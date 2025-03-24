This Is Where The Most Homeowners Are Facing Foreclosure Elizabeth Parker / iStock via Getty Images

While the foreclosure rate fell in 2024, some states experienced record levels of foreclosure activity.

Foreclosure activity varies widely nationwide, with foreclosure rates more than 10 times as high in some states than others.

The states with the most foreclosure activity have high cost of living and relatively young housing inventories.

Last year was a tumultuous year in the U.S. housing market. Mortgage rates spiked during the spring homebuying season, creating new affordability challenges and sidelining many would-be homeowners. Home prices continued to rise, and home sales fell to their lowest level in over 25 years. While overall foreclosure rates fell in 2024, some states experienced abnormally high foreclosure activity.

Foreclosure activity ranges widely across the country, with foreclosure starts more than 10 times as common in some states than others. While foreclosure rates correlate with economic measures like unemployment and cost of living, local factors like natural disasters and state foreclosure laws can also create large disparities in foreclosure activity nationwide. A closer look at the data reveals the states where the most homeowners are facing foreclosure.

To determine the states where the most homeowners are facing foreclosure, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on foreclosure activity from ATTOM Data Solutions. States were ranked based on the number of foreclosure starts filed in December 2024 as a fraction of the total number of housing units statewide. Supplemental data on median home value, median household income, median monthly housing costs, and median annual real estate taxes paid for housing units with a mortgage are from the U.S. Census Bureau.

50. Montana

SeanXu / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 73,919 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 73,919 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $425,400

$425,400 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $99,781

$99,781 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,754

$1,754 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,856

49. South Dakota

Ammodramus / Wikimedia Commons

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 30,242 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 30,242 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $293,800

$293,800 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $102,210

$102,210 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,625

$1,625 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,889

48. Vermont

samuel howell / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 25,780 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 25,780 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $344,900

$344,900 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $110,607

$110,607 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,827

$1,827 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $4,905

47. Kansas

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 19,977 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 19,977 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $249,800

$249,800 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $104,256

$104,256 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,635

$1,635 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,994

46. Alaska

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 18,678 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 18,678 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $368,600

$368,600 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $123,085

$123,085 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,136

$2,136 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $4,046

45. North Dakota

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 13,299 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 13,299 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $274,100

$274,100 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $114,529

$114,529 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,687

$1,687 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,693

44. Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 13,250 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 13,250 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $211,000

$211,000 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $86,301

$86,301 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,321

$1,321 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,400

43. West Virginia

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 12,273 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 12,273 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $198,100

$198,100 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $91,698

$91,698 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,208

$1,208 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,051

42. Nebraska

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 11,944 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 11,944 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $264,900

$264,900 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $108,328

$108,328 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,718

$1,718 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,798

41. Wisconsin

Michael-Tatman / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 11,686 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 11,686 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $283,400

$283,400 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $106,377

$106,377 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,629

$1,629 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,691

40. Rhode Island

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 11,234 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 11,234 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $425,300

$425,300 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $124,620

$124,620 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,175

$2,175 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $4,742

39. Hawaii

segawa7 / Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 11,217 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 11,217 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $859,800

$859,800 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $134,229

$134,229 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,739

$2,739 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,275

38. Washington

SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 10,615 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 10,615 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $597,700

$597,700 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $132,986

$132,986 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,396

$2,396 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $4,577

37. Colorado

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 10,417 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 10,417 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $563,000

$563,000 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $128,317

$128,317 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,289

$2,289 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,705

36. Oregon

vitpho / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 9,326 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 9,326 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $509,100

$509,100 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $115,458

$115,458 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,089

$2,089 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,869

35. New Hampshire

mountinez / Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 9,019 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 9,019 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $430,000

$430,000 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $133,468

$133,468 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,303

$2,303 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $6,468

34. Virginia

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 8,907 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 8,907 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $410,500

$410,500 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $125,721

$125,721 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,032

$2,032 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,968

33. Kentucky

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 7,902 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 7,902 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $238,900

$238,900 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $93,375

$93,375 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,386

$1,386 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,793

32. Tennessee

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 7,823 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 7,823 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $338,200

$338,200 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $98,204

$98,204 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,503

$1,503 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,568

31. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 7,763 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 7,763 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $246,200

$246,200 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $94,627

$94,627 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,564

$1,564 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,423

30. Minnesota

BanksPhotos / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 7,379 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 7,379 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $339,600

$339,600 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $117,719

$117,719 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,879

$1,879 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,428

29. Missouri

gnagel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 7,112 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 7,112 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $252,100

$252,100 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $99,908

$99,908 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,461

$1,461 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,088

28. North Carolina

Roanoke River Lighthouse, Edenton, NC by kla4067 / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 6,899 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 6,899 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $343,400

$343,400 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $102,228

$102,228 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,578

$1,578 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,098

27. Georgia

Lost Creek in Dallas, GA by Marcia Todd / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 6,885 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 6,885 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $348,700

$348,700 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $107,321

$107,321 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,733

$1,733 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,745

26. Wyoming

MicheleVacchiano / Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 6,832 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 6,832 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $320,100

$320,100 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $100,712

$100,712 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,653

$1,653 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,881

25. Idaho

bpperry / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 6,657 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 6,657 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $437,800

$437,800 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $101,019

$101,019 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,686

$1,686 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,157

24. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 6,159 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 6,159 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $581,900

$581,900 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $148,916

$148,916 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,629

$2,629 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $5,833

23. Arizona

Lisa-Blue / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 6,015 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 6,015 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $439,600

$439,600 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $106,413

$106,413 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,751

$1,751 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,887

22. New Mexico

grandriver / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 5,786 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 5,786 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $290,200

$290,200 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $89,745

$89,745 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,500

$1,500 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,997

21. Alabama

Allard1 / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 5,589 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 5,589 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $250,800

$250,800 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $93,987

$93,987 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,372

$1,372 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $931

20. New York

OlegAlbinsky / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 5,574 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 5,574 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $452,100

$452,100 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $129,368

$129,368 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,430

$2,430 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $6,655

19. Oklahoma

GracedByTheLight / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 5,341 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 5,341 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $234,900

$234,900 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $97,438

$97,438 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,527

$1,527 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,941

18. Arkansas

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 4,970 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 4,970 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $225,600

$225,600 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $91,134

$91,134 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,315

$1,315 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,239

17. South Carolina

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 4,811 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 4,811 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $306,900

$306,900 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $97,380

$97,380 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,477

$1,477 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,432

16. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 4,783 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 4,783 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $283,300

$283,300 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $108,129

$108,129 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,698

$1,698 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,462

15. Maine

jiawangkun / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 4,755 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 4,755 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $334,200

$334,200 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $101,517

$101,517 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,688

$1,688 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,103

14. Iowa

dustin77a / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 4,739 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 4,739 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $227,000

$227,000 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $100,452

$100,452 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,483

$1,483 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,998

13. Texas

Susan Vineyard / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 4,064 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 4,064 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $341,300

$341,300 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $117,304

$117,304 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,071

$2,071 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $5,433

12. Connecticut

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,937 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 3,937 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $374,700

$374,700 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $135,898

$135,898 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,354

$2,354 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $6,504

11. Michigan

ehrlif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,915 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 3,915 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $256,200

$256,200 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $100,049

$100,049 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,509

$1,509 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,088

10. California

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,824 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 3,824 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $745,300

$745,300 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $139,980

$139,980 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,844

$2,844 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $5,758

9. Delaware

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,795 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 3,795 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $366,500

$366,500 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $108,660

$108,660 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,747

$1,747 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,800

8. Illinois

pics721 / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,753 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 3,753 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $283,200

$283,200 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $113,954

$113,954 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,905

$1,905 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $5,622

7. Florida

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,739 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 3,739 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $404,300

$404,300 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $101,722

$101,722 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,950

$1,950 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,095

6. Ohio

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,670 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 3,670 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $237,700

$237,700 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $101,635

$101,635 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,468

$1,468 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,958

5. New Jersey

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,275 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 3,275 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $474,700

$474,700 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $146,962

$146,962 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,676

$2,676 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $9,323

4. Utah

craigpickup / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,257 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 3,257 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $527,100

$527,100 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $119,939

$119,939 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,978

$1,978 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,579

3. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,253 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 3,253 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $428,100

$428,100 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $136,098

$136,098 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,224

$2,224 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $4,030

2. Indiana

Aaron Yoder / iStock via Getty Images

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 2,833 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 2,833 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $238,600

$238,600 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $96,509

$96,509 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,359

$1,359 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,730

1. Nevada

Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 2,707 housing units

1 foreclosure in every 2,707 housing units Median value of housing units with mortgage: $452,200

$452,200 Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $106,098

$106,098 Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,876

$1,876 Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,093

