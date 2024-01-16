The 15 Most Expensive Liberal States to Live Thinkstock

If you are a liberal, you want to live in a state that represents your values. There are states that cost somewhat more to live in than others. It can get costly in some of them. But there are also states that have expensive cities that inflate the values.

We put together a list of the top 15 most expensive liberal states to live in while using information we grabbed from Zillow. Likewise, we will explore why each state is so costly. Knowing what you are going to pay is half the battle. Find out which liberal states are expensive and understand what makes the costs so high.

15. Illinois

Source: JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $277,967

Average Rent: $1,750

Average Household Income: $108,873

Unemployment Rate: 4.7%

Illinois has a lot of small communities. These small communities have affordable housing. But if you venture into Chicago, the prices will be significantly higher. That’s the price of city living. Notably, Chicago is one of the biggest Liberal strongholds. A house in Chicago can cost as much as $360,000 or more. Chicago inflates the value of Illinois just enough for it to make it on this list. Therefore, Illinois is one of the most expensive liberal states in the land.

14. Vermont

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $315,000

Average Rent: $1,950

Average Household Income: $97,810

Unemployment Rate: 2.1%

Vermont has a good labor market, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. There is work available. However, the Vermont Housing Finance Agency also revealed an increase in housing prices. It is getting harder to afford a home. Ultimately, the wages are not going up, either. But Vermont continues to see a steady increase in home prices. It makes the list of the most expensive liberal states to live in.

13. Delaware

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $333,500

Average Rent: $1,930

Average Household Income: $97,810

Unemployment Rate: 2.1%

Delaware is not a big state. But it can still rack up costs. The cost of living is slightly above the national average. Significantly, an average apartment will cost just under $2,000 per month. If you are looking to buy for the long term, it will likely be over $333,000 at least. The unemployment rate is low, which means there is work. However, the average income is not as high as the other states on this list. It ultimately means you may have more expenses than income. Thus, Delaware is one of the smallest and most expensive liberal states to move to.

12. Connecticut

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $362,167

Average Rent: $1,995

Average Household Income: $91,599

Unemployment Rate: 3.6%

There is a huge divide in Connecticut. You can find a home to live that will cost you only $362,167. The key words are “only.” Meaning, it also has one of the richest communities in the country. Anyone looking to move to Greenwich will look to cough up almost $2 million for a home in the extravagent community. It inflates the value of the state. Overall, Connecticut is one of the most expensive liberal states to live in with Greenwich being the main event.

11. Maine

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $368,467

Average Rent: $1,850

Average Household Income: $90,213

Unemployment Rate: 3%

One of the greatest authors of all time lives in this state and creates all his stories with locations here. Maine is on the Northeast side of the United States. It has incredible value and is costly. Remarkably, a median home price can cost around $368,000. The rent for an average apartment can go just under $1,900. There is a lower unemployment rate, so there is work available. The cost of living in Maine is significantly more than the national average. Therefore, it lands on this list of the most expensive liberal states.

10. Maryland

Median Home Price: $375,167

Average Rent: $2,073

Average Household Income: $98,461

Unemployment Rate: 1.8%

If you want to move to Maryland, there are some options to choose from. Ocean City will cost you a little more. A home in this location will cost you roughly $421,000. If you want to go to Baltimore, you will pay less, with houses going for $200,000. The unemployment rate in Maryland is lower than most of the states on this list. However, the rent is higher. You would have to take out over $2,000 a month to rent an apartment. The Comptroller of Maryland lists several tax brackets. Ultimately, many of these taxes will cost you more depending on how much you make.

9. Rhode Island

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $406,667

Average Rent: $2,471

Average Household Income: $106,511

Unemployment Rate: 2.9%

If you want to buy a house in Rhode Island, prepare to write a big check and make sure it doesn’t bounce. A home in the state will round up to around $406,000. Yes, there are places like Providence which will offer slightly lower home values. People make an average wage of $106,000 in Rhode Island. Moreover, there is work available, as the unemployment rate is low. If you plan to rent, if will take almost more than $2,400 out of your wallet monthly.

8. New Jersey

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $451,667

Average Rent: $2,500

Average Household Income: $135,170

Unemployment Rate: 4.7%

Some places in New Jersey won’t cost you much. If you want to live in East Rutherford, it may cost you around $500,000 or more. The proximity to Met Life Stadium raises the value. It is also close to the border of New York and takes roughly half an hour to cross the George Washington Bridge and head on over. It is also fairly expensive to rent in New Jersey. More alarming is that the unemployment rate is higher than other states on this list. New Jersey is one of the most expensive liberal states to live in when you combine all these factors.

7. Oregon

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $481,217

Average Rent: $1,750

Average Household Income: $103,330

Unemployment Rate: 3.6%

It is all about perspective. A home in Salem may cost you around $416,000. Conversely, if you want to move to Portland, it may cost you over $519,000. The differences in prices also showcase the reason why Oregon is on this list. Rent is slightly lower than in other liberal states. The unemployment rate is right in the middle. People in Portland spend more on groceries than the national average. Things like can factor into what makes a state expensive.

6. Washington

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $550,000

$550,000 Average Rent: $1,990

$1,990 Average Household Income: $122,800

$122,800 Unemployment Rate: 4%

Washington has a median home price of $550,000. Remember, there are a lot of places in Washington that are relatively smaller which will cost less. Big cities like Seattle can take over $794,000 from your checkbook. Even worse, if you go to Olympia, the price can get over $1 million. The rent is just under $2,000. That can vary depending on where you rent. Seattle residents can spend over $400 on food alone. Therefore, Washington is definitely one of the most expensive liberal states to venture to.

5. Colorado

Source: Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $525,316

Average Rent: $2,073

Average Household Income: $87,598

Unemployment Rate: 3.3%

Colorado has several big cities, which inflate its value. Notably, Denver can cost about $545,000 to purchase a home. That is basically the medium in the market value. There are several houses that can go for more. The rent is not that much better, either. It can cost over $2,000 a month to rent. The Colorado state tax is 2.9%. Likewise, the Denver sales tax is 4.8%. The income tax in the state is 4.4%. It’s relatively fair compared to other states. But the added costs make Colorado expensive enough to land on this list.

4. Massachusetts

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $558,00

Average Rent: $3,100

Average Household Income: $134,568

Unemployment Rate: 2.9%

Massachusets is upscale. Places like Boston can cost an arm and a leg to move to. Significantly, it may cost nearly $1 million to live in Boston. Cambridge is similar, with a whopping median listing price of $1.3 million (a sale value of approximately $886,000). Other places like Worcester bring the value slightly lower, showing the large difference between the cities in the state. People in Boston pay up to $450 a month for food. Sales tax is 6.25%. Additionally, the income tax is 5%. There are a lot of positive aspects to living in Massachusets. Subsequently, it will cost you.

3. New York

Source: StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $656,667

Average Rent: $3,350

Average Household Income: $120,883

Unemployment Rate: 4.3%

New York is a massive state. It has a lot of great spots. But the other cities get overshadowed by the big city. For example, an average home in Buffalo will cost you around $220,000. An average house in Albany will cost you around $291,000. Unfortunately, the values in New York City skyrocket everything to the moon. Apartment List revealed several average rents in New York. Some places can get as high as $2,700 per month. Rent Cafe has some locations in Manhattan that are over $5,000 per month. Additionally, it is not easy to buy a home in the state, either. New York is one of the most expensive liberal states you will ever know.

2. California

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $697,167

Average Rent: $3,432

Average Household Income: $91,905

Unemployment Rate: 4.9%

People are leaving California, and it is concerning. The costs are rising yearly. People in California pay a lot for the benefits of good weather. Ultimately, they pay a lot for other things, too. California has an income tax that can get as high as 12%. It also has the second-highest gas tax in the country. Average gas prices are between $4 to $5, which is much higher than the rest of the country pays. That hurts Californians more since this is a heavy-driving state. Restaurants in California will cost you more as well. A steakhouse in California is likely to cost more, as there are at least three that rank among the most expensive steakhouses in the country. It is a beautiful state, as you can go to the beach and the mountains on the same day. But it costs a pretty penny to live in such beauty.

1. Hawaii

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $704,963

Average Rent: $2,112

Average Household Income: $122,902

Unemployment Rate: 2.9%

Hawaii has an income tax that can get as high as 11%. The homes on the big island can get as high as $704,000 or even higher. Keep in mind that Hawaii is isolated from the rest of the country. That means that certain supplies will take longer to get there compared to the mainland. Ultimately, Hawaii depends on tourism to sustain its economy. While there are main islanders, the visitors to the 137 islands provide a boost to the economy. Hawaii relies strongly on imported goods. It’s no surprise that it is the most expensive liberal state in the union to live in.

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.