States With The Most Mining Activity Effects of coal mining by Jen SFO-BCN / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

24/7 Wall St. Insights

The total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity in the United States was $106 billion in 2024.

A third of all U.S. mining activity is concentrated in just four states.

Many smaller states are home to unique mineral deposits not found elsewhere in the country.

While the U.S. relies on imports from China for rare earth minerals, several states are home to significant rare earth mineral deposits.

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

In 2024, the total value of the nonfuel mineral production in the United States was $106 billion. While a third of all U.S. mining activity is concentrated in just four states – Nevada, Texas Arizona, and California – every state is home to at least some mining activity, with unique minerals found in some surprising parts of the country.

All bromine – a chemical used in agriculture, sanitation, and fire retardants– for example, mined in the United States comes from Arkansas. Almost all iodine comes from Oklahoma, while a bulk of helium comes from Kansas, and a significant share of peat comes from Maine and New Jersey. While the U.S. relies on imports from China for rare earth minerals, large domestic rare earth deposits exist in California, Alaska, and Wyoming. A closer look at the data reveals the states with the most mining activity.

To determine the states with the most mining activity, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on mining activity from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Mineral Commodity Summaries 2025 report. States were ranked based on the total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity in 2024. Supplemental data used to adjust for population is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

50. Delaware

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $27.0 million (0.0% of U.S. total)

$27.0 million (0.0% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $26.17 per capita

$26.17 per capita Principal commodities: Magnesium compounds, sand and gravel, stone

49. North Dakota

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $84.0 million (0.1% of U.S. total)

$84.0 million (0.1% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $107.15 per capita

$107.15 per capita Principal commodities: Clay, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

48. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $100.0 million (0.1% of U.S. total)

$100.0 million (0.1% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $91.24 per capita

$91.24 per capita Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

47. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $137.0 million (0.1% of U.S. total)

$137.0 million (0.1% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $69.25 per capita

$69.25 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

46. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $167.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)

$167.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $119.65 per capita

$119.65 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, peat, sand and gravel, stone, stone

45. Hawaii

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $175.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)

$175.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $121.94 per capita

$121.94 per capita Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, stone

44. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $196.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)

$196.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $66.67 per capita

$66.67 per capita Principal commodities: Clay, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

43. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $206.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)

$206.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $146.93 per capita

$146.93 per capita Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, stone, stone

42. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $209.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)

$209.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $322.80 per capita

$322.80 per capita Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, stone, stone, talc

41. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $238.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)

$238.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $134.46 per capita

$134.46 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

40. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $259.0 million (0.3% of U.S. total)

$259.0 million (0.3% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $71.60 per capita

$71.60 per capita Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, stone, stone

39. South Dakota

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $389.0 million (0.4% of U.S. total)

$389.0 million (0.4% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $423.14 per capita

$423.14 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, gold, lime, sand and gravel, stone

38. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $412.0 million (0.4% of U.S. total)

$412.0 million (0.4% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $58.85 per capita

$58.85 per capita Principal commodities: Clay, lime, sand and gravel, stone, stone

37. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $435.0 million (0.4% of U.S. total)

$435.0 million (0.4% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $70.39 per capita

$70.39 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, sand and gravel, stone, stone

36. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $493.0 million (0.5% of U.S. total)

$493.0 million (0.5% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $116.46 per capita

$116.46 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, diatomite, perlite, sand and gravel, stone

35. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $536.0 million (0.5% of U.S. total)

$536.0 million (0.5% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $57.69 per capita

$57.69 per capita Principal commodities: Peat, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

34. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $543.0 million (0.5% of U.S. total)

$543.0 million (0.5% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $276.37 per capita

$276.37 per capita Principal commodities: Phosphate rock, sand and gravel, silver, stone, zinc

33. Wyoming

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $622.0 million (0.6% of U.S. total)

$622.0 million (0.6% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $1,064.96 per capita

$1,064.96 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, clay, helium, sand and gravel, soda ash

32. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $730.0 million (0.7% of U.S. total)

$730.0 million (0.7% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $227.63 per capita

$227.63 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

31. Kansas

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $811.0 million (0.8% of U.S. total)

$811.0 million (0.8% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $275.80 per capita

$275.80 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, helium, salt, sand and gravel, stone

30. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $846.0 million (0.8% of U.S. total)

$846.0 million (0.8% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $184.97 per capita

$184.97 per capita Principal commodities: Lime, salt, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

29. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $874.0 million (0.8% of U.S. total)

$874.0 million (0.8% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $193.10 per capita

$193.10 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, clay, lime, sand and gravel, stone

28. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $929.0 million (0.9% of U.S. total)

$929.0 million (0.9% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $118.91 per capita

$118.91 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, diatomite, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

27. Montana

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.1 billion (1.1% of U.S. total)

$1.1 billion (1.1% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $997.52 per capita

$997.52 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, copper, molybdenum mineral concentrates, palladium metal, sand and gravel

26. Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.1 billion (1.1% of U.S. total)

$1.1 billion (1.1% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $371.61 per capita

$371.61 per capita Principal commodities: Bromine compounds, cement, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

25. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.4 billion (1.3% of U.S. total)

$1.4 billion (1.3% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $230.08 per capita

$230.08 per capita Principal commodities: Lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone, stone

24. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.4 billion (1.3% of U.S. total)

$1.4 billion (1.3% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $335.49 per capita

$335.49 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, iodine, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

23. Illinois

pics721 / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.5 billion (1.4% of U.S. total)

$1.5 billion (1.4% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $117.13 per capita

$117.13 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, magnesium compounds, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

22. New Mexico

MaRoPictures / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.5 billion (1.5% of U.S. total)

$1.5 billion (1.5% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $723.62 per capita

$723.62 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, copper, potash, sand and gravel, stone

21. Indiana

132926214@N07 / Flickr

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.6 billion (1.5% of U.S. total)

$1.6 billion (1.5% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $231.70 per capita

$231.70 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, stone, stone

20. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.8 billion (1.7% of U.S. total)

$1.8 billion (1.7% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $203.08 per capita

$203.08 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, kyanite, lime, sand and gravel, stone

19. New York

OlegAlbinsky / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.8 billion (1.7% of U.S. total)

$1.8 billion (1.7% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $91.97 per capita

$91.97 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, salt, sand and gravel, stone, zinc

18. South Carolina

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.9 billion (1.8% of U.S. total)

$1.9 billion (1.8% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $357.31 per capita

$357.31 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, gold, sand and gravel, stone

17. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.1 billion (1.9% of U.S. total)

$2.1 billion (1.9% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $348.78 per capita

$348.78 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, gold, molybdenum mineral concentrates, sand and gravel, stone

16. Tennessee

Dee / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.1 billion (2.0% of U.S. total)

$2.1 billion (2.0% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $291.87 per capita

$291.87 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone, zinc

15. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.2 billion (2.1% of U.S. total)

$2.2 billion (2.1% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $432.62 per capita

$432.62 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

14. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.2 billion (2.1% of U.S. total)

$2.2 billion (2.1% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $189.21 per capita

$189.21 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, lime, salt, sand and gravel, stone

13. Pennsylvania

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.4 billion (2.3% of U.S. total)

$2.4 billion (2.3% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $185.93 per capita

$185.93 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, stone

12. Georgia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.7 billion (2.6% of U.S. total)

$2.7 billion (2.6% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $244.80 per capita

$244.80 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, clay, sand and gravel, stone

11. North Carolina

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.7 billion (2.6% of U.S. total)

$2.7 billion (2.6% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $251.03 per capita

$251.03 per capita Principal commodities: Phosphate rock, quartz, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

10. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $3.1 billion (2.9% of U.S. total)

$3.1 billion (2.9% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $135.33 per capita

$135.33 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, phosphate rock, sand and gravel, stone

9. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $3.1 billion (2.9% of U.S. total)

$3.1 billion (2.9% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $306.86 per capita

$306.86 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, iron ore, magnesium compounds, sand and gravel, stone

8. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $3.2 billion (3.0% of U.S. total)

$3.2 billion (3.0% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $509.99 per capita

$509.99 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, lead, lime, sand and gravel, stone

7. Utah

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $3.5 billion (3.3% of U.S. total)

$3.5 billion (3.3% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $1,029.92 per capita

$1,029.92 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, copper, potash, salt, sand and gravel

6. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $4.7 billion (4.5% of U.S. total)

$4.7 billion (4.5% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $6,422.09 per capita

$6,422.09 per capita Principal commodities: Gold, lead, sand and gravel, silver, zinc

5. Minnesota

BanksPhotos / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $4.8 billion (4.6% of U.S. total)

$4.8 billion (4.6% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $841.77 per capita

$841.77 per capita Principal commodities: Iron ore, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

4. California

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $5.5 billion (5.2% of U.S. total)

$5.5 billion (5.2% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $140.64 per capita

$140.64 per capita Principal commodities: Boron minerals, cement, gold, sand and gravel, stone

3. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $9.3 billion (8.8% of U.S. total)

$9.3 billion (8.8% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $1,250.11 per capita

$1,250.11 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, copper, molybdenum mineral concentrates, sand and gravel, stone

2. Texas

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $9.7 billion (9.2% of U.S. total)

$9.7 billion (9.2% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $318.65 per capita

$318.65 per capita Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

1. Nevada

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $10.0 billion (9.4% of U.S. total)

$10.0 billion (9.4% of U.S. total) Mining activity adjusted for population: $3,121.31 per capita

$3,121.31 per capita Principal commodities: Copper, diatomite, gold, sand and gravel, silver

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? For families with more than $500,000 saved for retirement, finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family, don’t delay; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.