Blood In The Water: These Tourism Hot Spots Have Surprising Amounts Of Political Violence Fotoaerian / Shutterstock.com

Key Points According to ACLED data, there were 200,000 incidents of political violence last year.

While political violence is concentrated in conflict-torn regions in the Middle East and Ukraine, there is a surge of political violence in well-known tourist destinations.

Deadly cartel violence in Mexico is encroaching on tourist sites, while mob violence in the Mediterranean is also intensifying.

When planning for risk in an uncertain future, informed financial advice is a necessity. Click here to get started.

Dream vacations can sometimes come with nightmarish risks. While deaths from conventional war have declined since World War II, violent conflicts between non-state actors are on the rise around the world, exacerbated by rising geopolitical tension and aided by technological advances in autonomous weapons and cybertechnology.

According to data compiled by the independent nonprofit Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, there were over 200,000 incidents of political violence around the world last year, resulting in nearly 250,000 fatalities. Political violence is any use of force by a group with a political purpose or motivation, and can be carried out by state actors like government forces or police or non-state actors like rebel groups or militias, as well as external actors like foreign military forces. While a bulk of political violence is happening in conflict-torn regions in the Middle East, Africa, and Ukraine, there is also a surge in political violence in well-known tourism destinations.

In Mexico, deadly cartel violence is starting to encroach on tourist sites like Cancun and Puerto Vallarta. Brazil’s urban centers are often hotspots of armed conflict, while insurgencies and mob violence have intensified in Greece and Croatia. In Greece and the Philippines, political unrest and insurgencies have intensified in recent months. A closer look at the data reveals the tourism hot spots with surprising amounts of political violence.

To determine the tourist hot spots with surprising amounts of political violence, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on violent conflicts from the independent nonprofit Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED). Countries with at least 5 million annual international visitors were ranked based on the number of fatalities due to political violence from March 1, 2024 to March 19, 2025 per capita. Political violence is defined as any use of force by a group with a political purpose or motivation, and can be carried out by state actors like government forces or police or non-state actors like rebel groups or militias, as well as external actors like foreign military forces. Political violence counts for March 1, 2024 to March 19, 2025 were adjusted for country size using population data from the World Bank. Tourism counts are also from the World Bank.

25. Malaysia

alixlee / Flickr

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.2 deaths per million residents

0.2 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 7.3 events per million residents

7.3 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 26.1 million visitors

26.1 million visitors Total population: 35.1 million

35.1 million Recent incidents of political violence: Armed clash in Johor Baharu on May 17 (3 fatalities), mob violence in Coast of Banting on January 24 (2 fatalities), attack in Taiping on January 1 (1 fatality), attack in Mazar-e-Sharif on October 31 (1 fatality), attack in Balkhab on October 31 (1 fatality), attack in Taluqan on November 1 (1 fatality), attack in Pira Khel on November 1 (1 fatality), attack in Darqad on November 3 (1 fatality), armed clash in Darah-ye Kalan on November 3 (1 fatality)

24. Jordan

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.2 deaths per million residents

0.2 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 24.6 events per million residents

24.6 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 5.4 million visitors

5.4 million visitors Total population: 11.4 million

11.4 million Recent incidents of political violence: Armed clash in Mafraq on May 16 (2 fatalities), armed clash in Mafraq on March 13, mob violence in Marj al Hamam on May 26, mob violence in Irbid on July 15, mob violence in Irbid on July 16, armed clash in Al Zarqa al Jadida on July 19, mob violence in Amman on August 20, armed clash in Mafraq on August 21, mob violence in Ajlun on September 10

23. Slovak Republic

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.2 deaths per million residents

0.2 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 45.3 events per million residents

45.3 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 15.3 million visitors

15.3 million visitors Total population: 5.4 million

5.4 million Recent incidents of political violence: Attack in Kosice on November 5 (1 fatality), attack in Handlova on May 15, attack in Trnava on October 30, attack in Bratislava on January 24

22. Belarus

bruev / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.2 deaths per million residents

0.2 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 15.8 events per million residents

15.8 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 11.8 million visitors

11.8 million visitors Total population: 9.2 million

9.2 million Recent incidents of political violence: Attack in Grigorovshchina on July 30 (1 fatality), attack in Vyalikaya Byerastavitsa on October 9 (1 fatality), attack in Brest on March 5, attack in Vitebsk on April 10, attack in Minsk – Savetski on May 1, attack in Minsk – Pershamayski on May 2, air/drone strike in Lyuban on July 16, attack in Grigorovshchina on August 1, attack in Minsk on September 15

21. Egypt, Arab Rep.

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.2 deaths per million residents

0.2 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 1.3 events per million residents

1.3 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 13.0 million visitors

13.0 million visitors Total population: 114.5 million

114.5 million Recent incidents of political violence: Armed clash in Itsa on March 1 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Al Afadra on February 15 (3 fatalities), armed clash in Al Afadra on February 16 (3 fatalities), armed clash in Al Afadra on February 17 (2 fatalities), attack in Rafah on April 14 (1 fatality), attack in Alexandria on May 7 (1 fatality), armed clash in Rafah on May 27 (1 fatality), attack in Tanta on August 12 (1 fatality), attack in Aswan on October 8 (1 fatality)

20. Kazakhstan

janetheone / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.2 deaths per million residents

0.2 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 32.5 events per million residents

32.5 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 8.8 million visitors

8.8 million visitors Total population: 20.3 million

20.3 million Recent incidents of political violence: Attack in Sary-Ozek on May 1 (1 fatality), attack in Atyrau on May 20 (1 fatality), attack in Aktau on May 30 (1 fatality), attack in Aktau on September 7 (1 fatality), attack in Zharkent on November 14 (1 fatality), attack in Almaty on March 1, attack in Astana on March 2, attack in Talgar on March 9, attack in Dolinka on March 12

19. Georgia

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.3 deaths per million residents

0.3 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 163.4 events per million residents

163.4 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 7.7 million visitors

7.7 million visitors Total population: 3.7 million

3.7 million Recent incidents of political violence: Attack in Sukhumi on December 19 (1 fatality), attack in Tbilisi on March 7, attack in Lanchkhuti on May 5, attack in Tbilisi on May 7, attack in Tbilisi on May 8, attack in Tbilisi on May 9, attack in Marneuli on May 9, excessive force against protesters in Tbilisi on May 13, excessive force against protesters in Tbilisi on May 14

18. Germany

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.3 deaths per million residents

0.3 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 46.7 events per million residents

46.7 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 39.6 million visitors

39.6 million visitors Total population: 83.3 million

83.3 million Recent incidents of political violence: Attack in Magdeburg on December 20 (6 fatalities), attack in Solingen on March 25 (4 fatalities), attack in Solingen on August 23 (3 fatalities), attack in Eberswalde on September 16 (2 fatalities), attack in Aschaffenburg on January 22 (2 fatalities), excessive force against protesters in Munchen on February 13 (2 fatalities), attack in Mannheim on March 3 (2 fatalities), attack in Mannheim on May 31 (1 fatality), armed clash in Munchen on September 5 (1 fatality)

17. Tunisia

Gelia / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.3 deaths per million residents

0.3 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 45.3 events per million residents

45.3 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 9.4 million visitors

9.4 million visitors Total population: 12.2 million

12.2 million Recent incidents of political violence: Mob violence in El Amra on June 21 (1 fatality), armed clash in Remada on June 26 (1 fatality), remote explosive/landmine/IED in Jebel Selloum on August 4 (1 fatality), remote explosive/landmine/IED in Jebel Selloum on February 9 (1 fatality), mob violence in Tunis on March 6, mob violence in Tunis on March 12, mob violence in Sidi Hassine on March 13, remote explosive/landmine/IED in Jebel Selloum on March 14, mob violence in Kasserine on March 18

16. Albania

Robin Gentry / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.4 deaths per million residents

0.4 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 26.9 events per million residents

26.9 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 6.4 million visitors

6.4 million visitors Total population: 2.7 million

2.7 million Recent incidents of political violence: Attack in Baltez on May 13 (1 fatality), remote explosive/landmine/IED in Shkoder on April 28, attack in Tirana on May 29, attack in Vlore on June 18, attack in Tirana on September 4, attack in Roskovec on November 20

15. Indonesia

luan shengjie / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.6 deaths per million residents

0.6 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 15.7 events per million residents

15.7 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 16.1 million visitors

16.1 million visitors Total population: 281.2 million

281.2 million Recent incidents of political violence: Attack in Kabanjahe on June 27 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Enarotali on March 20 (3 fatalities), mob violence in Kenyam on July 2 (3 fatalities), attack in Mulia on July 16 (3 fatalities), armed clash in Bamusbama on November 30 (3 fatalities), armed clash in West Moskona on January 13 (3 fatalities), armed clash in Tembagapura on April 4 (2 fatalities), armed clash in Dekai on April 11 (2 fatalities), mob violence in West Adonara on October 21 (2 fatalities)

14. Turkiye

Thankful Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.6 deaths per million residents

0.6 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 68.5 events per million residents

68.5 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 51.7 million visitors

51.7 million visitors Total population: 85.3 million

85.3 million Recent incidents of political violence: Armed clash in Kahramankazan on October 23 (6 fatalities), armed clash in Beytussebap on June 20 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Pervari on July 25 (3 fatalities), armed clash in Ortakonacik on March 17 (2 fatalities), armed clash in Korkut on April 10 (2 fatalities), armed clash in Palamut on June 18 (2 fatalities), armed clash in Beytussebap on July 31 (2 fatalities), air/drone strike in Bagok Mountain on August 30 (2 fatalities), armed clash in Lice on September 15 (2 fatalities)

13. Thailand

tawanlubfah / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.8 deaths per million residents

0.8 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 6.4 events per million residents

6.4 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 39.9 million visitors

39.9 million visitors Total population: 71.7 million

71.7 million Recent incidents of political violence: Armed clash in Jacarau on March 25 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Manaus on March 26 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Barro Preto on April 1 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Rio de Janeiro – North Zone on April 4 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Salvador on April 5 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Itaquara on May 8 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Rio de Janeiro – North Zone on May 18 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Macapa on May 28 (4 fatalities), armed clash in Rio de Janeiro – North Zone on May 31 (4 fatalities)

12. India

Allison Joyce / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.9 deaths per million residents

0.9 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 19.1 events per million residents

19.1 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 17.9 million visitors

17.9 million visitors Total population: 1.4 billion

1.4 billion Recent incidents of political violence: Armed clash in Thulthuli on October 4 (35 fatalities), armed clash in Farsegarh on February 9 (33 fatalities), armed clash in Chhote Bethiya on April 16 (29 fatalities), armed clash in Bijapur on January 16 (18 fatalities), armed clash in Gariyaband on January 20 (14 fatalities), armed clash in Gangaloor on April 1 (13 fatalities), armed clash in Jakuradhor Pt II on November 11 (13 fatalities), armed clash in Pidya on May 10 (12 fatalities), armed clash in Jarawandi on July 17 (12 fatalities)

11. Dominican Republic

Lya_Cattel / E+ via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 0.9 deaths per million residents

0.9 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 11.4 events per million residents

11.4 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 7.6 million visitors

7.6 million visitors Total population: 11.3 million

11.3 million Recent incidents of political violence: Armed clash in La Vigia on March 13 (1 fatality), attack in Tireo Abajo on April 13 (1 fatality), excessive force against protesters in Santa Cruz de Barahona on May 15 (1 fatality), armed clash in Cambita Garabitos on June 29 (1 fatality), attack in Santiago de los Caballeros on July 8 (1 fatality), armed clash in Tabara Abajo on September 30 (1 fatality), mob violence in Bavaro on October 18 (1 fatality), attack in Santo Domingo on December 9 (1 fatality), attack in Santo Domingo Este on December 15 (1 fatality)

10. Morocco

Olena_Z / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 1.0 deaths per million residents

1.0 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 94.7 events per million residents

94.7 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 13.1 million visitors

13.1 million visitors Total population: 37.7 million

37.7 million Recent incidents of political violence: Air/drone strike in Mahbes on November 9 (5 fatalities), air/drone strike in Mijek on April 5 (4 fatalities), air/drone strike in Mijek on October 17 (4 fatalities), air/drone strike in Bir Lehlou on January 11 (4 fatalities), air/drone strike in Dakhla on March 19 (3 fatalities), air/drone strike in Mijek on May 23 (3 fatalities), air/drone strike in Haouza on January 19 (3 fatalities), air/drone strike in Bir Lehlou on March 19 (2 fatalities), air/drone strike in Aousserd on September 12 (2 fatalities)

9. Peru

antorti / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 1.5 deaths per million residents

1.5 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 51.2 events per million residents

51.2 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 5.4 million visitors

5.4 million visitors Total population: 33.8 million

33.8 million Recent incidents of political violence: Mob violence in San Marcos on November 6 (5 fatalities), remote explosive/landmine/IED in Tumbes on April 18 (2 fatalities), attack in Pucara on May 8 (2 fatalities), attack in Lima – Santa Anita on October 30 (2 fatalities), attack in Lima – Carabayllo on February 10 (2 fatalities), attack in Pocitos on March 5 (1 fatality), mob violence in Catacaos on March 10 (1 fatality), attack in Arequipa on March 11 (1 fatality), attack in Lima – El Agustino on March 17 (1 fatality)

8. Chile

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 1.5 deaths per million residents

1.5 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 67.9 events per million residents

67.9 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 6.6 million visitors

6.6 million visitors Total population: 19.7 million

19.7 million Recent incidents of political violence: Armed clash in Lampa on July 16 (5 fatalities), armed clash in Antiquina on April 27 (3 fatalities), armed clash in Santiago – Quinta Normal on April 10 (2 fatalities), attack in Vina del Mar on April 7 (1 fatality), armed clash in Iquique on April 15 (1 fatality), attack in Puente Alto on May 19 (1 fatality), remote explosive/landmine/IED in Complejo Fronterizo Chacalluta on June 28 (1 fatality), attack in Vina del Mar on July 14 (1 fatality), mob violence in Santiago on August 8 (1 fatality)

7. Iran, Islamic Rep.

Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 2.5 deaths per million residents

2.5 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 43.2 events per million residents

43.2 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 9.1 million visitors

9.1 million visitors Total population: 90.6 million

90.6 million Recent incidents of political violence: Armed clash in Chabahar on April 3 (23 fatalities), air/drone strike in Saravan on November 5 (12 fatalities), armed clash in Rasak on April 3 (11 fatalities), attack in Kalagan on October 13 (10 fatalities), armed clash in Nok Abad on October 26 (10 fatalities), armed clash in Sarbaz on November 14 (7 fatalities), armed clash in Suran on April 9 (6 fatalities), armed clash in Belengi on October 2 (5 fatalities), armed clash in Rasak on November 8 (5 fatalities)

6. South Africa

Sunshine Seeds / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 3.8 deaths per million residents

3.8 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 34.0 events per million residents

34.0 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 15.0 million visitors

15.0 million visitors Total population: 63.2 million

63.2 million Recent incidents of political violence: Mob violence in Peddie on April 6 (5 fatalities), attack in Amaoti on August 31 (5 fatalities), mob violence in Boksburg on November 20 (5 fatalities), mob violence in Inanda on January 17 (5 fatalities), attack in Matimatolo on October 15 (4 fatalities), mob violence in Johannesburg – Lenasia on December 13 (4 fatalities), attack in Cullinan on March 12 (3 fatalities), attack in Durban on March 15 (3 fatalities), attack in Johannesburg – Midrand on May 17 (3 fatalities)

5. Croatia

rusm / Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 3.9 deaths per million residents

3.9 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 67.4 events per million residents

67.4 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 60.0 million visitors

60.0 million visitors Total population: 3.9 million

3.9 million Recent incidents of political violence: Attack in Delovi on May 19, attack in Vojnic on June 29, attack in Bjelovar on July 9, attack in Nadin on July 15, attack in Nadin on July 16, attack in Beli Manastir on August 7, mob violence in Zagreb on August 22, excessive force against protesters in Omisalj on August 23, armed clash in Vojnic on August 28

4. Philippines

artran / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 5.4 deaths per million residents

5.4 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 9.1 events per million residents

9.1 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 8.3 million visitors

8.3 million visitors Total population: 114.9 million

114.9 million Recent incidents of political violence: Armed clash in Kilangan on October 30 (17 fatalities), armed clash in Kitango on April 22 (12 fatalities), armed clash in Malbang on June 26 (10 fatalities), armed clash in Gatuslao on November 21 (8 fatalities), armed clash in Tuca-Maror on October 18 (7 fatalities), armed clash in San Jose on November 22 (7 fatalities), armed clash in New Panay on July 10 (6 fatalities), armed clash in Paco on December 2 (6 fatalities), armed clash in Aglonok on August 8 (5 fatalities)

3. Greece

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 5.7 deaths per million residents

5.7 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 102.4 events per million residents

102.4 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 34.0 million visitors

34.0 million visitors Total population: 10.4 million

10.4 million Recent incidents of political violence: Attack in Gonnoi on February 8 (2 fatalities), attack in Athens – North Athens on July 2 (1 fatality), attack in Athens – Central Athens on September 21 (1 fatality), remote explosive/landmine/IED in Athens – Central Athens on March 3, mob violence in Athens – Central Athens on March 7, mob violence in Thessaloniki on March 9, mob violence in Athens – Central Athens on March 10, attack in Amygdaleza on March 13, mob violence in Athens – Central Athens on March 14

2. Brazil

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 35.9 deaths per million residents

35.9 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 53.0 events per million residents

53.0 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 6.6 million visitors

6.6 million visitors Total population: 211.1 million

211.1 million Recent incidents of political violence: Armed clash in Salvador on March 4 (12 fatalities), attack in Vicosa do Ceara on June 20 (8 fatalities), attack in Recife on January 12 (7 fatalities), armed clash in Alto Garcas on March 6 (6 fatalities), attack in Rio de Janeiro – West Zone on April 15 (6 fatalities), armed clash in Rio de Janeiro – West Zone on April 27 (6 fatalities), armed clash in Rio de Janeiro – West Zone on May 29 (6 fatalities), armed clash in Rio de Janeiro – West Zone on July 3 (6 fatalities), armed clash in Vila Bela da Santissima Trindade on September 19 (6 fatalities)

1. Mexico

stockcam / E+ via Getty Images

Fatalities due to political violence last year: 67.2 deaths per million residents

67.2 deaths per million residents Incidence of political violence last year: 125.0 events per million residents

125.0 events per million residents Annual tourism count: 97.4 million visitors

97.4 million visitors Total population: 129.7 million

129.7 million Recent incidents of political violence: Armed clash in Berriozabal on March 25 (30 fatalities), armed clash in Ninos Heroes on March 31 (25 fatalities), armed clash in La Concordia on June 26 (20 fatalities), armed clash in Tecpan de Galeana on October 24 (19 fatalities), armed clash in Zirandaro de los Chavez on May 11 (16 fatalities), attack in Pesqueria on March 20 (13 fatalities), attack in Leon de los Aldama on September 28 (12 fatalities), armed clash in Nueva Morelia on May 13 (11 fatalities), armed clash in Yahualica de Gonzalez Gallo on August 29 (11 fatalities)

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!