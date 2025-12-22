These 4 Companies Are Fighting For Infrastructure Dollars

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The construction materials sector is riding a wave of infrastructure investment and industrial demand, and several companies are positioned to benefit. But when you look at the fundamentals, the winners aren’t equal. We examined four stocks exposed to this trend to see who actually captures the most value.

The Players in Construction Materials

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) manufactures lime and limestone products for industrial and construction customers across the United States. They sell hydrated lime, quicklime, and high calcium limestone used in water treatment, soil stabilization, steel production, and environmental applications. The company operates from Dallas and serves customers primarily in Louisiana and Texas.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is the sector giant, producing crushed stone, sand, gravel, and asphalt. With a $38.6 billion market cap, they supply aggregates for highways, buildings, and infrastructure projects nationwide. Their scale gives them geographic reach USLM cannot match.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) operates similarly to Vulcan, mining and processing aggregates for construction. They also produce cement and ready mixed concrete, giving them vertical integration into finished building products.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) focuses on cement, gypsum wallboard, and recycled paperboard. Their product mix tilts toward residential construction rather than heavy infrastructure.

How Their Businesses Compare

The key difference is what drives their revenue. Vulcan and Martin Marietta depend heavily on large-scale infrastructure projects like highways and commercial development. Their aggregates business requires massive volume to generate profits, making them sensitive to overall construction spending levels.

USLM operates differently. Lime products serve specialized industrial applications beyond basic construction. Steel mills need lime for metallurgical processes. Environmental customers use it for water treatment and emissions control. Data centers require it for construction. This diversification across end markets provides more stable demand.

The numbers tell the story. USLM posted a 38% net profit margin in Q3 2025, with operating margins of 45.4%. That profitability level is exceptional for building materials. Vulcan’s operating margin sits at 23.6% with a 14.2% profit margin. The difference reflects USLM’s specialized products commanding premium pricing versus commodity aggregates sold on volume.

Revenue growth shows similar patterns. USLM grew revenue 14.1% year over year in Q3, driven by higher volumes and prices from construction, environmental, and steel customers. Vulcan matched that with 14.4% revenue growth and 80.8% earnings growth.

Geographic concentration matters too. USLM concentrates operations in Louisiana and Texas, where infrastructure spending remains robust. Pit & Quarry reported in November that “continued solid demand from data center construction partially offsetting softer demand in other sectors” drove USLM’s Q3 results. That data center exposure provides a growth avenue beyond traditional construction.

Who Actually Benefits Most

Based on profitability, specialized market positioning, and exposure to emerging demand drivers, USLM appears best positioned to benefit from current construction and industrial trends. Their 38% profit margins mean more of each revenue dollar reaches shareholders compared to larger competitors grinding out returns on commodity products.

The data center angle strengthens the case. As tech companies build infrastructure across Texas and Louisiana, USLM supplies essential materials for both construction and ongoing operations. Vulcan and Martin Marietta participate in data center construction too, but they’re selling lower-margin aggregates.

Diamond Hill Capital highlighted USLM in Q3 2025, specifically citing “increased demand in construction, environmental, and steel sectors” with “strong bidding activity indicative of robust underlying demand” in Louisiana and Texas.

Vulcan and Martin Marietta benefit from broader infrastructure spending but face more competition and lower margins. Eagle Materials captures residential construction growth, a different opportunity. All four companies profit from construction activity, but USLM’s specialized products and exceptional margins suggest they extract more value per project.

The Bottom Line

Infrastructure spending benefits the entire construction materials sector, but USLM’s specialized lime products, 38% profit margins, and exposure to data center growth position them to capture outsized returns. Vulcan and Martin Marietta offer scale and diversification. Eagle Materials plays the housing market. Watch regional infrastructure announcements in Texas and Louisiana for the next catalyst.