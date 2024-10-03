Remote Workers Outearn In-Person Workers in These WFH Hotspots Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock.com

Nationwide, the median earnings for remote workers 1.4 times the median for all workers.

In some cities, the median salary for remote workers is more than twice the median for all workers.

Cities with the highest premiums on remote work tened to have high educational attainment and large professional services sectors.

In general, remote workers earn more than in-person workers. Work that can be performed in disembodied environments tends to command higher pay, with employees in lucrative industries like tech and consulting able to produce high-value work with just a laptop and strong internet connection. Remote employers also have lower overhead costs relative to companies paying for office space, and can pass those savings on to their employees.

Nationwide, the median earnings for remote workers is $70,280, 1.4 times the $48,755 median for all workers. In some cities, the delta is far greater, with remote workers outearning the in-person workforce by a factor of two or higher. In recent years, many high-earning remote workers have moved to either low-cost cities in the Midwest or vacation towns on the coast or in the country, boosting their purchasing power and enlarging local disparities in pay among the remote and non-remote workforce. A closer look at the earnings gap between remote and in-person workers reveals a diverse mix of cities with high educational attainment, low cost of living, or natural amenities like beaches and mountains.

To determine the cities where remote workers outearn in-person workers the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on commuting characteristics from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on the ratio of median earnings for the workforce 16 years and over who worked from home to the median earnings for all workers 16 years and over. Supplemental data on remote employment by industry is also from the ACS. Data on median earnings for remote workers, median earnings for all workers, and the percentage of workers who work from home are one-year estimates for 2023, while data on employment by industry are based on five-year estimates for 2022.

50. Fort Wayne, IN

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $61,228 (1.4 times all workers)

$61,228 (1.4 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $42,583

$42,583 Workers who work from home: 9.2%

9.2% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

49. Columbus, OH

espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $73,044 (1.4 times all workers)

$73,044 (1.4 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $50,769

$50,769 Workers who work from home: 16.8%

16.8% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

48. Bend, OR

Junkyardsparkle / Wikimedia Commons

Median earnings for remote workers: $73,193 (1.4 times all workers)

$73,193 (1.4 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $50,749

$50,749 Workers who work from home: 20.8%

20.8% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

47. Wenatchee-East Wenatchee, WA

Erhoman / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $61,222 (1.4 times all workers)

$61,222 (1.4 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $42,430

$42,430 Workers who work from home: 7.9%

7.9% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

46. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $79,183 (1.4 times all workers)

$79,183 (1.4 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $54,740

$54,740 Workers who work from home: 15.1%

15.1% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

45. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $94,126 (1.4 times all workers)

$94,126 (1.4 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $65,012

$65,012 Workers who work from home: 17.7%

17.7% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

44. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

CampPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $60,649 (1.4 times all workers)

$60,649 (1.4 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $41,880

$41,880 Workers who work from home: 17.1%

17.1% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

43. Bozeman, MT

Median earnings for remote workers: $72,376 (1.4 times all workers)

$72,376 (1.4 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $49,956

$49,956 Workers who work from home: 10.6%

10.6% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

42. Rochester, NY

DebraMillet / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $72,323 (1.4 times all workers)

$72,323 (1.4 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $49,916

$49,916 Workers who work from home: 12.5%

12.5% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

41. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

pom-angers / Flickr

Median earnings for remote workers: $101,696 (1.5 times all workers)

$101,696 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $69,982

$69,982 Workers who work from home: 21.9%

21.9% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

40. Grand Forks, ND-MN

Median earnings for remote workers: $60,954 (1.5 times all workers)

$60,954 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $41,939

$41,939 Workers who work from home: 5.4%

5.4% Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance

39. Chattanooga, TN-GA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $62,321 (1.5 times all workers)

$62,321 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $42,854

$42,854 Workers who work from home: 13.0%

13.0% Biggest WFH industry: Finance and insurance, and real estate and rental and leasing

38. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $81,195 (1.5 times all workers)

$81,195 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $55,807

$55,807 Workers who work from home: 14.9%

14.9% Biggest WFH industry: Finance and insurance, and real estate and rental and leasing

37. Amherst Town-Northampton, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $67,207 (1.5 times all workers)

$67,207 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $46,185

$46,185 Workers who work from home: 15.9%

15.9% Biggest WFH industry: N/A

36. Canton-Massillon, OH

Median earnings for remote workers: $60,423 (1.5 times all workers)

$60,423 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $41,376

$41,376 Workers who work from home: 9.8%

9.8% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

35. St. Louis, MO-IL

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $73,866 (1.5 times all workers)

$73,866 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $50,540

$50,540 Workers who work from home: 13.9%

13.9% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

34. Evansville, IN

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median earnings for remote workers: $65,679 (1.5 times all workers)

$65,679 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $44,551

$44,551 Workers who work from home: 7.0%

7.0% Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance

33. Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $86,196 (1.5 times all workers)

$86,196 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $58,457

$58,457 Workers who work from home: 24.9%

24.9% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

32. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $75,595 (1.5 times all workers)

$75,595 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $50,722

$50,722 Workers who work from home: 19.1%

19.1% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

31. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

roman_slavik / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $100,317 (1.5 times all workers)

$100,317 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $67,222

$67,222 Workers who work from home: 20.3%

20.3% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

30. Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, CT

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $90,404 (1.5 times all workers)

$90,404 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $60,569

$60,569 Workers who work from home: 16.3%

16.3% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

29. Manchester-Nashua, NH

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $86,445 (1.5 times all workers)

$86,445 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $57,912

$57,912 Workers who work from home: 17.5%

17.5% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

28. Wilmington, NC

Meinzahn / Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $67,059 (1.5 times all workers)

$67,059 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $44,854

$44,854 Workers who work from home: 18.8%

18.8% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

27. Kenosha, WI

Median earnings for remote workers: $71,302 (1.5 times all workers)

$71,302 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $47,674

$47,674 Workers who work from home: 9.4%

9.4% Biggest WFH industry: N/A

26. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $65,414 (1.5 times all workers)

$65,414 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $43,712

$43,712 Workers who work from home: 10.6%

10.6% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

25. Greenville-Anderson-Greer, SC

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $68,261 (1.5 times all workers)

$68,261 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $45,357

$45,357 Workers who work from home: 11.8%

11.8% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

24. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

TrongNguyen / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $77,013 (1.5 times all workers)

$77,013 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $51,142

$51,142 Workers who work from home: 16.5%

16.5% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

23. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $120,710 (1.5 times all workers)

$120,710 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $80,124

$80,124 Workers who work from home: 16.2%

16.2% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

22. San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $111,710 (1.5 times all workers)

$111,710 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $74,059

$74,059 Workers who work from home: 20.5%

20.5% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

21. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $83,643 (1.5 times all workers)

$83,643 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $55,214

$55,214 Workers who work from home: 16.0%

16.0% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $75,349 (1.5 times all workers)

$75,349 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $49,668

$49,668 Workers who work from home: 15.0%

15.0% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

19. Raleigh-Cary, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $86,532 (1.5 times all workers)

$86,532 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $56,950

$56,950 Workers who work from home: 24.5%

24.5% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

18. North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL

Richard Wood / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $70,209 (1.5 times all workers)

$70,209 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $45,964

$45,964 Workers who work from home: 16.0%

16.0% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

17. Salem, OR

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $65,025 (1.5 times all workers)

$65,025 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $42,570

$42,570 Workers who work from home: 12.8%

12.8% Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance

16. Worcester, MA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $85,205 (1.5 times all workers)

$85,205 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $55,673

$55,673 Workers who work from home: 12.9%

12.9% Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance

15. Boulder, CO

pawel.gaul / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $80,253 (1.5 times all workers)

$80,253 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $52,315

$52,315 Workers who work from home: 28.1%

28.1% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

14. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

Median earnings for remote workers: $65,409 (1.5 times all workers)

$65,409 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $42,633

$42,633 Workers who work from home: 13.9%

13.9% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

13. St. Cloud, MN

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median earnings for remote workers: $65,005 (1.5 times all workers)

$65,005 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $42,315

$42,315 Workers who work from home: 9.6%

9.6% Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance

12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $81,031 (1.5 times all workers)

$81,031 (1.5 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $52,392

$52,392 Workers who work from home: 15.5%

15.5% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

11. Naples-Marco Island, FL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $66,084 (1.6 times all workers)

$66,084 (1.6 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $42,123

$42,123 Workers who work from home: 18.9%

18.9% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

10. Ann Arbor, MI

Davel5957 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $80,479 (1.6 times all workers)

$80,479 (1.6 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $51,221

$51,221 Workers who work from home: 19.2%

19.2% Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance

9. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

Carsten Schertzer / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $81,498 (1.6 times all workers)

$81,498 (1.6 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $50,823

$50,823 Workers who work from home: 14.2%

14.2% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

8. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

travelview / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $70,744 (1.6 times all workers)

$70,744 (1.6 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $43,998

$43,998 Workers who work from home: 11.8%

11.8% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

7. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $75,855 (1.6 times all workers)

$75,855 (1.6 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $46,952

$46,952 Workers who work from home: 13.0%

13.0% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

6. Trenton-Princeton, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $89,203 (1.6 times all workers)

$89,203 (1.6 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $55,128

$55,128 Workers who work from home: 15.9%

15.9% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

5. Iowa City, IA

Median earnings for remote workers: $69,904 (1.6 times all workers)

$69,904 (1.6 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $43,026

$43,026 Workers who work from home: 11.6%

11.6% Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance

4. Panama City-Panama City Beach, FL

Median earnings for remote workers: $70,620 (1.7 times all workers)

$70,620 (1.7 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $42,049

$42,049 Workers who work from home: 9.4%

9.4% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

3. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ

AUDREY SCRIPP / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $80,793 (1.7 times all workers)

$80,793 (1.7 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $47,324

$47,324 Workers who work from home: 10.3%

10.3% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

2. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC

UWMadison / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $70,655 (1.7 times all workers)

$70,655 (1.7 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $40,615

$40,615 Workers who work from home: 12.1%

12.1% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services

1. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Port Royal, SC

MargaretW / iStock via Getty Images

Median earnings for remote workers: $98,882 (2.4 times all workers)

$98,882 (2.4 times all workers) Median earnings for all workers: $41,911

$41,911 Workers who work from home: 10.6%

10.6% Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services