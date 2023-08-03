States Where Inflation Is Stressing People Out the Most

On July 26, the Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a point, to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, making it more expensive to borrow money for everything from business loans to home mortgages. It was the 11th hike since the Fed declared war on inflation on March 17, 2022, when the rate was increased to a range of 0.25% to 0.5%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has warned more hikes may be forthcoming in an effort to pull inflation back down to 2% from its current 3%. (Inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022.)

Despite the marked decrease in consumer prices, most people are still on edge about rising prices. Last year, the Fed’s annual survey of household economic well-being deduced that 37% of Americans lack enough money to cover a $400 emergency expense.

To determine the states where inflation is stressing people out the most, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on inflation-related stress levels from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. States were ranked based on the percentage of adults who report experiencing moderate or severe stress caused increases in prices in the past two months.

Supplemental data on the percentage of adults who report having difficulty paying for household expenses in the previous seven days (respondents were surveyed between June 28 and July 10, 2023) also came from the Household Pulse Survey. Data used to calculate the percentage change in personal consumption expenditures per capita – a measure of inflation – from 2020 to 2021 and the percentage change in personal income per capita over the same period comes from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. (These are the states with the highest per capita income.)

Here is where inflation is stressing out the most people

The share of adults reporting “moderate” to “severe” stress from higher prices ranged from 52% in Minnesota to 69% in West Virginia. Among the 10 most populous states, where more than half of the people in the country reside, Florida had the largest share of these stressed-out adults at 65.7%, while nearly 66% of adult Texans reported difficulties in paying for household expenses. (Here’s a list of the American cities with the most credit card debt.)

Increases in per capita personal consumption expenditures ranged from 9.9% in Vermont and New Hampshire to 14.5% in Florida, while per capita personal income growth varied from 6.1% in Missouri to 8.7% in California.

Inflation pushes personal consumption expenditures higher as consumers pay more for products and services. When personal consumption increases at a higher rate than personal income, it forces consumers to cut spending on non-essentials like streaming services and purchase cheaper, lower-quality products. It can also increase personal or household debt.