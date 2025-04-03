24/7 Wall St. Insights
- The total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity in the United States was $106 billion in 2024.
- A third of all U.S. mining activity is concentrated in just four states.
- Many smaller states are home to unique mineral deposits not found elsewhere in the country.
- While the U.S. relies on imports from China for rare earth minerals, several states are home to significant rare earth mineral deposits.
In 2024, the total value of the nonfuel mineral production in the United States was $106 billion. While a third of all U.S. mining activity is concentrated in just four states – Nevada, Texas Arizona, and California – every state is home to at least some mining activity, with unique minerals found in some surprising parts of the country.
All bromine – a chemical used in agriculture, sanitation, and fire retardants– for example, mined in the United States comes from Arkansas. Almost all iodine comes from Oklahoma, while a bulk of helium comes from Kansas, and a significant share of peat comes from Maine and New Jersey. While the U.S. relies on imports from China for rare earth minerals, large domestic rare earth deposits exist in California, Alaska, and Wyoming. A closer look at the data reveals the states with the most mining activity.
To determine the states with the most mining activity, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on mining activity from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Mineral Commodity Summaries 2025 report. States were ranked based on the total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity in 2024. Supplemental data used to adjust for population is from the U.S. Census Bureau.
50. Delaware
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $27.0 million (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $26.17 per capita
- Principal commodities: Magnesium compounds, sand and gravel, stone
49. North Dakota
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $84.0 million (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $107.15 per capita
- Principal commodities: Clay, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
48. Rhode Island
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $100.0 million (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $91.24 per capita
- Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
47. Nebraska
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $137.0 million (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $69.25 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
46. Maine
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $167.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $119.65 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, peat, sand and gravel, stone, stone
45. Hawaii
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $175.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $121.94 per capita
- Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, stone
44. Mississippi
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $196.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $66.67 per capita
- Principal commodities: Clay, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
43. New Hampshire
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $206.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $146.93 per capita
- Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, stone, stone
42. Vermont
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $209.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $322.80 per capita
- Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, stone, stone, talc
41. West Virginia
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $238.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $134.46 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
40. Connecticut
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $259.0 million (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $71.60 per capita
- Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, stone, stone
39. South Dakota
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $389.0 million (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $423.14 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, gold, lime, sand and gravel, stone
38. Massachusetts
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $412.0 million (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $58.85 per capita
- Principal commodities: Clay, lime, sand and gravel, stone, stone
37. Maryland
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $435.0 million (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $70.39 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, sand and gravel, stone, stone
36. Oregon
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $493.0 million (0.5% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $116.46 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, diatomite, perlite, sand and gravel, stone
35. New Jersey
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $536.0 million (0.5% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $57.69 per capita
- Principal commodities: Peat, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
34. Idaho
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $543.0 million (0.5% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $276.37 per capita
- Principal commodities: Phosphate rock, sand and gravel, silver, stone, zinc
33. Wyoming
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $622.0 million (0.6% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $1,064.96 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, clay, helium, sand and gravel, soda ash
32. Iowa
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $730.0 million (0.7% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $227.63 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
31. Kansas
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $811.0 million (0.8% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $275.80 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, helium, salt, sand and gravel, stone
30. Louisiana
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $846.0 million (0.8% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $184.97 per capita
- Principal commodities: Lime, salt, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
29. Kentucky
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $874.0 million (0.8% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $193.10 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, clay, lime, sand and gravel, stone
28. Washington
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $929.0 million (0.9% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $118.91 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, diatomite, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
27. Montana
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.1 billion (1.1% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $997.52 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, copper, molybdenum mineral concentrates, palladium metal, sand and gravel
26. Arkansas
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.1 billion (1.1% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $371.61 per capita
- Principal commodities: Bromine compounds, cement, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
25. Wisconsin
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.4 billion (1.3% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $230.08 per capita
- Principal commodities: Lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone, stone
24. Oklahoma
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.4 billion (1.3% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $335.49 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, iodine, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
23. Illinois
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.5 billion (1.4% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $117.13 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, magnesium compounds, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
22. New Mexico
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.5 billion (1.5% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $723.62 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, copper, potash, sand and gravel, stone
21. Indiana
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.6 billion (1.5% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $231.70 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, stone, stone
20. Virginia
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.8 billion (1.7% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $203.08 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, kyanite, lime, sand and gravel, stone
19. New York
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.8 billion (1.7% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $91.97 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, salt, sand and gravel, stone, zinc
18. South Carolina
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.9 billion (1.8% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $357.31 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, gold, sand and gravel, stone
17. Colorado
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.1 billion (1.9% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $348.78 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, gold, molybdenum mineral concentrates, sand and gravel, stone
16. Tennessee
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.1 billion (2.0% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $291.87 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone, zinc
15. Alabama
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.2 billion (2.1% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $432.62 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
14. Ohio
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.2 billion (2.1% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $189.21 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, lime, salt, sand and gravel, stone
13. Pennsylvania
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.4 billion (2.3% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $185.93 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, stone
12. Georgia
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.7 billion (2.6% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $244.80 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, clay, sand and gravel, stone
11. North Carolina
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.7 billion (2.6% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $251.03 per capita
- Principal commodities: Phosphate rock, quartz, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
10. Florida
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $3.1 billion (2.9% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $135.33 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, phosphate rock, sand and gravel, stone
9. Michigan
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $3.1 billion (2.9% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $306.86 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, iron ore, magnesium compounds, sand and gravel, stone
8. Missouri
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $3.2 billion (3.0% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $509.99 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, lead, lime, sand and gravel, stone
7. Utah
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $3.5 billion (3.3% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $1,029.92 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, copper, potash, salt, sand and gravel
6. Alaska
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $4.7 billion (4.5% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $6,422.09 per capita
- Principal commodities: Gold, lead, sand and gravel, silver, zinc
5. Minnesota
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $4.8 billion (4.6% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $841.77 per capita
- Principal commodities: Iron ore, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
4. California
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $5.5 billion (5.2% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $140.64 per capita
- Principal commodities: Boron minerals, cement, gold, sand and gravel, stone
3. Arizona
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $9.3 billion (8.8% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $1,250.11 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, copper, molybdenum mineral concentrates, sand and gravel, stone
2. Texas
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $9.7 billion (9.2% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $318.65 per capita
- Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone
1. Nevada
- Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $10.0 billion (9.4% of U.S. total)
- Mining activity adjusted for population: $3,121.31 per capita
- Principal commodities: Copper, diatomite, gold, sand and gravel, silver
