- Remote work has flourished in the small suburbs outside of large professional hubs.
- On average, remote workers outearn in-person workers.
- Apex, NC tops the list of cities with the most remote workers.
Remote work has significantly altered the nature of work in the United States. Workers have the autonomy and mobility to live where they want, decoupling work from physical offices and reducing the footprint of commercial buildings nationwide. And while remote work trends are difficult to track on a national level, new commuting data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals the cities with the most remote workers.
Remote work has largely flourished in the suburbs of expensive professional hubs like San Francisco and Seattle, where large shares of the workforce are employed in industries conducive to disembodied work environments such as tech and consulting. Pushed out of the city center by high cost of living, remote workers in large metros have moved en masse to the outer suburbs where goods are cheaper and housing more affordable.
The Seattle, San Francisco, and Atlanta metropolitan areas are each represented on the list of the top 50 remote work cities five times, the most of any MSA. The Denver and Washington, D.C. metro areas show up on the list four times, while three cities in the Los Angeles metro area make the list.
To determine the cities with the most remote workers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on commuting characteristics from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Cities were ranked based on the percentage of workers 16 years and older who reported working from home in 2024. Supplemental data on median earnings and total population is also from the ACS.
50. Redmond, WA
- Workers who work from home: 25.4%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $122,821
- Median earnings for all workers: $118,970
- Total population: 80,275
- Metropolitan statistical area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
49. Atlanta, GA
- Workers who work from home: 25.5%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $92,510
- Median earnings for all workers: $64,462
- Total population: 510,826
- Metropolitan statistical area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
48. Portland, OR
- Workers who work from home: 25.7%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $77,340
- Median earnings for all workers: $57,460
- Total population: 630,395
- Metropolitan statistical area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
47. Somerville, MA
- Workers who work from home: 25.7%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $82,062
- Median earnings for all workers: $74,777
- Total population: 80,407
- Metropolitan statistical area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
46. Bellevue, WA
- Workers who work from home: 26.0%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $132,294
- Median earnings for all workers: $104,130
- Total population: 151,579
- Metropolitan statistical area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
45. Denver, CO
- Workers who work from home: 26.0%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $90,679
- Median earnings for all workers: $62,335
- Total population: 716,577
- Metropolitan statistical area: Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO
44. San Ramon, CA
- Workers who work from home: 26.3%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $133,457
- Median earnings for all workers: $118,890
- Total population: 84,942
- Metropolitan statistical area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
43. Boca Raton, FL
- Workers who work from home: 26.4%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $88,024
- Median earnings for all workers: $60,071
- Total population: 99,973
- Metropolitan statistical area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
42. Beaverton, OR
- Workers who work from home: 26.5%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $66,946
- Median earnings for all workers: $59,749
- Total population: 96,946
- Metropolitan statistical area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
41. Folsom, CA
- Workers who work from home: 26.6%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $102,555
- Median earnings for all workers: $86,909
- Total population: 84,775
- Metropolitan statistical area: Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
40. Walnut Creek, CA
- Workers who work from home: 26.6%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $132,283
- Median earnings for all workers: $91,349
- Total population: 69,151
- Metropolitan statistical area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
39. Flower Mound, TX
- Workers who work from home: 26.7%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $96,153
- Median earnings for all workers: $76,524
- Total population: 79,292
- Metropolitan statistical area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
38. Mount Pleasant, SC
- Workers who work from home: 26.8%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $83,377
- Median earnings for all workers: $65,906
- Total population: 95,229
- Metropolitan statistical area: Charleston-North Charleston, SC
37. Reston, VA
- Workers who work from home: 27.1%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $117,293
- Median earnings for all workers: $80,991
- Total population: 66,070
- Metropolitan statistical area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
36. Redondo Beach, CA
- Workers who work from home: 27.2%
- Median earnings for remote workers: N/A
- Median earnings for all workers: N/A
- Total population: 67,750
- Metropolitan statistical area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
35. Newport Beach, CA
- Workers who work from home: 27.2%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $96,948
- Median earnings for all workers: $86,002
- Total population: 82,627
- Metropolitan statistical area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
34. Dublin, CA
- Workers who work from home: 27.2%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $151,643
- Median earnings for all workers: $112,779
- Total population: 69,129
- Metropolitan statistical area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
33. Washington, DC
- Workers who work from home: 27.3%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $114,439
- Median earnings for all workers: $89,378
- Total population: 678,972
- Metropolitan statistical area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
32. Franklin, TN
- Workers who work from home: 27.4%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $91,519
- Median earnings for all workers: $65,635
- Total population: 88,558
- Metropolitan statistical area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
31. Scottsdale, AZ
- Workers who work from home: 27.7%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $90,962
- Median earnings for all workers: $72,154
- Total population: 244,421
- Metropolitan statistical area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
30. Naperville, IL
- Workers who work from home: 27.9%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $108,315
- Median earnings for all workers: $81,736
- Total population: 151,220
- Metropolitan statistical area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN
29. Palo Alto, CA
- Workers who work from home: 27.9%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $148,736
- Median earnings for all workers: $130,613
- Total population: 65,881
- Metropolitan statistical area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
28. Sandy Springs, GA
- Workers who work from home: 28.0%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $82,837
- Median earnings for all workers: $65,188
- Total population: 105,803
- Metropolitan statistical area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
27. Bend, OR
- Workers who work from home: 28.1%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $88,817
- Median earnings for all workers: $54,714
- Total population: 104,554
- Metropolitan statistical area: Bend, OR
26. Austin, TX
- Workers who work from home: 28.1%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $86,483
- Median earnings for all workers: $61,685
- Total population: 979,700
- Metropolitan statistical area: Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX
25. Alameda, CA
- Workers who work from home: 28.1%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $121,790
- Median earnings for all workers: $81,367
- Total population: 75,344
- Metropolitan statistical area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
24. Kirkland, WA
- Workers who work from home: 28.2%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $135,616
- Median earnings for all workers: $91,360
- Total population: 91,190
- Metropolitan statistical area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
23. Boulder, CO
- Workers who work from home: 28.3%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $77,246
- Median earnings for all workers: $44,436
- Total population: 105,893
- Metropolitan statistical area: Boulder, CO
22. Carmel, IN
- Workers who work from home: 28.3%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $96,089
- Median earnings for all workers: $77,158
- Total population: 102,091
- Metropolitan statistical area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN
21. Seattle, WA
- Workers who work from home: 28.5%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $109,501
- Median earnings for all workers: $81,465
- Total population: 755,081
- Metropolitan statistical area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
20. Arlington, VA
- Workers who work from home: 28.6%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $104,774
- Median earnings for all workers: $91,665
- Total population: 234,162
- Metropolitan statistical area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
19. Highlands Ranch, CO
- Workers who work from home: 28.8%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $94,985
- Median earnings for all workers: $75,712
- Total population: 103,195
- Metropolitan statistical area: Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO
18. Carlsbad, CA
- Workers who work from home: 29.1%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $101,882
- Median earnings for all workers: $71,524
- Total population: 113,491
- Metropolitan statistical area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
17. Cary, NC
- Workers who work from home: 29.4%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $109,422
- Median earnings for all workers: $76,429
- Total population: 178,883
- Metropolitan statistical area: Raleigh-Cary, NC
16. Weston, FL
- Workers who work from home: 29.6%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $81,879
- Median earnings for all workers: $70,872
- Total population: 68,168
- Metropolitan statistical area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
15. Sammamish, WA
- Workers who work from home: 29.6%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $155,267
- Median earnings for all workers: $130,686
- Total population: 65,126
- Metropolitan statistical area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
14. Charlotte, NC
- Workers who work from home: 29.7%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $61,102
- Median earnings for all workers: $51,775
- Total population: 911,307
- Metropolitan statistical area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
13. Castle Rock, CO
- Workers who work from home: 30.1%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $98,146
- Median earnings for all workers: $74,332
- Total population: 81,401
- Metropolitan statistical area: Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO
12. Roswell, GA
- Workers who work from home: 30.1%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $102,726
- Median earnings for all workers: $72,099
- Total population: 91,708
- Metropolitan statistical area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
11. Queen Creek, AZ
- Workers who work from home: 30.4%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $76,983
- Median earnings for all workers: $70,747
- Total population: 76,046
- Metropolitan statistical area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
10. Johns Creek, GA
- Workers who work from home: 30.7%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $106,917
- Median earnings for all workers: $88,628
- Total population: 81,119
- Metropolitan statistical area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
9. Bethesda, MD
- Workers who work from home: 31.1%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $120,379
- Median earnings for all workers: $111,115
- Total population: 69,966
- Metropolitan statistical area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
8. Leander, TX
- Workers who work from home: 31.2%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $117,847
- Median earnings for all workers: $76,685
- Total population: 79,853
- Metropolitan statistical area: Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX
7. Berkeley, CA
- Workers who work from home: 31.3%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $84,102
- Median earnings for all workers: $61,245
- Total population: 118,962
- Metropolitan statistical area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
6. Horizon West, FL
- Workers who work from home: 31.9%
- Median earnings for remote workers: N/A
- Median earnings for all workers: N/A
- Total population: 75,002
- Metropolitan statistical area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
5. Frisco, TX
- Workers who work from home: 34.2%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $111,302
- Median earnings for all workers: $84,952
- Total population: 225,009
- Metropolitan statistical area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
4. Broomfield, CO
- Workers who work from home: 34.2%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $96,827
- Median earnings for all workers: $63,344
- Total population: 76,860
- Metropolitan statistical area: Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO
3. Alpharetta, GA
- Workers who work from home: 35.7%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $105,313
- Median earnings for all workers: $77,221
- Total population: 67,054
- Metropolitan statistical area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
2. Santa Monica, CA
- Workers who work from home: 36.9%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $104,151
- Median earnings for all workers: $100,811
- Total population: 89,939
- Metropolitan statistical area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
1. Apex, NC
- Workers who work from home: 38.0%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $128,693
- Median earnings for all workers: $101,064
- Total population: 72,213
- Metropolitan statistical area: Raleigh-Cary, NC
