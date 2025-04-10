These Countries Have The Most Political Violence Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

While deaths from conventional wars have declined since WWII, violence among non-state actors is on the rise.

In the past year, there were over 200,000 incidents of political violence around the world.

A bulk of violent attacks are in conflict-torn regions in Africa, the Middle East, and Ukraine.

Adjusted for population, however, many of the countries with the most political violence are closer to the United States.

The nature of violence is changing. While deaths from conventional war have declined since World War II, violent conflicts between non-state actors are on the rise. Exacerbated by rising geopolitical tension and aided by technological advances in autonomous weapons and cybertechnology, political militias and rebel groups have become increasingly active around the world – and increasingly deadly.

According to data compiled by the independent nonprofit Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, there were over 200,000 incidents of political violence around the world last year, resulting in nearly 250,000 fatalities. Political violence is any use of force by a group with a political purpose or motivation, and can be carried out by state actors like government forces or police or non-state actors like rebel groups or militias, as well as external actors like foreign military forces. While a bulk of political violence is happening in conflict-torn regions in the Middle East, Africa, and Ukraine, adjusting the incidence of violent events for population reveals a number of smaller countries where violence is surprisingly common.

To determine the countries with the most political violence, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on violent conflicts from ACLED. Countries were ranked based on the number of incidents of political violence that occurred per 100,000 residents from March 1, 2024 to March 19, 2025. Supplemental data on fatalities due to violence against civilians is also from ACLED. Population data is from the World Bank.

30. Ethiopia

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 1.9 events per 100,000 residents (2,505 total)

1.9 events per 100,000 residents (2,505 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 7.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (9,456 total)

7.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (9,456 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Armed clash in Shikute on September 19 (150 fatalities), armed clash in Gohatsion on September 19 (150 fatalities), attack in Ykaho on July 9 (80 fatalities), armed clash in Adet on October 8 (73 fatalities), armed clash in Yizora on August 16 (69 fatalities)

29. Democratic Republic of Congo

Incidence of political violence last year: 2.0 events per 100,000 residents (2,085 total)

2.0 events per 100,000 residents (2,085 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5,618 total)

5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5,618 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Mob violence in Kinshasa – Selembao on September 1 (200 fatalities), attack in Manzia on February 11 (70 fatalities), shelling/artillery/missile attack in Sake on May 28 (65 fatalities), non-state actor overtakes territory in Goma – Majengo on January 27 (59 fatalities), armed clash in Goma – Bujovu on January 28 (59 fatalities)

28. Kenya

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 2.0 events per 100,000 residents (1,116 total)

2.0 events per 100,000 residents (1,116 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 1.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (757 total)

1.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (757 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Armed clash in Todenyang on February 22 (28 fatalities), mob violence in Endarasha on September 5 (21 fatalities), armed clash in El Wak on July 11 (9 fatalities), armed clash in Qarsa on December 22 (9 fatalities), remote explosive/landmine/IED in Welmerer on March 9 (8 fatalities)

27. Burundi

guenterguni / Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 2.1 events per 100,000 residents (289 total)

2.1 events per 100,000 residents (289 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 1.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (149 total)

1.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (149 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Grenade in Rohero on May 10 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Nderama on July 24 (4 fatalities), grenade in Kamenge on May 5 (3 fatalities), attack in Ruhagarika on July 16 (3 fatalities), armed clash in Rutorero on November 29 (3 fatalities)

26. Afghanistan

christophe_cerisier / E+ via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 2.7 events per 100,000 residents (1,126 total)

2.7 events per 100,000 residents (1,126 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 3.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,398 total)

3.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,398 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Suicide bomb in Kandahar on March 21 (22 fatalities), suicide bomb in Kunduz on February 11 (19 fatalities), suicide bomb in Kabul-Darul Aman on September 2 (17 fatalities), attack in Pahlu Sang on September 12 (14 fatalities), attack in Nahreen on November 21 (12 fatalities)

25. Libya

batuhanozdel / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 3.2 events per 100,000 residents (233 total)

3.2 events per 100,000 residents (233 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 2.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (179 total)

2.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (179 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Government regains territory in Qatrun on February 12 (30 fatalities), armed clash in Kalinga on June 22 (10 fatalities), non-state actor overtakes territory in Tajoura on August 9 (9 fatalities), remote explosive/landmine/IED in Tajoura on August 18 (6 fatalities), attack in Az Zawiyah on May 17 (5 fatalities)

24. Honduras

Manuel Chinchilla / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 4.4 events per 100,000 residents (466 total)

4.4 events per 100,000 residents (466 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 4.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (525 total)

4.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (525 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Attack in Tegucigalpa on June 25 (5 fatalities), armed clash in Catacamas on August 17 (4 fatalities), attack in Trujillo on January 30 (4 fatalities), attack in Catacamas on February 14 (4 fatalities), attack in Tegucigalpa on March 3 (4 fatalities)

23. Brazil

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 4.5 events per 100,000 residents (9,473 total)

4.5 events per 100,000 residents (9,473 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 3.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7,582 total)

3.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7,582 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Armed clash in Salvador on March 4 (12 fatalities), attack in Vicosa do Ceara on June 20 (8 fatalities), attack in Recife on January 12 (7 fatalities), armed clash in Alto Garcas on March 6 (6 fatalities), attack in Rio de Janeiro – West Zone on April 15 (6 fatalities)

22. Colombia

Starcevic / E+ via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 4.7 events per 100,000 residents (2,456 total)

4.7 events per 100,000 residents (2,456 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,924 total)

3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,924 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Shelling/artillery/missile attack in El Plateado on April 25 (15 fatalities), armed clash in Remedios on May 22 (13 fatalities), armed clash in Tame on August 12 (13 fatalities), armed clash in Buenaventura on September 8 (12 fatalities), armed clash in San Jose de la Fragua on May 25 (11 fatalities)

21. Yemen

jackmalipan / Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 5.8 events per 100,000 residents (2,282 total)

5.8 events per 100,000 residents (2,282 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 4.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,901 total)

4.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,901 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Armed clash in Shurayjah on April 3 (21 fatalities), armed clash in Hisn Ghabar on September 9 (20 fatalities), suicide bomb in Umm Surrah Junction on August 16 (17 fatalities), armed clash in Shurayjah on June 5 (16 fatalities), armed clash in Khubzah on January 11 (16 fatalities)

20. Burkina Faso

Incidence of political violence last year: 6.0 events per 100,000 residents (1,374 total)

6.0 events per 100,000 residents (1,374 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 32.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (7,376 total)

32.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (7,376 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Armed clash in Barsalogho on August 24 (310 fatalities), armed clash in Nassougou on August 9 (210 fatalities), armed clash in Mansila on June 11 (114 fatalities), attack in Gayeri on May 6 (100 fatalities), armed clash in Partiaga on June 30 (90 fatalities)

19. Mali

Incidence of political violence last year: 6.2 events per 100,000 residents (1,472 total)

6.2 events per 100,000 residents (1,472 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (4,134 total)

17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (4,134 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Armed clash in Bamako on September 17 (90 fatalities), attack in Abeibara on July 3 (60 fatalities), armed clash in Kobe on February 7 (53 fatalities), armed clash in Achibriche on July 25 (51 fatalities), armed clash in Achibriche on July 26 (50 fatalities)

18. Mexico

stockcam / E+ via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 6.3 events per 100,000 residents (8,191 total)

6.3 events per 100,000 residents (8,191 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 6.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (8,714 total)

6.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (8,714 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Armed clash in Berriozabal on March 25 (30 fatalities), armed clash in Ninos Heroes on March 31 (25 fatalities), armed clash in La Concordia on June 26 (20 fatalities), armed clash in Tecpan de Galeana on October 24 (19 fatalities), armed clash in Zirandaro de los Chavez on May 11 (16 fatalities)

17. Central African Republic

ANDREYGUDKOV / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 7.0 events per 100,000 residents (359 total)

7.0 events per 100,000 residents (359 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 16.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (872 total)

16.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (872 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Attack in Kouki on March 9 (60 fatalities), attack in Bozoum on February 16 (60 fatalities), attack in Beltoum on February 15 (50 fatalities), armed clash in Sikikede on March 7 (25 fatalities), attack in Dembia on October 6 (20 fatalities)

16. South Sudan

Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 8.5 events per 100,000 residents (975 total)

8.5 events per 100,000 residents (975 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 18.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (2,077 total)

18.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (2,077 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Non-state actor overtakes territory in Nasir on March 4 (70 fatalities), armed clash in Magwi on January 31 (41 fatalities), armed clash in Maper on March 26 (38 fatalities), attack in Paliang on August 16 (33 fatalities), attack in Kuron on April 23 (32 fatalities)

15. Cameroon

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 9.1 events per 100,000 residents (2,575 total)

9.1 events per 100,000 residents (2,575 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 7.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,988 total)

7.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,988 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Armed clash in Darak on April 30 (100 fatalities), armed clash in Lake Chad on June 30 (70 fatalities), armed clash in Bakassi Peninsula on November 14 (17 fatalities), armed clash in Bekumu on April 18 (15 fatalities), armed clash in Abana on November 27 (15 fatalities)

14. Haiti

La_Corivo / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 10.1 events per 100,000 residents (1,178 total)

10.1 events per 100,000 residents (1,178 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 22.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (2,566 total)

22.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (2,566 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Armed clash in Petite Riviere de l’Artibonite on December 21 (120 fatalities), attack in Pont Sonde on October 3 (115 fatalities), attack in Cite Soleil – Waaf Jeremie on December 7 (70 fatalities), attack in Petite Riviere de l’Artibonite on December 10 (70 fatalities), attack in Cite Soleil – Waaf Jeremie on December 6 (60 fatalities)

13. Sudan

ferozeea / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 10.7 events per 100,000 residents (5,375 total)

10.7 events per 100,000 residents (5,375 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 35.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17,854 total)

35.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17,854 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Armed clash in Tamboul on October 22 (520 fatalities), non-state actor overtakes territory in Um Algura on December 7 (280 fatalities), armed clash in Tamboul on October 20 (205 fatalities), armed clash in El Fasher on November 17 (200 fatalities), armed clash in Madu on October 1 (163 fatalities)

12. Russia

Leonid Eremeychuk / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 11.3 events per 100,000 residents (16,288 total)

11.3 events per 100,000 residents (16,288 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 3.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (5,523 total)

3.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (5,523 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Attack in Krasnogorsk on March 22 (139 fatalities), shelling/artillery/missile attack in Glushkovo on September 12 (100 fatalities), armed clash in Darino on November 11 (90 fatalities), armed clash in Kozinka on March 18 (83 fatalities), armed clash in Kozinka on March 20 (83 fatalities)

11. Jamaica

Oli Eva / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 11.8 events per 100,000 residents (334 total)

11.8 events per 100,000 residents (334 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 12.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (357 total)

12.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (357 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Attack in Four Paths on August 11 (8 fatalities), armed clash in Kingston on October 21 (5 fatalities), attack in Kingston on November 25 (5 fatalities), attack in Central Village on March 12 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Kingston on May 8 (4 fatalities)

10. Belize

Kevin Wells / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 11.9 events per 100,000 residents (49 total)

11.9 events per 100,000 residents (49 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 6.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (26 total)

6.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (26 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Attack in Belize City on May 14 (2 fatalities), attack in Hattieville on December 12 (2 fatalities), attack in Belize City on March 3 (1 fatalities), armed clash in Cotton Tree on March 4 (1 fatalities), attack in Santa Marta on March 14 (1 fatalities)

9. Iraq

serkansenturk / Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 14.5 events per 100,000 residents (6,523 total)

14.5 events per 100,000 residents (6,523 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 2.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (925 total)

2.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (925 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Armed clash in Wadi al Ghadf on August 29 (16 fatalities), armed clash in Jabal Bor on October 22 (9 fatalities), armed clash in Ar Rutba on October 24 (9 fatalities), armed clash in Hamrin Mountains – Kirkuk on December 30 (9 fatalities), air/drone strike in Hamrin Mountains – Kirkuk on October 28 (8 fatalities)

8. Somalia

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 16.8 events per 100,000 residents (3,083 total)

16.8 events per 100,000 residents (3,083 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 38.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (7,029 total)

38.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (7,029 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Armed clash in Ceel Dheer on June 8 (119 fatalities), air/drone strike in Xarardheere on April 24 (70 fatalities), air/drone strike in Qunyo Barrow on May 7 (70 fatalities), armed clash in Busley on March 23 (67 fatalities), armed clash in Run-nirgod on March 26 (67 fatalities)

7. Myanmar

Soft_Light / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 23.6 events per 100,000 residents (12,789 total)

23.6 events per 100,000 residents (12,789 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 36.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (19,683 total)

36.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (19,683 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Non-state actor overtakes territory in Maung Shwe Lay on September 5 (400 fatalities), non-state actor overtakes territory in Maungdaw on July 6 (350 fatalities), non-state actor overtakes territory in Zu Kaing on June 23 (201 fatalities), air/drone strike in Maungdaw on August 5 (200 fatalities), non-state actor overtakes territory in Momauk on August 19 (200 fatalities)

6. Trinidad and Tobago

jaysunlp / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 28.3 events per 100,000 residents (387 total)

28.3 events per 100,000 residents (387 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 22.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (310 total)

22.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (310 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Attack in Port of Spain on March 16 (5 fatalities), armed clash in Laventille on December 29 (5 fatalities), attack in Mayaro on March 11 (4 fatalities), attack in Cocorite on May 4 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Saint Augustine on May 23 (4 fatalities)

5. Israel

John Theodor / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 32.1 events per 100,000 residents (3,128 total)

32.1 events per 100,000 residents (3,128 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 1.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (99 total)

1.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (99 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Attack in Jaffa on October 1 (8 fatalities), shelling/artillery/missile attack in Metulla on October 31 (5 fatalities), shelling/artillery/missile attack in Kerem Shalom on May 5 (4 fatalities), air/drone strike in Binyamina on October 13 (4 fatalities), attack in Holon on August 4 (3 fatalities)

4. Syria

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 52.2 events per 100,000 residents (12,306 total)

52.2 events per 100,000 residents (12,306 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 39.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9,393 total)

39.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9,393 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Air/drone strike in Tadmor on November 20 (105 fatalities), attack in Banyas on March 9 (94 fatalities), attack in As-Senoubar on March 8 (80 fatalities), armed clash in Sahyan on November 30 (75 fatalities), attack in Al Mukhtaria on March 9 (74 fatalities)

3. Ukraine

pvachier / E+ via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 147.6 events per 100,000 residents (55,700 total)

147.6 events per 100,000 residents (55,700 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 216.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (81,810 total)

216.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (81,810 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Armed clash in Pokrovsk on May 20 (400 fatalities), armed clash in Lyptsi on May 20 (263 fatalities), armed clash in Kherson on November 11 (230 fatalities), armed clash in Kherson on March 18 (228 fatalities), armed clash in Pokrovsk on June 5 (220 fatalities)

2. Lebanon

ramzihachicho / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 207.0 events per 100,000 residents (11,951 total)

207.0 events per 100,000 residents (11,951 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 65.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (3,775 total)

65.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (3,775 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Air/drone strike in Sinai on September 23 (60 fatalities), air/drone strike in El Babliye on September 23 (60 fatalities), air/drone strike in Hadath on September 23 (60 fatalities), air/drone strike in Saksakiyah on September 23 (60 fatalities), air/drone strike in Kharayeb on September 23 (60 fatalities)

1. Palestine

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Incidence of political violence last year: 310.9 events per 100,000 residents (17,291 total)

310.9 events per 100,000 residents (17,291 total) Fatalities from political violence last year: 415.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (23,131 total)

415.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (23,131 total) Deadliest political violence incidents last year: Air/drone strike in Gaza – Ad Darraj on August 10 (100 fatalities), air/drone strike in Rafah Camp on August 12 (100 fatalities), armed clash in Tal as Sultan on September 14 (100 fatalities), air/drone strike in Jabalya Camp on April 9 (98 fatalities), air/drone strike in Beit Lahiya – Al Mashroo on October 29 (94 fatalities)