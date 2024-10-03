Remote Workers Outearn In-Person Workers in These WFH Hotspots

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Nationwide, the median earnings for remote workers 1.4 times the median for all workers.
- In some cities, the median salary for remote workers is more than twice the median for all workers.
- Cities with the highest premiums on remote work tened to have high educational attainment and large professional services sectors.
- Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever
In general, remote workers earn more than in-person workers. Work that can be performed in disembodied environments tends to command higher pay, with employees in lucrative industries like tech and consulting able to produce high-value work with just a laptop and strong internet connection. Remote employers also have lower overhead costs relative to companies paying for office space, and can pass those savings on to their employees.
Nationwide, the median earnings for remote workers is $70,280, 1.4 times the $48,755 median for all workers. In some cities, the delta is far greater, with remote workers outearning the in-person workforce by a factor of two or higher. In recent years, many high-earning remote workers have moved to either low-cost cities in the Midwest or vacation towns on the coast or in the country, boosting their purchasing power and enlarging local disparities in pay among the remote and non-remote workforce. A closer look at the earnings gap between remote and in-person workers reveals a diverse mix of cities with high educational attainment, low cost of living, or natural amenities like beaches and mountains.
To determine the cities where remote workers outearn in-person workers the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on commuting characteristics from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on the ratio of median earnings for the workforce 16 years and over who worked from home to the median earnings for all workers 16 years and over. Supplemental data on remote employment by industry is also from the ACS. Data on median earnings for remote workers, median earnings for all workers, and the percentage of workers who work from home are one-year estimates for 2023, while data on employment by industry are based on five-year estimates for 2022.
50. Fort Wayne, IN
- Median earnings for remote workers: $61,228 (1.4 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,583
- Workers who work from home: 9.2%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
49. Columbus, OH
- Median earnings for remote workers: $73,044 (1.4 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $50,769
- Workers who work from home: 16.8%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
48. Bend, OR
- Median earnings for remote workers: $73,193 (1.4 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $50,749
- Workers who work from home: 20.8%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
47. Wenatchee-East Wenatchee, WA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $61,222 (1.4 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,430
- Workers who work from home: 7.9%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
46. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $79,183 (1.4 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $54,740
- Workers who work from home: 15.1%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
45. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Median earnings for remote workers: $94,126 (1.4 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $65,012
- Workers who work from home: 17.7%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
44. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
- Median earnings for remote workers: $60,649 (1.4 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $41,880
- Workers who work from home: 17.1%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
43. Bozeman, MT
- Median earnings for remote workers: $72,376 (1.4 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $49,956
- Workers who work from home: 10.6%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
42. Rochester, NY
- Median earnings for remote workers: $72,323 (1.4 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $49,916
- Workers who work from home: 12.5%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
41. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Median earnings for remote workers: $101,696 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $69,982
- Workers who work from home: 21.9%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
40. Grand Forks, ND-MN
- Median earnings for remote workers: $60,954 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $41,939
- Workers who work from home: 5.4%
- Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance
39. Chattanooga, TN-GA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $62,321 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,854
- Workers who work from home: 13.0%
- Biggest WFH industry: Finance and insurance, and real estate and rental and leasing
38. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
- Median earnings for remote workers: $81,195 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $55,807
- Workers who work from home: 14.9%
- Biggest WFH industry: Finance and insurance, and real estate and rental and leasing
37. Amherst Town-Northampton, MA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $67,207 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $46,185
- Workers who work from home: 15.9%
- Biggest WFH industry: N/A
36. Canton-Massillon, OH
- Median earnings for remote workers: $60,423 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $41,376
- Workers who work from home: 9.8%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
35. St. Louis, MO-IL
- Median earnings for remote workers: $73,866 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $50,540
- Workers who work from home: 13.9%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
34. Evansville, IN
- Median earnings for remote workers: $65,679 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $44,551
- Workers who work from home: 7.0%
- Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance
33. Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX
- Median earnings for remote workers: $86,196 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $58,457
- Workers who work from home: 24.9%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
32. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $75,595 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $50,722
- Workers who work from home: 19.1%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
31. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $100,317 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $67,222
- Workers who work from home: 20.3%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
30. Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, CT
- Median earnings for remote workers: $90,404 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $60,569
- Workers who work from home: 16.3%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
29. Manchester-Nashua, NH
- Median earnings for remote workers: $86,445 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $57,912
- Workers who work from home: 17.5%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
28. Wilmington, NC
- Median earnings for remote workers: $67,059 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $44,854
- Workers who work from home: 18.8%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
27. Kenosha, WI
- Median earnings for remote workers: $71,302 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $47,674
- Workers who work from home: 9.4%
- Biggest WFH industry: N/A
26. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $65,414 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $43,712
- Workers who work from home: 10.6%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
25. Greenville-Anderson-Greer, SC
- Median earnings for remote workers: $68,261 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $45,357
- Workers who work from home: 11.8%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
24. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Median earnings for remote workers: $77,013 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $51,142
- Workers who work from home: 16.5%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
23. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $120,710 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $80,124
- Workers who work from home: 16.2%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
22. San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $111,710 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $74,059
- Workers who work from home: 20.5%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
21. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $83,643 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $55,214
- Workers who work from home: 16.0%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $75,349 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $49,668
- Workers who work from home: 15.0%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
19. Raleigh-Cary, NC
- Median earnings for remote workers: $86,532 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $56,950
- Workers who work from home: 24.5%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
18. North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL
- Median earnings for remote workers: $70,209 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $45,964
- Workers who work from home: 16.0%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
17. Salem, OR
- Median earnings for remote workers: $65,025 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,570
- Workers who work from home: 12.8%
- Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance
16. Worcester, MA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $85,205 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $55,673
- Workers who work from home: 12.9%
- Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance
15. Boulder, CO
- Median earnings for remote workers: $80,253 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $52,315
- Workers who work from home: 28.1%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
14. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
- Median earnings for remote workers: $65,409 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,633
- Workers who work from home: 13.9%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
13. St. Cloud, MN
- Median earnings for remote workers: $65,005 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,315
- Workers who work from home: 9.6%
- Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance
12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN
- Median earnings for remote workers: $81,031 (1.5 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $52,392
- Workers who work from home: 15.5%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
11. Naples-Marco Island, FL
- Median earnings for remote workers: $66,084 (1.6 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,123
- Workers who work from home: 18.9%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
10. Ann Arbor, MI
- Median earnings for remote workers: $80,479 (1.6 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $51,221
- Workers who work from home: 19.2%
- Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance
9. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $81,498 (1.6 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $50,823
- Workers who work from home: 14.2%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
8. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $70,744 (1.6 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $43,998
- Workers who work from home: 11.8%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
7. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $75,855 (1.6 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $46,952
- Workers who work from home: 13.0%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
6. Trenton-Princeton, NJ
- Median earnings for remote workers: $89,203 (1.6 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $55,128
- Workers who work from home: 15.9%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
5. Iowa City, IA
- Median earnings for remote workers: $69,904 (1.6 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $43,026
- Workers who work from home: 11.6%
- Biggest WFH industry: Educational services, and health care and social assistance
4. Panama City-Panama City Beach, FL
- Median earnings for remote workers: $70,620 (1.7 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,049
- Workers who work from home: 9.4%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
3. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Median earnings for remote workers: $80,793 (1.7 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $47,324
- Workers who work from home: 10.3%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
2. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC
- Median earnings for remote workers: $70,655 (1.7 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $40,615
- Workers who work from home: 12.1%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
1. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Port Royal, SC
- Median earnings for remote workers: $98,882 (2.4 times all workers)
- Median earnings for all workers: $41,911
- Workers who work from home: 10.6%
- Biggest WFH industry: Professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.