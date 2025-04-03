Special Report

Coal+mining | Effects of coal mining
Effects of coal mining by Jen SFO-BCN / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • The total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity in the United States was $106 billion in 2024.
  • A third of all U.S. mining activity is concentrated in just four states.
  • Many smaller states are home to unique mineral deposits not found elsewhere in the country.
  • While the U.S. relies on imports from China for rare earth minerals, several states are home to significant rare earth mineral deposits.
In 2024, the total value of the nonfuel mineral production in the United States was $106 billion. While a third of all U.S. mining activity is concentrated in just four states – Nevada, Texas Arizona, and California –  every state is home to at least some mining activity, with unique minerals found in some surprising parts of the country.

All bromine – a chemical used in agriculture, sanitation, and fire retardants– for example, mined in the United States comes from Arkansas. Almost all iodine comes from Oklahoma, while a bulk of helium comes from Kansas, and a significant share of peat comes from Maine and New Jersey. While the U.S. relies on imports from China for rare earth minerals, large domestic rare earth deposits exist in California, Alaska, and Wyoming. A closer look at the data reveals the states with the most mining activity.

To determine the states with the most mining activity, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on mining activity from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Mineral Commodity Summaries 2025 report. States were ranked based on the total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity in 2024. Supplemental data used to adjust for population is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

50. Delaware

Wilmington Delaware skyline by Tim Kiser (User:Malepheasant)
Wilmington Delaware skyline (BY-SA 2.5) by Tim Kiser (User:Malepheasant)
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $27.0 million (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $26.17 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Magnesium compounds, sand and gravel, stone

49. North Dakota

Fargo North Dakota by Tim Kiser (w:User:Malepheasant)
Fargo North Dakota (BY-SA 2.5) by Tim Kiser (w:User:Malepheasant)
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $84.0 million (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $107.15 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Clay, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

48. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $100.0 million (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $91.24 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

47. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $137.0 million (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $69.25 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

46. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $167.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $119.65 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, peat, sand and gravel, stone, stone

45. Hawaii

Hawaii Big Island by Pedro Szekely
Hawaii Big Island (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Pedro Szekely
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $175.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $121.94 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, stone

44. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $196.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $66.67 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Clay, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

43. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $206.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $146.93 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, stone, stone

42. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $209.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $322.80 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, stone, stone, talc

41. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $238.0 million (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $134.46 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

40. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $259.0 million (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $71.60 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Sand and gravel, stone, stone

39. South Dakota

Rapid City Skyline (2022) by WeaponizingArchitecture
Rapid City Skyline (2022) (BY-SA 4.0) by WeaponizingArchitecture
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $389.0 million (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $423.14 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, gold, lime, sand and gravel, stone

38. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $412.0 million (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $58.85 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Clay, lime, sand and gravel, stone, stone

37. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $435.0 million (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $70.39 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, sand and gravel, stone, stone

36. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $493.0 million (0.5% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $116.46 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, diatomite, perlite, sand and gravel, stone

35. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $536.0 million (0.5% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $57.69 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Peat, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

34. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $543.0 million (0.5% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $276.37 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Phosphate rock, sand and gravel, silver, stone, zinc

33. Wyoming

Niobrara River, Nebraska by Ken Lund
Niobrara River, Nebraska (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $622.0 million (0.6% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $1,064.96 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, clay, helium, sand and gravel, soda ash

32. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $730.0 million (0.7% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $227.63 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

31. Kansas

Chalk badlands (Niobrara Forma... by James St. John
Chalk badlands (Niobrara Forma... (CC BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $811.0 million (0.8% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $275.80 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, helium, salt, sand and gravel, stone

30. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $846.0 million (0.8% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $184.97 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Lime, salt, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

29. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $874.0 million (0.8% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $193.10 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, clay, lime, sand and gravel, stone

28. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $929.0 million (0.9% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $118.91 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, diatomite, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

27. Montana

Dirt Roads in Montana near Glacier National Park by alex ranaldi
Dirt Roads in Montana near Glacier National Park (BY-SA 2.0) by alex ranaldi
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.1 billion (1.1% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $997.52 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, copper, molybdenum mineral concentrates, palladium metal, sand and gravel

26. Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.1 billion (1.1% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $371.61 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Bromine compounds, cement, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

25. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.4 billion (1.3% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $230.08 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone, stone

24. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.4 billion (1.3% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $335.49 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, iodine, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

23. Illinois

pics721 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.5 billion (1.4% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $117.13 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, magnesium compounds, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

22. New Mexico

MaRoPictures / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.5 billion (1.5% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $723.62 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, copper, potash, sand and gravel, stone

21. Indiana

132926214@N07 / Flickr
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.6 billion (1.5% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $231.70 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, stone, stone

20. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.8 billion (1.7% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $203.08 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, kyanite, lime, sand and gravel, stone

19. New York

OlegAlbinsky / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.8 billion (1.7% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $91.97 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, salt, sand and gravel, stone, zinc

18. South Carolina

A Multitude of Evening Colors by fran.trudeau
A Multitude of Evening Colors (CC BY-SA 2.0) by fran.trudeau
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $1.9 billion (1.8% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $357.31 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, gold, sand and gravel, stone

17. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.1 billion (1.9% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $348.78 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, gold, molybdenum mineral concentrates, sand and gravel, stone

16. Tennessee

Tennessee body of water | Autumn Colors Along the Shore of Bays Mountain Lake
Dee / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.1 billion (2.0% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $291.87 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone, zinc

15. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.2 billion (2.1% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $432.62 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

14. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.2 billion (2.1% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $189.21 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, lime, salt, sand and gravel, stone

13. Pennsylvania

Grey Towers Castle, Eastern Side 03 by Shuvaev
Grey Towers Castle, Eastern Side 03 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Shuvaev
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.4 billion (2.3% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $185.93 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, stone

12. Georgia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.7 billion (2.6% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $244.80 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, clay, sand and gravel, stone

11. North Carolina

Residential Neighborhood, New Bern, North Carolina by Ken Lund
Residential Neighborhood, New Bern, North Carolina (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $2.7 billion (2.6% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $251.03 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Phosphate rock, quartz, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

10. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $3.1 billion (2.9% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $135.33 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, phosphate rock, sand and gravel, stone

9. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $3.1 billion (2.9% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $306.86 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, iron ore, magnesium compounds, sand and gravel, stone

8. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $3.2 billion (3.0% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $509.99 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, lead, lime, sand and gravel, stone

7. Utah

Double O Arch (Arches National Park, eastern Utah, USA) by James St. John
Double O Arch (Arches National Park, eastern Utah, USA) (BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $3.5 billion (3.3% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $1,029.92 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, copper, potash, salt, sand and gravel

6. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $4.7 billion (4.5% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $6,422.09 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Gold, lead, sand and gravel, silver, zinc

5. Minnesota

BanksPhotos / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $4.8 billion (4.6% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $841.77 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Iron ore, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

4. California

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $5.5 billion (5.2% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $140.64 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Boron minerals, cement, gold, sand and gravel, stone

3. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $9.3 billion (8.8% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $1,250.11 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, copper, molybdenum mineral concentrates, sand and gravel, stone

2. Texas

HOUSTON, Texas by Thank You (25 Millions ) views
HOUSTON, Texas (CC BY 2.0) by Thank You (25 Millions ) views
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $9.7 billion (9.2% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $318.65 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Cement, lime, sand and gravel, sand and gravel, stone

1. Nevada

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total value of nonfuel mineral mining activity: $10.0 billion (9.4% of U.S. total)
  • Mining activity adjusted for population: $3,121.31 per capita
  • Principal commodities: Copper, diatomite, gold, sand and gravel, silver

