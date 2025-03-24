This Is Where The Most Homeowners Are Facing Foreclosure

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- While the foreclosure rate fell in 2024, some states experienced record levels of foreclosure activity.
- Foreclosure activity varies widely nationwide, with foreclosure rates more than 10 times as high in some states than others.
- The states with the most foreclosure activity have high cost of living and relatively young housing inventories.
Last year was a tumultuous year in the U.S. housing market. Mortgage rates spiked during the spring homebuying season, creating new affordability challenges and sidelining many would-be homeowners. Home prices continued to rise, and home sales fell to their lowest level in over 25 years. While overall foreclosure rates fell in 2024, some states experienced abnormally high foreclosure activity.
Foreclosure activity ranges widely across the country, with foreclosure starts more than 10 times as common in some states than others. While foreclosure rates correlate with economic measures like unemployment and cost of living, local factors like natural disasters and state foreclosure laws can also create large disparities in foreclosure activity nationwide. A closer look at the data reveals the states where the most homeowners are facing foreclosure.
To determine the states where the most homeowners are facing foreclosure, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on foreclosure activity from ATTOM Data Solutions. States were ranked based on the number of foreclosure starts filed in December 2024 as a fraction of the total number of housing units statewide. Supplemental data on median home value, median household income, median monthly housing costs, and median annual real estate taxes paid for housing units with a mortgage are from the U.S. Census Bureau.
50. Montana
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 73,919 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $425,400
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $99,781
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,754
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,856
49. South Dakota
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 30,242 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $293,800
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $102,210
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,625
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,889
48. Vermont
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 25,780 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $344,900
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $110,607
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,827
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $4,905
47. Kansas
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 19,977 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $249,800
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $104,256
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,635
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,994
46. Alaska
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 18,678 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $368,600
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $123,085
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,136
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $4,046
45. North Dakota
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 13,299 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $274,100
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $114,529
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,687
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,693
44. Mississippi
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 13,250 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $211,000
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $86,301
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,321
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,400
43. West Virginia
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 12,273 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $198,100
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $91,698
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,208
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,051
42. Nebraska
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 11,944 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $264,900
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $108,328
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,718
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,798
41. Wisconsin
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 11,686 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $283,400
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $106,377
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,629
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,691
40. Rhode Island
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 11,234 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $425,300
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $124,620
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,175
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $4,742
39. Hawaii
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 11,217 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $859,800
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $134,229
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,739
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,275
38. Washington
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 10,615 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $597,700
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $132,986
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,396
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $4,577
37. Colorado
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 10,417 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $563,000
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $128,317
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,289
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,705
36. Oregon
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 9,326 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $509,100
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $115,458
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,089
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,869
35. New Hampshire
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 9,019 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $430,000
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $133,468
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,303
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $6,468
34. Virginia
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 8,907 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $410,500
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $125,721
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,032
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,968
33. Kentucky
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 7,902 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $238,900
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $93,375
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,386
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,793
32. Tennessee
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 7,823 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $338,200
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $98,204
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,503
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,568
31. Louisiana
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 7,763 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $246,200
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $94,627
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,564
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,423
30. Minnesota
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 7,379 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $339,600
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $117,719
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,879
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,428
29. Missouri
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 7,112 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $252,100
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $99,908
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,461
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,088
28. North Carolina
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 6,899 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $343,400
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $102,228
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,578
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,098
27. Georgia
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 6,885 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $348,700
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $107,321
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,733
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,745
26. Wyoming
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 6,832 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $320,100
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $100,712
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,653
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,881
25. Idaho
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 6,657 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $437,800
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $101,019
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,686
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,157
24. Massachusetts
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 6,159 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $581,900
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $148,916
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,629
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $5,833
23. Arizona
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 6,015 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $439,600
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $106,413
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,751
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,887
22. New Mexico
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 5,786 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $290,200
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $89,745
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,500
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,997
21. Alabama
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 5,589 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $250,800
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $93,987
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,372
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $931
20. New York
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 5,574 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $452,100
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $129,368
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,430
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $6,655
19. Oklahoma
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 5,341 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $234,900
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $97,438
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,527
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,941
18. Arkansas
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 4,970 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $225,600
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $91,134
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,315
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,239
17. South Carolina
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 4,811 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $306,900
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $97,380
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,477
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,432
16. Pennsylvania
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 4,783 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $283,300
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $108,129
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,698
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,462
15. Maine
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 4,755 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $334,200
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $101,517
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,688
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,103
14. Iowa
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 4,739 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $227,000
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $100,452
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,483
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,998
13. Texas
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 4,064 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $341,300
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $117,304
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,071
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $5,433
12. Connecticut
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,937 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $374,700
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $135,898
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,354
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $6,504
11. Michigan
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,915 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $256,200
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $100,049
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,509
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,088
10. California
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,824 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $745,300
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $139,980
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,844
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $5,758
9. Delaware
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,795 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $366,500
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $108,660
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,747
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,800
8. Illinois
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,753 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $283,200
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $113,954
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,905
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $5,622
7. Florida
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,739 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $404,300
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $101,722
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,950
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $3,095
6. Ohio
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,670 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $237,700
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $101,635
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,468
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,958
5. New Jersey
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,275 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $474,700
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $146,962
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,676
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $9,323
4. Utah
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,257 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $527,100
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $119,939
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,978
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,579
3. Maryland
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 3,253 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $428,100
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $136,098
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $2,224
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $4,030
2. Indiana
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 2,833 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $238,600
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $96,509
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,359
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $1,730
1. Nevada
- Foreclosure rate: 1 foreclosure in every 2,707 housing units
- Median value of housing units with mortgage: $452,200
- Median household income of housing units with mortgage: $106,098
- Median monthly housing costs for housing units with mortgage: $1,876
- Median annual real estate taxes paid on housing units with mortgage: $2,093
