37. Reston, VA

hroe / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 27.1%

27.1% Median earnings for remote workers: $117,293

$117,293 Median earnings for all workers: $80,991

$80,991 Total population: 66,070

66,070 Metropolitan statistical area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

36. Redondo Beach, CA

Xavier Arnau / Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 27.2%

27.2% Median earnings for remote workers: N/A

N/A Median earnings for all workers: N/A

N/A Total population: 67,750

67,750 Metropolitan statistical area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

35. Newport Beach, CA

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 27.2%

27.2% Median earnings for remote workers: $96,948

$96,948 Median earnings for all workers: $86,002

$86,002 Total population: 82,627

82,627 Metropolitan statistical area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

34. Dublin, CA

Marcus Excell / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 27.2%

27.2% Median earnings for remote workers: $151,643

$151,643 Median earnings for all workers: $112,779

$112,779 Total population: 69,129

69,129 Metropolitan statistical area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

33. Washington, DC

f11photo / Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 27.3%

27.3% Median earnings for remote workers: $114,439

$114,439 Median earnings for all workers: $89,378

$89,378 Total population: 678,972

678,972 Metropolitan statistical area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

32. Franklin, TN

mavdesign / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 27.4%

27.4% Median earnings for remote workers: $91,519

$91,519 Median earnings for all workers: $65,635

$65,635 Total population: 88,558

88,558 Metropolitan statistical area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

31. Scottsdale, AZ

BCFC / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 27.7%

27.7% Median earnings for remote workers: $90,962

$90,962 Median earnings for all workers: $72,154

$72,154 Total population: 244,421

244,421 Metropolitan statistical area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

30. Naperville, IL

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 27.9%

27.9% Median earnings for remote workers: $108,315

$108,315 Median earnings for all workers: $81,736

$81,736 Total population: 151,220

151,220 Metropolitan statistical area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN

29. Palo Alto, CA

Jennifer Muedder / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 27.9%

27.9% Median earnings for remote workers: $148,736

$148,736 Median earnings for all workers: $130,613

$130,613 Total population: 65,881

65,881 Metropolitan statistical area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

28. Sandy Springs, GA

Workers who work from home: 28.0%

28.0% Median earnings for remote workers: $82,837

$82,837 Median earnings for all workers: $65,188

$65,188 Total population: 105,803

105,803 Metropolitan statistical area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

27. Bend, OR

AlbertPego / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 28.1%

28.1% Median earnings for remote workers: $88,817

$88,817 Median earnings for all workers: $54,714

$54,714 Total population: 104,554

104,554 Metropolitan statistical area: Bend, OR

26. Austin, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 28.1%

28.1% Median earnings for remote workers: $86,483

$86,483 Median earnings for all workers: $61,685

$61,685 Total population: 979,700

979,700 Metropolitan statistical area: Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX

25. Alameda, CA

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 28.1%

28.1% Median earnings for remote workers: $121,790

$121,790 Median earnings for all workers: $81,367

$81,367 Total population: 75,344

75,344 Metropolitan statistical area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

24. Kirkland, WA

135553449@N08 / Flickr

Workers who work from home: 28.2%

28.2% Median earnings for remote workers: $135,616

$135,616 Median earnings for all workers: $91,360

$91,360 Total population: 91,190

91,190 Metropolitan statistical area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

23. Boulder, CO

Workers who work from home: 28.3%

28.3% Median earnings for remote workers: $77,246

$77,246 Median earnings for all workers: $44,436

$44,436 Total population: 105,893

105,893 Metropolitan statistical area: Boulder, CO

22. Carmel, IN

Workers who work from home: 28.3%

28.3% Median earnings for remote workers: $96,089

$96,089 Median earnings for all workers: $77,158

$77,158 Total population: 102,091

102,091 Metropolitan statistical area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN

21. Seattle, WA

Workers who work from home: 28.5%

28.5% Median earnings for remote workers: $109,501

$109,501 Median earnings for all workers: $81,465

$81,465 Total population: 755,081

755,081 Metropolitan statistical area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

20. Arlington, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 28.6%

28.6% Median earnings for remote workers: $104,774

$104,774 Median earnings for all workers: $91,665

$91,665 Total population: 234,162

234,162 Metropolitan statistical area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

19. Highlands Ranch, CO

Adam-Springer / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 28.8%

28.8% Median earnings for remote workers: $94,985

$94,985 Median earnings for all workers: $75,712

$75,712 Total population: 103,195

103,195 Metropolitan statistical area: Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO

18. Carlsbad, CA

CoCam / Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 29.1%

29.1% Median earnings for remote workers: $101,882

$101,882 Median earnings for all workers: $71,524

$71,524 Total population: 113,491

113,491 Metropolitan statistical area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

17. Cary, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 29.4%

29.4% Median earnings for remote workers: $109,422

$109,422 Median earnings for all workers: $76,429

$76,429 Total population: 178,883

178,883 Metropolitan statistical area: Raleigh-Cary, NC

16. Weston, FL

Serenethos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 29.6%

29.6% Median earnings for remote workers: $81,879

$81,879 Median earnings for all workers: $70,872

$70,872 Total population: 68,168

68,168 Metropolitan statistical area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

15. Sammamish, WA

SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 29.6%

29.6% Median earnings for remote workers: $155,267

$155,267 Median earnings for all workers: $130,686

$130,686 Total population: 65,126

65,126 Metropolitan statistical area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

14. Charlotte, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 29.7%

29.7% Median earnings for remote workers: $61,102

$61,102 Median earnings for all workers: $51,775

$51,775 Total population: 911,307

911,307 Metropolitan statistical area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

13. Castle Rock, CO

Robert Young / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 30.1%

30.1% Median earnings for remote workers: $98,146

$98,146 Median earnings for all workers: $74,332

$74,332 Total population: 81,401

81,401 Metropolitan statistical area: Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO

12. Roswell, GA

shibalagu / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 30.1%

30.1% Median earnings for remote workers: $102,726

$102,726 Median earnings for all workers: $72,099

$72,099 Total population: 91,708

91,708 Metropolitan statistical area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

11. Queen Creek, AZ

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 30.4%

30.4% Median earnings for remote workers: $76,983

$76,983 Median earnings for all workers: $70,747

$70,747 Total population: 76,046

76,046 Metropolitan statistical area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

10. Johns Creek, GA

Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons

Workers who work from home: 30.7%

30.7% Median earnings for remote workers: $106,917

$106,917 Median earnings for all workers: $88,628

$88,628 Total population: 81,119

81,119 Metropolitan statistical area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

9. Bethesda, MD

Workers who work from home: 31.1%

31.1% Median earnings for remote workers: $120,379

$120,379 Median earnings for all workers: $111,115

$111,115 Total population: 69,966

69,966 Metropolitan statistical area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

8. Leander, TX

Workers who work from home: 31.2%

31.2% Median earnings for remote workers: $117,847

$117,847 Median earnings for all workers: $76,685

$76,685 Total population: 79,853

79,853 Metropolitan statistical area: Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX

7. Berkeley, CA

lucentius / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 31.3%

31.3% Median earnings for remote workers: $84,102

$84,102 Median earnings for all workers: $61,245

$61,245 Total population: 118,962

118,962 Metropolitan statistical area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

6. Horizon West, FL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 31.9%

31.9% Median earnings for remote workers: N/A

N/A Median earnings for all workers: N/A

N/A Total population: 75,002

75,002 Metropolitan statistical area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

5. Frisco, TX

dhughes9 / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 34.2%

34.2% Median earnings for remote workers: $111,302

$111,302 Median earnings for all workers: $84,952

$84,952 Total population: 225,009

225,009 Metropolitan statistical area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

4. Broomfield, CO

kenlund / Flickr

Workers who work from home: 34.2%

34.2% Median earnings for remote workers: $96,827

$96,827 Median earnings for all workers: $63,344

$63,344 Total population: 76,860

76,860 Metropolitan statistical area: Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO

3. Alpharetta, GA

rodclementphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 35.7%

35.7% Median earnings for remote workers: $105,313

$105,313 Median earnings for all workers: $77,221

$77,221 Total population: 67,054

67,054 Metropolitan statistical area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

2. Santa Monica, CA

GaryKavanagh / iStock via Getty Images

Workers who work from home: 36.9%

36.9% Median earnings for remote workers: $104,151

$104,151 Median earnings for all workers: $100,811

$100,811 Total population: 89,939

89,939 Metropolitan statistical area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

1. Apex, NC

Workers who work from home: 38.0%

38.0% Median earnings for remote workers: $128,693

$128,693 Median earnings for all workers: $101,064

$101,064 Total population: 72,213

72,213 Metropolitan statistical area: Raleigh-Cary, NC

