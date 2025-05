These Gangs And Militias Are Slowly Gaining Power Around The World Mario Tama / Getty Images

The world is getting more violent. While the number of war deaths around the world has declined since World War II, conflict and violence among non-state actors like political militias and criminal groups are on the rise, exacerbated by resource scarcity, political complexity, and rising geopolitical tensions.

According to data collected by the independent nonprofit Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), there were over 35,000 incidents of violence against civilians around the world last year, resulting in over 40,000 fatalities. The bulk of violent attacks on civilians are perpetrated by ethnic militias and rebel groups in conflict-torn regions in Africa and the Middle East. Much of the rise in violence is tied to a small number of non-state actors rapidly gaining territory through increasingly violent conflicts. A closer look at the data reveals the gangs and militias gaining power around the world.

To determine the gangs and militias gaining power around the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on violent conflicts from ACLED. Gangs and militias were ranked based on the increase in the number of violent conflicts during the period 2015-2017 to the period 2023-2025. Supplemental data on specific incidents are also from ACLED.

25. Gulf Clan

Starcevic / E+ via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 442 events (+442 from 2015-17)

442 events (+442 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 0 events

0 events Countries of operation: Colombia, Venezuela

Colombia, Venezuela Deadliest recent events: Armed clash against FARC dissident Central General Staff: Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia dissident faction on May 22, 2024 (13 fatalities), attack against Colombian civilians on November 22, 2020 (10 fatalities), remote explosive/landmine/IED attack against Colombian police forces on April 11, 2018 (8 fatalities), armed clash against ELN: National Liberation Army on March 14, 2019 (8 fatalities), armed clash against ELN: National Liberation Army on December 17, 2024 (8 fatalities)

24. Al Fath Al Mubeen Operation Room

Handout / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 466 events (+466 from 2015-17)

466 events (+466 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 0 events

0 events Countries of operation: Syria

Syria Deadliest recent events: Shelling/artillery/missile attack against Syrian military forces on February 19, 2021 (10 fatalities), shelling/artillery/missile attack against Syrian military forces on July 9, 2021 (10 fatalities), shelling/artillery/missile attack against Syrian military forces on July 21, 2021 (10 fatalities), shelling/artillery/missile attack against Syrian military forces on January 10, 2022 (10 fatalities), shelling/artillery/missile attack against Syrian military forces on November 2, 2022 (10 fatalities)

23. Darfur Communal Militia (Sudan)

ferozeea / iStock via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 499 events (+495 from 2015-17)

499 events (+495 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 4 events

4 events Countries of operation: Sudan

Sudan Deadliest recent events: Attack against Sudanese civilians on July 23, 2020 (19 fatalities), armed clash against SLM/A-Nur: Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (Abdul Wahid al-Nur faction) on January 31, 2021 (17 fatalities), armed clash against Darfur communal militia (Sudan) on May 24, 2020 (13 fatalities), armed clash against Sudanese military forces on April 27, 2023 (12 fatalities), armed clash against Darfur communal militia (Sudan) on April 23, 2020 (11 fatalities)

22. Dahalo Militia

rod_waddington / Flickr

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 658 events (+530 from 2015-17)

658 events (+530 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 128 events

128 events Countries of operation: Madagascar

Madagascar Deadliest recent events: Armed clash against Malagasy gendarmerie on June 10, 2015 (34 fatalities), attack against Malagasy civilians on July 29, 2022 (33 fatalities), attack against Malagasy civilians on June 21, 2016 (31 fatalities), armed clash against Malagasy gendarmerie on August 26, 2015 (23 fatalities), armed clash against Marovitsika Sud communal militia (Madagascar) on September 17, 2021 (23 fatalities)

21. Kuki Tribal Militia (India)

Allison Joyce / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 542 events (+540 from 2015-17)

542 events (+540 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 2 events

2 events Countries of operation: India

India Deadliest recent events: Armed clash against PLA: People’s Liberation Army of Manipur on December 4, 2023 (13 fatalities), armed clash against Indian police forces (Assam Rifles) on May 28, 2023 (11 fatalities), attack against Indian civilians on June 13, 2023 (11 fatalities), armed clash against Indian border security forces on July 27, 2023 (11 fatalities), armed clash against Meitei ethnic militia (India) on July 1, 2023 (10 fatalities)

20. ADF: Allied Democratic Forces

Vagabondering Andy - Andy Doyle / iStock via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 671 events (+563 from 2015-17)

671 events (+563 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 108 events

108 events Countries of operation: Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda

Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda Deadliest recent events: Attack against civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo on February 11, 2025 (70 fatalities), attack against civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo on February 2, 2020 (61 fatalities), attack against civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo on January 15, 2025 (57 fatalities), attack against civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 13, 2022 (53 fatalities), attack against civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 24, 2024 (50 fatalities)

19. ELN: National Liberation Army

Starcevic / E+ via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 577 events (+577 from 2015-17)

577 events (+577 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 0 events

0 events Countries of operation: Colombia, Venezuela

Colombia, Venezuela Deadliest recent events: Armed clash against Los Rastrojos gang on March 7, 2020 (28 fatalities), suicide bombing against Colombian police forces on January 17, 2019 (22 fatalities), armed clash against Gulf Clan on May 20, 2022 (20 fatalities), armed clash against FARC dissident 10th Front: Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia dissident faction on January 10, 2023 (12 fatalities), armed clash against Colombian military forces on March 6, 2018 (10 fatalities)

18. Unidentified Armed Group (Trinidad and Tobago)

jaysunlp / iStock via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 579 events (+579 from 2015-17)

579 events (+579 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 0 events

0 events Countries of operation: Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago Deadliest recent events: Attack against Trinidad and Tobago civilians on August 21, 2021 (5 fatalities), armed clash against an unidentified gang (Trinidad and Tobago) on July 25, 2019 (4 fatalities), attack against Trinidad and Tobago civilians on December 31, 2019 (4 fatalities), attack against Trinidad and Tobago civilians on May 25, 2020 (4 fatalities), attack against Trinidad and Tobago civilians on February 6, 2022 (4 fatalities)

17. Katsina Communal Militia (Nigeria)

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 584 events (+584 from 2015-17)

584 events (+584 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 0 events

0 events Countries of operation: Nigeria

Nigeria Deadliest recent events: Armed clash against Nigerian military forces on July 6, 2020 (61 fatalities), armed clash against Majifa communal militia (Nigeria) on April 12, 2021 (30 fatalities), armed clash against Kankara communal militia (Nigeria) on February 2, 2023 (30 fatalities), attack against Nigerian civilians on May 25, 2024 (29 fatalities), armed clash against Zamfara State Community Protection Guards on May 28, 2024 (25 fatalities)

16. Zamfara Communal Militia (Nigeria)

AYOTOGRAPHY / iStock via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 597 events (+597 from 2015-17)

597 events (+597 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 0 events

0 events Countries of operation: Nigeria

Nigeria Deadliest recent events: Attack against Nigerian civilians on February 28, 2024 (69 fatalities), attack against Nigerian civilians on June 10, 2021 (51 fatalities), armed clash against Maru communal militia (Nigeria) on March 18, 2023 (51 fatalities), attack against Nigerian civilians on May 9, 2024 (46 fatalities), attack against Nigerian civilians on June 7, 2021 (41 fatalities)

15. Patriot Front

Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 628 events (+628 from 2015-17)

628 events (+628 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 0 events

0 events Countries of operation: United States

United States Deadliest recent events: N/A, , , ,

14. Rapid Support Forces

Martchan / iStock via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 642 events (+642 from 2015-17)

642 events (+642 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 0 events

0 events Countries of operation: Sudan

Sudan Deadliest recent events: Overtook territory from Sudanese military forces on November 4, 2023 (1,000 fatalities), sexual violence against Sudanese civilians on June 15, 2023 (200 fatalities), attack against Sudanese civilians on November 5, 2023 (200 fatalities), attack against Sudanese civilians on November 6, 2023 (200 fatalities), armed clash against Sudanese military forces on September 21, 2024 (110 fatalities)

13. Islamic State Mozambique (ISM)

Jacek_Sopotnicki / iStock via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 661 events (+661 from 2015-17)

661 events (+661 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 0 events

0 events Countries of operation: Mozambique, Tanzania

Mozambique, Tanzania Deadliest recent events: Armed clash against Rwandan military forces on May 7, 2022 (23 fatalities), armed clash against Mozambican military forces on February 9, 2024 (20 fatalities), armed clash against Naparama communal militia (Mozambique) on January 31, 2023 (17 fatalities), attack against Mozambican civilians on October 17, 2022 (15 fatalities), armed clash against Mozambican military forces on September 25, 2024 (14 fatalities)

12. ULA/AA: United League of Arakan/Arakan Army

Soft_Light / iStock via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 794 events (+783 from 2015-17)

794 events (+783 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 11 events

11 events Countries of operation: Myanmar, Bangladesh

Myanmar, Bangladesh Deadliest recent events: Overtook territory from Myanmar military forces on September 5, 2024 (400 fatalities), overtook territory from Myanmar border guard police on July 6, 2024 (350 fatalities), armed clash against Myanmar military forces on February 2, 2025 (200 fatalities), overtook territory from Myanmar military forces on June 27, 2024 (134 fatalities), armed clash against Myanmar military forces on July 5, 2024 (134 fatalities)

11. CV: Red Command

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 807 events (+807 from 2015-17)

807 events (+807 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 0 events

0 events Countries of operation: Brazil

Brazil Deadliest recent events: Armed clash against Brazilian military police on May 24, 2022 (26 fatalities), armed clash against Brazilian military police on July 21, 2022 (19 fatalities), armed clash against Brazilian military police on February 8, 2019 (15 fatalities), armed clash against Brazilian military police on March 23, 2023 (13 fatalities), armed clash against Brazilian military police on April 10, 2022 (8 fatalities)

10. Boko Haram – Jamaatu Ahli is-Sunnah lid-Dawati wal-Jihad

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 817 events (+813 from 2015-17)

817 events (+813 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 4 events

4 events Countries of operation: Cameroon, Nigeria, Niger, Chad

Cameroon, Nigeria, Niger, Chad Deadliest recent events: Armed clash against Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) – Lake Chad Faction on January 2, 2022 (200 fatalities), armed clash against Chadian military forces on March 23, 2020 (101 fatalities), armed clash against Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on August 1, 2024 (100 fatalities), armed clash against Nigerian military forces on February 16, 2021 (82 fatalities), attack against Nigerian civilians on November 28, 2020 (76 fatalities)

9. QSD: Syrian Democratic Forces

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 2,008 events (+947 from 2015-17)

2,008 events (+947 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 1,061 events

1,061 events Countries of operation: Syria, Iraq, Turkey

Syria, Iraq, Turkey Deadliest recent events: Overtook territory from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on February 8, 2017 (124 fatalities), armed clash against Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on June 7, 2017 (37 fatalities), armed clash against Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on September 16, 2017 (32 fatalities), armed clash against tribal and clan forces on September 5, 2023 (32 fatalities), overtook territory from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on December 27, 2017 (30 fatalities)

8. TTP: Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 1,300 events (+1,139 from 2015-17)

1,300 events (+1,139 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 161 events

161 events Countries of operation: Pakistan, Afghanistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan Deadliest recent events: Attack against Pakistani civilians on September 18, 2015 (29 fatalities), suicide bombing against Pakistani civilians on September 16, 2016 (29 fatalities), suicide bombing against Pakistani civilians on July 24, 2017 (27 fatalities), remote explosive/landmine/IED attack against Pakistani civilians on January 21, 2017 (26 fatalities), armed clash against Pakistani military forces on June 17, 2015 (25 fatalities)

7. M23: March 23 Movement

guenterguni / E+ via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 1,156 events (+1,149 from 2015-17)

1,156 events (+1,149 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 7 events

7 events Countries of operation: Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Burundi

Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Burundi Deadliest recent events: Overtook territory from FDLR: Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda on November 29, 2022 (131 fatalities), attack against civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo on April 22, 2023 (60 fatalities), overtook territory from Congolese military forces on January 27, 2025 (59 fatalities), armed clash against Congolese military forces on January 27, 2025 (58 fatalities), armed clash against Congolese military forces on January 27, 2025 (41 fatalities)

6. Fano Youth Militia

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 1,218 events (+1,218 from 2015-17)

1,218 events (+1,218 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 0 events

0 events Countries of operation: Ethiopia

Ethiopia Deadliest recent events: Attack against Ethiopian civilians on July 9, 2024 (80 fatalities), armed clash against Ethiopian military forces on August 12, 2024 (57 fatalities), armed clash against Ethiopian military forces on September 24, 2023 (53 fatalities), armed clash against Ethiopian military forces on February 27, 2024 (40 fatalities), attack against Ethiopian civilians on December 6, 2024 (38 fatalities)

5. Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and/or Boko Haram – Jamaatu Ahli is-Sunnah lid-Dawati wal-Jihad

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 1,934 events (+1,487 from 2015-17)

1,934 events (+1,487 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 447 events

447 events Countries of operation: Cameroon, Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Benin

Cameroon, Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Benin Deadliest recent events: Armed clash against Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) – Lake Chad Faction and/or Boko Haram – Jamaatu Ahli is-Sunnah lid-Dawati wal-Jihad on April 30, 2024 (100 fatalities), armed clash against Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and/or Boko Haram – Jamaatu Ahli is-Sunnah lid-Dawati wal-Jihad on August 16, 2023 (82 fatalities), suicide bombing against Nigerian civilians on December 9, 2016 (59 fatalities), armed clash against Chadian military forces on June 23, 2017 (57 fatalities), armed clash against Chadian military forces on June 24, 2017 (57 fatalities)

4. Hamas Movement

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 2,034 events (+2,014 from 2015-17)

2,034 events (+2,014 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 20 events

20 events Countries of operation: Palestine, Israel, Lebanon

Palestine, Israel, Lebanon Deadliest recent events: Attack against Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023 (364 fatalities), armed clash against Israeli military forces on November 10, 2023 (150 fatalities), armed clash against Israeli military forces on February 2, 2024 (100 fatalities), armed clash against Israeli military forces on October 25, 2024 (52 fatalities), armed clash against Israeli military forces on October 6, 2024 (51 fatalities)

3. Ambazonian Separatists (Cameroon)

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 2,063 events (+2,041 from 2015-17)

2,063 events (+2,041 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 22 events

22 events Countries of operation: Cameroon, Nigeria

Cameroon, Nigeria Deadliest recent events: Armed clash against Cameroonian military forces on May 18, 2018 (32 fatalities), attack against Cameroonian civilians on November 11, 2023 (25 fatalities), armed clash against Cameroonian military forces on November 24, 2018 (22 fatalities), armed clash against Cameroonian military forces on November 24, 2018 (21 fatalities), armed clash against Cameroonian military forces on November 25, 2018 (21 fatalities)

2. Al Shabaab

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 4,901 events (+4,060 from 2015-17)

4,901 events (+4,060 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 841 events

841 events Countries of operation: Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia

Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia Deadliest recent events: Remote explosive/landmine/IED attack against Somali civilians on October 14, 2017 (587 fatalities), armed clash against ATMIS: African Union Transition Mission in Somalia on September 17, 2023 (300 fatalities), armed clash against the Ethiopian Liyu Police on October 4, 2022 (192 fatalities), overtook territory from Somali military forces on August 26, 2023 (178 fatalities), armed clash against Somali military forces on September 10, 2023 (159 fatalities)

1. Hezbollah

Violent conflicts, 2023-25: 4,936 events (+4,818 from 2015-17)

4,936 events (+4,818 from 2015-17) Violent conflicts, 2015-17: 118 events

118 events Countries of operation: Israel, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine

Israel, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine Deadliest recent events: Armed clash against HTS: Hayat Tahrir al Sham on July 22, 2017 (63 fatalities), attack against Syrian civilians on June 20, 2018 (23 fatalities), armed clash against Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on September 29, 2017 (14 fatalities), armed clash against Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on September 29, 2017 (14 fatalities), armed clash against HTS: Hayat Tahrir al Sham on July 21, 2017 (12 fatalities)

