These Are the Biggest Recent Arms Transfers Around The World

Rising geopolitical tensions in recent years have caused military spending and weapons exports to skyrocket.

World military expenditure rose 6.8% from 2022 to 2023, the largest one-year increase since 2009.

The largest arms transfers of the last 10 years reveal a global shift in regional military power.

In recent years, rising geopolitical tensions and increased military activity have caused global military spending to surge. World military expenditure rose 6.8% from 2022 to 2023, the largest one-year increase in over 10 years.

The rise in defense spending has spurred an increase in arms transfers around the world, with the last decade seeing some of the largest arms deals in recorded history. In 2022, for example, Canada ordered 88 F-35A Lighting-2 aircraft from the United States as part of a $15 billion weapons package. The United States recently completed delivery on dozens of F-15 Advanced Eagle and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft to Saudi Arabia, while Ukraine has ordered billions of dollars worth of aircraft, tanks, radar, missiles, and combat helicopters from the United States and neighboring European countries since 2022. A look at the biggest arms transfers of the last 10 years reveals how recent weapons commerce is reshaping military power around the world.

To determine the biggest recent arms transfers around the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on arms transfers from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Individual arms transfers were ranked based on the total value of delivered weapons. Only transfers completed in 2010 or later were considered. All data is from SIPRI.

35. 679 VT-4 tanks delivered to Pakistan in 2020-2024

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:VT-4_tanks

Supplier country: China

China Total value of delivered weapons: $805.5 million

$805.5 million Value per individual unit: $4.5 million

$4.5 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 430 Type-90-2M tanks delivered to Pakistan in 2001, 4 Type-054A frigates delivered to Pakistan in 2021, 4 F-22 frigates delivered to Pakistan in 2009, 36 J-10C FGA aircraft delivered to Pakistan in 2022, 50 JF-17 Thunder FGA aircraft delivered to Pakistan in 2015

34. 203 T-90S tanks delivered to Algeria in 2015-2016

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Supplier country: Russia

Russia Total value of delivered weapons: $812.0 million

$812.0 million Value per individual unit: $4.0 million

$4.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 28 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to Algeria in 2008, 16 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to Algeria in 2011, 14 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to Algeria in 2016, 185 T-90S tanks delivered to Algeria in 2006, 42 Mi-28N combat helicopters delivered to Algeria in 2016

33. 4 Gowind-2500 frigates delivered to Egypt in 2017-2023

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Supplier country: France

France Total value of delivered weapons: $844.0 million

$844.0 million Value per individual unit: $211.0 million

$211.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 24 Rafale FGA aircraft delivered to Egypt in 2015, 2 Mistral amphibious assault ships delivered to Egypt in 2016, 38 Mirage-5 FGA aircraft delivered to Egypt in 1973, 1 FREMM frigate delivered to Egypt in 2015, 20 Mirage-2000 FGA aircraft delivered to Egypt in 1986

32. 50 JF-17 Thunder FGA aircraft delivered to Pakistan in 2015-2018

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Supplier country: China

China Total value of delivered weapons: $875.0 million

$875.0 million Value per individual unit: $17.5 million

$17.5 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 430 Type-90-2M tanks delivered to Pakistan in 2001, 4 Type-054A frigates delivered to Pakistan in 2021, 4 F-22 frigates delivered to Pakistan in 2009, 36 J-10C FGA aircraft delivered to Pakistan in 2022

31. 16 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to Algeria in 2011-2012

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Supplier country: Russia

Russia Total value of delivered weapons: $880.0 million

$880.0 million Value per individual unit: $55.0 million

$55.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 28 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to Algeria in 2008, 203 T-90S tanks delivered to Algeria in 2015, 14 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to Algeria in 2016, 185 T-90S tanks delivered to Algeria in 2006, 42 Mi-28N combat helicopters delivered to Algeria in 2016

30. 222 M-1A1 Abrams tanks delivered to Morocco in 2016-2018

Lance Cpl. Joey Mendez, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Supplier country: United States

United States Total value of delivered weapons: $888.0 million

$888.0 million Value per individual unit: $4.0 million

$4.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 24 F-16C Block-50/52 FGA aircraft delivered to Morocco in 2011, 162 M-1A1 Abrams tanks delivered to Morocco in 2022, 24 F-5E Tiger-2 FGA aircraft delivered to Morocco in 1981, 24 F-5A Freedom Fighter FGA aircraft delivered to Morocco in 1965, 6 C-130H Hercules transport aircraft delivered to Morocco in 1977

29. 179 air refuel systems delivered to United States in 2019-2024

samoila ionut / Shutterstock.com

Supplier country: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Total value of delivered weapons: $890.0 million

$890.0 million Value per individual unit: $10.0 million

$10.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 600 Rapier SAM systems delivered to the United States in 1987, 383 Canberra B-57B bomber aircraft delivered to the United States in 1953, 4,100 RB-44 Tay turbojets delivered to the United States in 1950, 4,600 Sapphire turbojets delivered to the United States in 1952, 1,340 Spey turbofans delivered to the United States in 1971, 223 Hawk-60 trainer/combat aircraft delivered to the United States in 1990

28. 27 F-35A Lightning-2 FGA aircraft delivered to Denmark in 2021-2024

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Supplier country: United States

United States Total value of delivered weapons: $935.0 million

$935.0 million Value per individual unit: $55.0 million

$55.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 58 F-16A FGA aircraft delivered to Denmark in 1980, 206 F-84 Thunderjet FGA aircraft delivered to Denmark in 1951, 58 F-100D Super Sabre FGA aircraft delivered to Denmark in 1959, 29 F-104G Starfighter FGA aircraft delivered to Denmark in 1964, 12 F-16A FGA aircraft delivered to Denmark in 1987

27. 36 J-10C FGA aircraft delivered to Pakistan in 2022-2023

GreenThumbShots / Shutterstock.com

Supplier country: China

China Total value of delivered weapons: $937.5 million

$937.5 million Value per individual unit: $37.5 million

$37.5 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 430 Type-90-2M tanks delivered to Pakistan in 2001, 4 Type-054A frigates delivered to Pakistan in 2021, 4 F-22 frigates delivered to Pakistan in 2009, 50 JF-17 Thunder FGA aircraft delivered to Pakistan in 2015

26. 236 T-90S tanks delivered to India in 2018-2022

Allison Joyce / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Supplier country: Russia

Russia Total value of delivered weapons: $944.0 million

$944.0 million Value per individual unit: $4.0 million

$4.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 140 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2005, 42 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2013, 63 MiG-29SMT FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2012, 40 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2009, 600 T-72M1 tanks delivered to India in 1992, 347 T-90S tanks delivered to India in 2008

25. 2 FREMM frigates delivered to Egypt in 2020-2021

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Supplier country: Italy

Italy Total value of delivered weapons: $966.0 million

$966.0 million Value per individual unit: $483.0 million

$483.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 15 CH-47C Chinook transport helicopters delivered to Egypt in 1982, 32 AW149 helicopters delivered to Egypt in 2020, 50 Otomat-1 anti-ship missiles delivered to Egypt in 1981, 30 Vampire FB-5 fighter aircraft delivered to Egypt in 1955, 18 C-205V Veltro fighter aircraft delivered to Egypt in 1950

24. 5 Avante-2200 frigates delivered to Saudi Arabia in 2022-2024

MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images

Supplier country: Spain

Spain Total value of delivered weapons: $986.3 million

$986.3 million Value per individual unit: $197.3 million

$197.3 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 2 C-295MPA maritime patrol aircraft delivered to Saudi Arabia in 2018, 140 BMR-600 APCs delivered to Saudi Arabia in 1985, 4 CN-235 transport aircraft delivered to Saudi Arabia in 1987, 100 Alakran 120mm self-propelled mortars delivered to Saudi Arabia in 2020, 2 C-295 transport aircraft delivered to Saudi Arabia in 2015

23. 29 MiG-29SMT FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2012-2016

BDphoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Supplier country: Russia

Russia Total value of delivered weapons: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion Value per individual unit: $35.0 million

$35.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 140 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2005, 42 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2013, 63 MiG-29SMT FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2012, 40 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2009, 600 T-72M1 tanks delivered to India in 1992, 347 T-90S tanks delivered to India in 2008

22. 19 F-35A Lightning-2 FGA aircraft delivered to Israel in 2016-2019

fotofrog / iStock via Getty Images

Supplier country: United States

United States Total value of delivered weapons: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion Value per individual unit: $55.0 million

$55.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 75 F-16C FGA aircraft delivered to Israel in 1986, 52 F-16I FGA aircraft delivered to Israel in 2006, 50 F-16I FGA aircraft delivered to Israel in 2004, 60 F-16C FGA aircraft delivered to Israel in 1991, 75 F-16A FGA aircraft delivered to Israel in 1980, 21 F-15E Strike Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to Israel in 1998

21. 218 M-1A2S Abrams tanks delivered to Kuwait in 2021-2022

Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images

Supplier country: United States

United States Total value of delivered weapons: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Value per individual unit: $5.0 million

$5.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 40 F/A-18C Hornet FGA aircraft delivered to Kuwait in 1991, 28 F/A-18E Super Hornet FGA aircraft delivered to Kuwait in 2022, 218 M-1A2 Abrams tanks delivered to Kuwait in 1995, 36 A-4M Skyhawk-2 FGA aircraft delivered to Kuwait in 1977, 6 Patriot Configuration-3 SAM systems delivered to Kuwait in 2014

20. 9 P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft delivered to United Kingdom in 2019-2022

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Supplier country: United States

United States Total value of delivered weapons: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Value per individual unit: $125.0 million

$125.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 72 UGM-133A Trident-D5 submarine-launched ballistic missiles delivered to the United Kingdom in 1993, 138 F-35B Lightning-2 FGA aircraft delivered to the United Kingdom in 2012, 118 F-4K Phantom-2 fighter aircraft delivered to the United Kingdom in 1968, 66 C-130H Hercules transport aircraft delivered to the United Kingdom in 1966, 102 UGM-27C Polaris-A3 submarine-launched ballistic missiles delivered to the United Kingdom in 1968, 430 F-86 Sabre fighter aircraft delivered to the United Kingdom in 1952

19. 21 Patriot Configuration-3 SAM systems delivered to Saudi Arabia in 2014-2017

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images

Supplier country: United States

United States Total value of delivered weapons: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Value per individual unit: $55.0 million

$55.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 84 F-15 Advanced Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to Saudi Arabia in 2016, 72 F-15E Strike Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to Saudi Arabia in 1995, 68 F-15 Advanced Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to Saudi Arabia in 2016, 62 F-15C Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to Saudi Arabia in 1981, 314 M-1A2S Abrams tanks delivered to Saudi Arabia in 2012, 315 M-1A2 Abrams tanks delivered to Saudi Arabia in 1993

18. 4 Fincantieri-3000 frigates delivered to Qatar in 2021-2023

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Supplier country: Italy

Italy Total value of delivered weapons: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Value per individual unit: $300.0 million

$300.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 1 BDSL amphibious assault ship/frigate delivered to Qatar in 2024, 2 Fincantieri-700 corvettes delivered to Qatar in 2022, 12 NH-90 NFH anti-submarine helicopters delivered to Qatar in 2022, 120 ASTER-30 SAMs delivered to Qatar in 2021, 18 AW139 helicopters delivered to Qatar in 2009

17. 28 Typhoon Block-20 FGA aircraft delivered to Kuwait in 2021-2024

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Supplier country: Italy

Italy Total value of delivered weapons: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Value per individual unit: $57.5 million

$57.5 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 320 Aspide long-range air-to-air missiles/SAMs delivered to Kuwait in 1988, 250 Aspide long-range air-to-air missiles/SAMs delivered to Kuwait in 2008, 8 EJ-200 turbofans delivered to Kuwait in 2021, 4 Bell-205A helicopters delivered to Kuwait in 1968, 2 Bell-206 light helicopters delivered to Kuwait in 1970

16. 24 Typhoon Block-20 FGA aircraft delivered to Qatar in 2022-2024

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Supplier country: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Total value of delivered weapons: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Value per individual unit: $57.5 million

$57.5 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 160 Meteor long-range air-to-air missiles delivered to Qatar in 2019, 4 Vita missile boats delivered to Qatar in 1996, 9 Hawk-100 trainer/combat aircraft delivered to Qatar in 2021, 12 Rapier SAM systems delivered to Qatar in 1983, 8 Sea King/Commando transport helicopters delivered to Qatar in 1982

15. 49 Mirage-2000-5 FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2015-2024

Sanalmalhotra / Wikimedia Commons

Supplier country: France

France Total value of delivered weapons: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Value per individual unit: $31.0 million

$31.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 36 Rafale FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2019, 6 Scorpene submarines delivered to India in 2017, 40 Mirage-2000 FGA aircraft delivered to India in 1985, 30 TRS-2215 air-search radars delivered to India in 1984, 110 Mystere-4A fighter aircraft delivered to India in 1957

14. 24 Rafale FGA aircraft delivered to Qatar in 2019-2020

Andrew_Harker / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Supplier country: France

France Total value of delivered weapons: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Value per individual unit: $55.0 million

$55.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 12 Rafale FGA aircraft delivered to Qatar in 2021, 12 Mirage-2000-5 FGA aircraft delivered to Qatar in 1997, 14 Mirage F-1E FGA aircraft delivered to Qatar in 1983, 3 Combattante-3 missile boats delivered to Qatar in 1982, 52 M-88 turbofans delivered to Qatar in 2019

13. 24 Rafale FGA aircraft delivered to Egypt in 2015-2019

MC3 Scott Pittman/usnavy / Flickr

Supplier country: France

France Total value of delivered weapons: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Value per individual unit: $55.0 million

$55.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 4 Gowind-2500 frigates delivered to Egypt in 2017, 2 Mistral amphibious assault ships delivered to Egypt in 2016, 38 Mirage-5 FGA aircraft delivered to Egypt in 1973, 1 FREMM frigate delivered to Egypt in 2015, 20 Mirage-2000 FGA aircraft delivered to Egypt in 1986

12. 4 Type-054A frigates delivered to Pakistan in 2021-2023

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Supplier country: China

China Total value of delivered weapons: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Value per individual unit: $335.0 million

$335.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 430 Type-90-2M tanks delivered to Pakistan in 2001, 4 F-22 frigates delivered to Pakistan in 2009, 36 J-10C FGA aircraft delivered to Pakistan in 2022, 50 JF-17 Thunder FGA aircraft delivered to Pakistan in 2015

11. 10 C-17A Globemaster-3 heavy transport aircraft delivered to India in 2013-2014

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Supplier country: United States

United States Total value of delivered weapons: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion Value per individual unit: $140.0 million

$140.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 8 P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft delivered to India in 2012, 4 P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft delivered to India in 2020, 22 AH-64E Apache combat helicopters delivered to India in 2019, 15 CH-47F Chinook transport helicopters delivered to India in 2019, 6 C-130J Hercules transport aircraft delivered to India in 2017

10. 28 F/A-18E Super Hornet FGA aircraft delivered to Kuwait in 2022

courtesy of Boeing Co.

Supplier country: United States

United States Total value of delivered weapons: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion Value per individual unit: $50.0 million

$50.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 40 F/A-18C Hornet FGA aircraft delivered to Kuwait in 1991, 218 M-1A2S Abrams tanks delivered to Kuwait in 2021, 218 M-1A2 Abrams tanks delivered to Kuwait in 1995, 36 A-4M Skyhawk-2 FGA aircraft delivered to Kuwait in 1977, 6 Patriot Configuration-3 SAM systems delivered to Kuwait in 2014

9. 24 Su-35S FGA aircraft delivered to China in 2016-2018

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Supplier country: Russia

Russia Total value of delivered weapons: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion Value per individual unit: $60.0 million

$60.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 105 Su-27S FGA aircraft delivered to China in 1998, 38 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to China in 2002, 8 Project-636E submarines delivered to China in 2004

8. 12 P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft delivered to Australia in 2016-2020

usnavy / Flickr

Supplier country: United States

United States Total value of delivered weapons: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Value per individual unit: $125.0 million

$125.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 72 F-35A Lightning-2 FGA aircraft delivered to Australia in 2014, 75 F/A-18A Hornet FGA aircraft delivered to Australia in 1985, 24 F/A-18E Super Hornet FGA aircraft delivered to Australia in 2010, 4 Boeing-737 AEW&C airborne early-warning aircraft delivered to Australia in 2009

7. 50 MiG-29M FGA aircraft delivered to Egypt in 2017-2020

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Supplier country: Russia

Russia Total value of delivered weapons: $1.9 billion

$1.9 billion Value per individual unit: $37.5 million

$37.5 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 46 Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopters delivered to Egypt in 2017, 20 S-125 Pechora-2M SAM systems delivered to Egypt in 2010, 10 S-125 Pechora-2M SAM systems delivered to Egypt in 2002, 27 Mi-17 transport helicopters delivered to Egypt in 1997, 3 S-300VM SAM systems delivered to Egypt in 2016

6. 36 Rafale FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2019-2022

Thomas Dutailly / iStock via Getty Images

Supplier country: France

France Total value of delivered weapons: $2.0 billion

$2.0 billion Value per individual unit: $55.0 million

$55.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 6 Scorpene submarines delivered to India in 2017, 49 Mirage-2000-5 FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2015, 40 Mirage-2000 FGA aircraft delivered to India in 1985, 30 TRS-2215 air-search radars delivered to India in 1984, 110 Mystere-4A fighter aircraft delivered to India in 1957

5. 40 F-35A Lightning-2 FGA aircraft delivered to South Korea in 2018-2022

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Supplier country: United States

United States Total value of delivered weapons: $2.2 billion

$2.2 billion Value per individual unit: $55.0 million

$55.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 120 F-16C Block-50/52 FGA aircraft delivered to South Korea in 1994, 1,000 K-1 ROKIT tanks delivered to South Korea in 1984, 40 F-15E Strike Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to South Korea in 2005, 484 K-1A1 tanks delivered to South Korea in 1999, 21 F-15E Strike Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to South Korea in 2010

4. 42 F-35A Lightning-2 FGA aircraft delivered to Japan in 2016-2024

public domain / wikimedia commons

Supplier country: United States

United States Total value of delivered weapons: $2.2 billion

$2.2 billion Value per individual unit: $55.0 million

$55.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 213 F-15C Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to Japan in 1980, 69 P-3C Orion Update-2.5 anti-submarine aircraft delivered to Japan in 1981, 140 F-4E Phantom-2 FGA aircraft delivered to Japan in 1971, 32 P-3C Orion Update-3 anti-submarine aircraft delivered to Japan in 1991, 200 F-104J Starfighter fighter aircraft delivered to Japan in 1962

3. 42 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2013-2017

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Supplier country: Russia

Russia Total value of delivered weapons: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Value per individual unit: $55.0 million

$55.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 140 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2005, 63 MiG-29SMT FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2012, 40 Su-30MK FGA aircraft delivered to India in 2009, 600 T-72M1 tanks delivered to India in 1992, 347 T-90S tanks delivered to India in 2008

2. 36 F-15 Advanced Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to Qatar in 2021-2023

usairforce / Flickr

Supplier country: United States

United States Total value of delivered weapons: $2.7 billion

$2.7 billion Value per individual unit: $75.0 million

$75.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 778 MIM-104 PAC-3 ABM missiles delivered to Qatar in 2017, 4 C-17A Globemaster-3 heavy transport aircraft delivered to Qatar in 2015, 10 Patriot Configuration-3 SAM systems delivered to Qatar in 2015, 12 F-15 Advanced Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to Qatar in 2024, 24 AH-64E Apache combat helicopters delivered to Qatar in 2019

1. 84 F-15 Advanced Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to Saudi Arabia in 2016-2020

Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley, U.S. Air Force / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Supplier country: United States

United States Total value of delivered weapons: $6.3 billion

$6.3 billion Value per individual unit: $75.0 million

$75.0 million Largest weapons transfers between countries: 72 F-15E Strike Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to Saudi Arabia in 1995, 68 F-15 Advanced Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to Saudi Arabia in 2016, 62 F-15C Eagle FGA aircraft delivered to Saudi Arabia in 1981, 314 M-1A2S Abrams tanks delivered to Saudi Arabia in 2012, 315 M-1A2 Abrams tanks delivered to Saudi Arabia in 1993

