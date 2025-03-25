These Are The States Where Inflation Is Stressing People Out The Most urbazon / E+ via Getty Images

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 45.6% of Americans are very stressed out about recent price increases.

Increases in stress due to inflation often outpace actual increases in the cost of goods and services.

While stress correlates with cost of living, some particularly stressed-out states stand as outliers.

In a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, more than half of all Americans reported feeling stressed out by price increases over the last several months. Inflation is a particularly acute cause of stress, with spikes in stress often exceeding actual increases in the cost of goods and services. In some surprising studies, researchers have shown that many consumers would actually opt for lower purchasing power if it meant lower sticker prices on common household items like eggs, milk, and produce.

Inflation is stressing Americans out by varying degrees across the country. While 56.6% of residents in Kentucky report being very stressed out by price increases, just 36.2% of residents in North Dakota report the same. And while the degree of stress tracks somewhat with the increase in the price of rent and overall cost of goods and services, some particularly stressed-out states serve as outliers. A closer look at the data reveals the states where inflation is stressing people out the most.

To determine the states where inflation is stressing people out the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the latest survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey. States were ranked based on the percentage of survey respondents who reported being “very stressed out” by price increases in the last two months. Supplemental data on the percentage of residents reporting being “moderately stressed out” by price increases and the percentage of the renting population that experienced rent increases in the last 12 months are also from the HPS. Data on median household income is from the American Community Survey.

50. North Dakota

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 36.2%

36.2% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 30.2%

30.2% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 54.1%

54.1% Median household income: $76,525

49. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 37.3%

37.3% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 34.8%

34.8% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 51.5%

51.5% Median household income: $94,605

48. South Carolina

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 37.7%

37.7% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 30.1%

30.1% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 32.4%

32.4% Median household income: $67,804

47. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 38.0%

38.0% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 23.6%

23.6% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.0%

47.0% Median household income: $74,631

46. Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota by Dougtone / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 38.1%

38.1% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.2%

26.2% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 41.9%

41.9% Median household income: $85,086

45. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 39.5%

39.5% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.7%

26.7% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 48.3%

48.3% Median household income: $99,858

44. Kansas

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 39.6%

39.6% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 31.5%

31.5% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 40.4%

40.4% Median household income: $70,333

43. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 40.1%

40.1% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 33.0%

33.0% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 42.7%

42.7% Median household income: $81,211

42. Nevada

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 40.3%

40.3% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 30.1%

30.1% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 41.7%

41.7% Median household income: $76,364

41. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 40.4%

40.4% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 29.0%

29.0% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 50.0%

50.0% Median household income: $91,665

40. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 40.9%

40.9% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 31.8%

31.8% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 36.7%

36.7% Median household income: $68,545

39. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 41.1%

41.1% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 31.1%

31.1% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.8%

47.8% Median household income: $67,769

38. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 41.2%

41.2% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 29.2%

29.2% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.3%

47.3% Median household income: $86,631

37. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 42.1%

42.1% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.1%

24.1% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 37.2%

37.2% Median household income: $98,678

36. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 42.2%

42.2% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 27.8%

27.8% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 50.8%

50.8% Median household income: $89,931

35. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 42.3%

42.3% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 23.4%

23.4% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 60.4%

60.4% Median household income: $96,838

34. North Carolina

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 42.5%

42.5% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 25.4%

25.4% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 48.4%

48.4% Median household income: $70,804

33. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 42.7%

42.7% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.1%

26.1% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.5%

47.5% Median household income: $84,972

32. Pennsylvania

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 43.3%

43.3% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 27.5%

27.5% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 38.3%

38.3% Median household income: $73,824

31. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 43.3%

43.3% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 27.1%

27.1% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 34.1%

34.1% Median household income: $73,733

30. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 43.5%

43.5% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 28.1%

28.1% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 39.5%

39.5% Median household income: $71,433

29. Utah

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 43.8%

43.8% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 31.6%

31.6% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 58.1%

58.1% Median household income: $93,421

28. Illinois

Bloomington - Illinois - Historic Block in Downtown - by Onasill - Bill Badzo - 149 Million Views - Thank Y / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 44.3%

44.3% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 25.2%

25.2% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 39.3%

39.3% Median household income: $80,306

27. Delaware

Dana Dagle Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 44.3%

44.3% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.9%

24.9% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 38.5%

38.5% Median household income: $81,361

26. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 44.4%

44.4% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.7%

26.7% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 51.0%

51.0% Median household income: $92,911

25. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 44.5%

44.5% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.3%

24.3% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.2%

47.2% Median household income: $99,781

24. Montana

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 44.7%

44.7% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 31.0%

31.0% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 38.9%

38.9% Median household income: $70,804

23. South Dakota

disorderly / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 44.8%

44.8% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 28.5%

28.5% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.6%

47.6% Median household income: $71,810

22. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 45.5%

45.5% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 25.8%

25.8% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.5%

47.5% Median household income: $80,160

21. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 45.7%

45.7% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.2%

24.2% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 36.8%

36.8% Median household income: $62,138

20. New York

Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB / Shutterstock.com

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 45.8%

45.8% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.7%

24.7% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 47.4%

47.4% Median household income: $82,095

19. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 45.9%

45.9% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.4%

26.4% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 39.7%

39.7% Median household income: $77,315

18. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 45.9%

45.9% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 25.6%

25.6% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 53.9%

53.9% Median household income: $74,590

17. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 45.9%

45.9% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 25.6%

25.6% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 35.6%

35.6% Median household income: $69,183

16. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 46.3%

46.3% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 23.8%

23.8% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 26.8%

26.8% Median household income: $55,948

15. California

Feoktistoff / Shutterstock.com

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 47.3%

47.3% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.1%

24.1% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 48.9%

48.9% Median household income: $95,521

14. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 47.4%

47.4% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.8%

26.8% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 40.7%

40.7% Median household income: $69,477

13. New Mexico

MaRoPictures / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 47.5%

47.5% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.3%

26.3% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 37.5%

37.5% Median household income: $62,268

12. Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 48.0%

48.0% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 21.9%

21.9% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 38.5%

38.5% Median household income: $72,415

11. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 48.4%

48.4% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 25.0%

25.0% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 35.2%

35.2% Median household income: $62,212

10. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 48.5%

48.5% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.0%

26.0% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 48.5%

48.5% Median household income: $73,311

9. Hawaii

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 48.5%

48.5% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 19.4%

19.4% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 35.3%

35.3% Median household income: $95,322

8. Georgia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 48.9%

48.9% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 22.3%

22.3% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 30.9%

30.9% Median household income: $74,632

7. Louisiana

Jefferson Park Avenue, Old Jefferson, Louisiana 6 Nov 2024 - 4 by Infrogmation / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 50.3%

50.3% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.8%

26.8% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 26.2%

26.2% Median household income: $58,229

6. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 50.6%

50.6% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 26.0%

26.0% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 34.6%

34.6% Median household income: $74,942

5. Texas

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 51.1%

51.1% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 23.3%

23.3% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 40.1%

40.1% Median household income: $75,780

4. Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 51.4%

51.4% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 21.7%

21.7% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 33.5%

33.5% Median household income: $58,700

3. Tennessee

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 51.6%

51.6% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 24.5%

24.5% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 43.5%

43.5% Median household income: $67,631

2. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 52.7%

52.7% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 21.2%

21.2% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 27.5%

27.5% Median household income: $54,203

1. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population very stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 56.6%

56.6% Population moderately stressed out by price increases in the last two months: 20.0%

20.0% Renting population that experienced increase in rent in last 12 months: 34.3%

34.3% Median household income: $61,118