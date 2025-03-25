These Are The States Where Inflation Is Stressing People Out The Most

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 45.6% of Americans are very stressed out about recent price increases.
- Increases in stress due to inflation often outpace actual increases in the cost of goods and services.
- While stress correlates with cost of living, some particularly stressed-out states stand as outliers.
- Also: Discover the next Nvidia
In a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, more than half of all Americans reported feeling stressed out by price increases over the last several months. Inflation is a particularly acute cause of stress, with spikes in stress often exceeding actual increases in the cost of goods and services. In some surprising studies, researchers have shown that many consumers would actually opt for lower purchasing power if it meant lower sticker prices on common household items like eggs, milk, and produce.
Inflation is stressing Americans out by varying degrees across the country. While 56.6% of residents in Kentucky report being very stressed out by price increases, just 36.2% of residents in North Dakota report the same. And while the degree of stress tracks somewhat with the increase in the price of rent and overall cost of goods and services, some particularly stressed-out states serve as outliers. A closer look at the data reveals the states where inflation is stressing people out the most.
To determine the states where inflation is stressing people out the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the latest survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey. States were ranked based on the percentage of survey respondents who reported being “very stressed out” by price increases in the last two months. Supplemental data on the percentage of residents reporting being “moderately stressed out” by price increases and the percentage of the renting population that experienced rent increases in the last 12 months are also from the HPS. Data on median household income is from the American Community Survey.
50. North Dakota
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 36.2%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 30.2%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 54.1%
- Median household income: $76,525
49. Washington
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 37.3%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 34.8%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 51.5%
- Median household income: $94,605
48. South Carolina
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 37.7%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 30.1%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 32.4%
- Median household income: $67,804
47. Wisconsin
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 38.0%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 23.6%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.0%
- Median household income: $74,631
46. Minnesota
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 38.1%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.2%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 41.9%
- Median household income: $85,086
45. Massachusetts
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 39.5%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.7%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 48.3%
- Median household income: $99,858
44. Kansas
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 39.6%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 31.5%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 40.4%
- Median household income: $70,333
43. Vermont
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 40.1%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 33.0%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 42.7%
- Median household income: $81,211
42. Nevada
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 40.3%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 30.1%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 41.7%
- Median household income: $76,364
41. Connecticut
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 40.4%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 29.0%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 50.0%
- Median household income: $91,665
40. Missouri
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 40.9%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 31.8%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 36.7%
- Median household income: $68,545
39. Ohio
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 41.1%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 31.1%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.8%
- Median household income: $67,769
38. Alaska
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 41.2%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 29.2%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.3%
- Median household income: $86,631
37. Maryland
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 42.1%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.1%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 37.2%
- Median household income: $98,678
36. Virginia
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 42.2%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 27.8%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 50.8%
- Median household income: $89,931
35. New Hampshire
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 42.3%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 23.4%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 60.4%
- Median household income: $96,838
34. North Carolina
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 42.5%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 25.4%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 48.4%
- Median household income: $70,804
33. Rhode Island
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 42.7%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.1%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.5%
- Median household income: $84,972
32. Pennsylvania
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 43.3%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 27.5%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 38.3%
- Median household income: $73,824
31. Maine
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 43.3%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 27.1%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 34.1%
- Median household income: $73,733
30. Iowa
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 43.5%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 28.1%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 39.5%
- Median household income: $71,433
29. Utah
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 43.8%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 31.6%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 58.1%
- Median household income: $93,421
28. Illinois
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 44.3%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 25.2%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 39.3%
- Median household income: $80,306
27. Delaware
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 44.3%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.9%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 38.5%
- Median household income: $81,361
26. Colorado
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 44.4%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.7%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 51.0%
- Median household income: $92,911
25. New Jersey
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 44.5%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.3%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.2%
- Median household income: $99,781
24. Montana
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 44.7%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 31.0%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 38.9%
- Median household income: $70,804
23. South Dakota
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 44.8%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 28.5%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.6%
- Median household income: $71,810
22. Oregon
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 45.5%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 25.8%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.5%
- Median household income: $80,160
21. Oklahoma
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 45.7%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.2%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 36.8%
- Median household income: $62,138
20. New York
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 45.8%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.7%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.4%
- Median household income: $82,095
19. Arizona
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 45.9%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.4%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 39.7%
- Median household income: $77,315
18. Nebraska
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 45.9%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 25.6%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 53.9%
- Median household income: $74,590
17. Michigan
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 45.9%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 25.6%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 35.6%
- Median household income: $69,183
16. West Virginia
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 46.3%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 23.8%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 26.8%
- Median household income: $55,948
15. California
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 47.3%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.1%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 48.9%
- Median household income: $95,521
14. Indiana
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 47.4%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.8%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 40.7%
- Median household income: $69,477
13. New Mexico
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 47.5%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.3%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 37.5%
- Median household income: $62,268
12. Wyoming
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 48.0%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 21.9%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 38.5%
- Median household income: $72,415
11. Alabama
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 48.4%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 25.0%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 35.2%
- Median household income: $62,212
10. Florida
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 48.5%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.0%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 48.5%
- Median household income: $73,311
9. Hawaii
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 48.5%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 19.4%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 35.3%
- Median household income: $95,322
8. Georgia
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 48.9%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 22.3%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 30.9%
- Median household income: $74,632
7. Louisiana
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 50.3%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.8%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 26.2%
- Median household income: $58,229
6. Idaho
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 50.6%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.0%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 34.6%
- Median household income: $74,942
5. Texas
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 51.1%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 23.3%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 40.1%
- Median household income: $75,780
4. Arkansas
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 51.4%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 21.7%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 33.5%
- Median household income: $58,700
3. Tennessee
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 51.6%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.5%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 43.5%
- Median household income: $67,631
2. Mississippi
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 52.7%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 21.2%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 27.5%
- Median household income: $54,203
1. Kentucky
- Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 56.6%
- Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 20.0%
- Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 34.3%
- Median household income: $61,118
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.