These Are the American Cities With the Most Federally Subsidized Affordable Housing

The federal government subsidizes over 5 million affordable housing units nationwide.

Affordable housing varies from city to city, and is correlated with factors like age and poverty.

Many of the cities with the most affordable housing are poor communities in the Rust Belt.

Some cities have a large share of subsidies due to expire in the next five years, putting low-income families at risk.

The lack of affordable housing nationwide is a critical issue affecting millions of low-income families. While state and local governments provide rental assistance through a variety of public programs, it is the federal government that provides a bulk of affordable housing subsidies.

Through efforts like the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, the federal government subsidizes over 5 million affordable housing units nationwide today. The prevalence of affordable housing varies considerably throughout the United States, and is correlated with factors like age and poverty. A closer look at the data reveals which cities have the most federally subsidized affordable housing, and where fast-expiring subsidies are putting low-income families at risk.

To determine the American cities with the most federally subsidized affordable housing, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the National Housing Preservation Database. Metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on the number of federally assisted rental homes as a percentage of all rental housing units as of December 2024. Data was aggregated from counties to MSAs using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Data on rental housing unit count and the share of the population living below the poverty line are also from the U.S. Census Bureau.

35. Salisbury, MD

Federally assisted rental homes: 16.8% of all rental housing units

16.8% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 17.9%

17.9% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 69.4%

69.4% Share of population living below poverty line: 15.0%

15.0% Largest affordable housing units: Pemberton Manor Apartments in Salisbury, Residences at Pine Knoll in Washington, Princess Anne Townhouses in Princess Anne, Homes at Foxfield in Salisbury, Schumaker Place in Salisbury

34. Bangor, ME

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 16.9% of all rental housing units

16.9% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 21.7%

21.7% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 56.8%

56.8% Share of population living below poverty line: 13.5%

13.5% Largest affordable housing units: Miller Square on Harlow in Bangor, Newton Place in Bangor, Freese Assisted Living in Bangor, Bangor Waterworks in Bangor, Freese Building in Bangor

33. Macon-Bibb County, GA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 17.0% of all rental housing units

17.0% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 16.3%

16.3% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 56.6%

56.6% Share of population living below poverty line: 20.8%

20.8% Largest affordable housing units: Davis Homes in Macon, Murphey Homes in Macon, Oak Ridge in Macon, Pinewood Park Apartments in Macon, West Club Apartments in Macon

32. Lima, OH

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 17.0% of all rental housing units

17.0% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 27.9%

27.9% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 54.4%

54.4% Share of population living below poverty line: 13.1%

13.1% Largest affordable housing units: Maplewood/Northwood Apartments in Lima, Willow Lake Apartment Homes in Lima, Waterford Townhomes in Lima, Brower Commons in Lima, Argonne Retirement Inn in Lima

31. Jackson, MS

Federally assisted rental homes: 17.2% of all rental housing units

17.2% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 26.0%

26.0% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 78.7%

78.7% Share of population living below poverty line: 17.4%

17.4% Largest affordable housing units: Highland Square Apartments in Jackson, Westgate Hills Apartments in Jackson, Windsor Park Apartments in Jackson, Gateway Affordable Communities in Yazoo City, The Village Apartments in Jackson

30. Texarkana, TX-AR

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 17.2% of all rental housing units

17.2% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 16.2%

16.2% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 41.2%

41.2% Share of population living below poverty line: 17.7%

17.7% Largest affordable housing units: Texarkana RAD Housing Alliance in Texarkana, Winfield Estates in Texarkana, Chapel Ridge of Texarkana in Texarkana, Robison Terrace in Texarkana, The Oaks in Texarkana

29. Muskegon-Norton Shores, MI

smontgom65 / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 17.6% of all rental housing units

17.6% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 13.7%

13.7% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 42.7%

42.7% Share of population living below poverty line: 12.6%

12.6% Largest affordable housing units: Bayview Tower in Muskegon, Park Terrace in Muskegon, Reserve at Norton Shores in Norton Shores, Village at Park Terrace in Muskegon, Quail Meadows in Muskegon

28. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

jjbers / Flickr

Federally assisted rental homes: 17.8% of all rental housing units

17.8% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 10.9%

10.9% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 36.9%

36.9% Share of population living below poverty line: 11.2%

11.2% Largest affordable housing units: Melville Towers in New Bedford, Ledges at Johnston in Johnston, Chestnut Farm in Raynham, Lockwood Plaza in Providence, Bay Village Apartments in Fall River

27. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 17.8% of all rental housing units

17.8% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 21.3%

21.3% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 67.3%

67.3% Share of population living below poverty line: 12.4%

12.4% Largest affordable housing units: Pheasant Ridge Apartments in Moline, Cross Creek Apartments of Davenport in Davenport, Maple Ridge Apartments in Rock Island, Courtyards I, II, III & Edgewood in Davenport, Old Orchard Estates in Carbon Cliff

26. Bay City, MI

ShriramPatki / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 18.3% of all rental housing units

18.3% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 21.7%

21.7% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 66.5%

66.5% Share of population living below poverty line: 14.0%

14.0% Largest affordable housing units: Maplewood Manor in Bay City, Alderwood Estates in Bay City, Pineview Apartments in Essexville, Country Meadows in Bay City, Center Ridge Arms in Hampton Township

25. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 18.5% of all rental housing units

18.5% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 20.9%

20.9% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 73.1%

73.1% Share of population living below poverty line: 16.5%

16.5% Largest affordable housing units: Shire Apartments in Port Arthur, Heatherbrook Apartments in Port Arthur, Pine Club Apartments in Beaumont, Pebble Creek Apartments in Port Arthur, Crystalcreek Park Apartments in Port Arthur

24. Jackson, MI

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 18.5% of all rental housing units

18.5% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 9.1%

9.1% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 34.7%

34.7% Share of population living below poverty line: 12.2%

12.2% Largest affordable housing units: Canterbury House Apartments – Jackson in Jackson, Ridgewood Vista in Jackson, Ashton Ridge Apartments in Jackson, Woodland Hills Apartments in Jackson, Arbors at the Woods of Lakeside in Jackson

23. Monroe, LA

wellesenterprises / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 18.7% of all rental housing units

18.7% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 27.6%

27.6% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 61.2%

61.2% Share of population living below poverty line: 25.2%

25.2% Largest affordable housing units: Parkview Apartments in Monroe, Eden Apartments in Bastrop, Timbers Apartments I in West Monroe, Trishell Apartments in Monroe, Oak Manor in Monroe

22. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 18.7% of all rental housing units

18.7% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 17.3%

17.3% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 37.2%

37.2% Share of population living below poverty line: 9.8%

9.8% Largest affordable housing units: Squire Village in Manchester, Shepherd Park in Hartford, Millpond LP in Broad Brook, Summer Brook Apartments in Southington, St. Mary’s Residence in New Britain

21. Casper, WY

Federally assisted rental homes: 18.8% of all rental housing units

18.8% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 23.6%

23.6% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 46.7%

46.7% Share of population living below poverty line: 9.7%

9.7% Largest affordable housing units: Aspen Court Apartments in Casper, Spring Hill Housing Association in Casper, Raven Crest Apartments in Casper, Cottonwood Estates Phases I & II in Casper, Prairie Sage Apartments in Casper

20. Decatur, IL

Jon Kraft / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 19.0% of all rental housing units

19.0% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 17.4%

17.4% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 39.3%

39.3% Share of population living below poverty line: 14.6%

14.6% Largest affordable housing units: Southern Hills-Orlando Apartments in Decatur, Wabash Crossing Rental Phase II in Decatur, Oxford House in Decatur, Bristol Gardens in Decatur, Spring Creek Towers in Decatur

19. Burlington-South Burlington, VT

Federally assisted rental homes: 19.1% of all rental housing units

19.1% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 14.5%

14.5% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 36.5%

36.5% Share of population living below poverty line: 10.3%

10.3% Largest affordable housing units: Northgate Apartments in Burlington, Keens Crossing in Winooski, Winchester Place in Colchester, South Meadow in Burlington, Cathedral Square Senior Living Redevelopment in Burlington

18. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ

AUDREY SCRIPP / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 19.2% of all rental housing units

19.2% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 7.1%

7.1% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 61.1%

61.1% Share of population living below poverty line: 12.0%

12.0% Largest affordable housing units: Atlantic Marina in Atlantic City, Carver Hall Apartments in Atlantic City, The Beach at South Inlet in Atlantic City, Beach at South Inlet in Atlantic City, Vermont Plaza Apartments in Atlantic City

17. Elmira, NY

Federally assisted rental homes: 19.2% of all rental housing units

19.2% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 44.2%

44.2% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 73.1%

73.1% Share of population living below poverty line: 15.8%

15.8% Largest affordable housing units: Hathorn Court in Elmira, Eastgate Apartments in Elmira, Libertad Elmira in Elmira, St. Joseph’s Preservation in Elmira, St. Joseph’s Apartments in Elmira

16. Beckley, WV

hkim39 / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 19.2% of all rental housing units

19.2% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 29.8%

29.8% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 69.3%

69.3% Share of population living below poverty line: 20.6%

20.6% Largest affordable housing units: Fayette Hills II Apartments in Fayetteville, Summers Housing in Hinton, Sewell Landing Apartments in Rainelle, Heritage House Partners Ltd in Beckley, Crossroads Apartments in Mt Hope

15. Johnstown, PA

csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 19.2% of all rental housing units

19.2% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 20.2%

20.2% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 39.2%

39.2% Share of population living below poverty line: 14.2%

14.2% Largest affordable housing units: Patton Terrace Commons in Patton, Crossroads Meadow in Ebensburg, Roxbury Place in Johnstown, Nanty Glo House in Nanty Glo, Summit Apartments in Cresson

14. Vineland, NJ

Federally assisted rental homes: 19.4% of all rental housing units

19.4% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 6.9%

6.9% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 44.8%

44.8% Share of population living below poverty line: 16.3%

16.3% Largest affordable housing units: Seabrook Apartments in Upper Deerfield Township, Village Road Assisted Living in Millville, Bridgeton Hope VI Phase I #668 in Bridgeton, Bridgeton Hope VI Phase I in Bridgeton, Delsea Village #718 in Millville

13. Charleston, WV

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 19.7% of all rental housing units

19.7% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 7.0%

7.0% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 54.4%

54.4% Share of population living below poverty line: 16.6%

16.6% Largest affordable housing units: Vista View Apartments in Charleston, Southmoor Hills Apartments in South Charleston, CRH 3 Washington Manor & Littlepage in Charleston, CRH 5 Washington Manor in Charleston, Perkins Parke Apartments in Cross Lanes

12. Lewiston-Auburn, ME

Ray Tan / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 19.8% of all rental housing units

19.8% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 30.7%

30.7% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 49.4%

49.4% Share of population living below poverty line: 13.0%

13.0% Largest affordable housing units: River Valley Village in Lewiston, Pleasant View Acres in Lewiston, Chestnut Place in Lewiston, Androscoggin Village II in Auburn, Hartley Block in Lewiston

11. Norwich-New London-Willimantic, CT

Daniel Mayo / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 19.8% of all rental housing units

19.8% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 17.0%

17.0% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 44.1%

44.1% Share of population living below poverty line: 10.6%

10.6% Largest affordable housing units: Winthrop Squares Phases I & II in New London, Winthrop Square Apartments in New London, Mohican Historic Apartments in New London, Mohican in New London, The Homes at Pride Point in New London

10. Niles, MI

Federally assisted rental homes: 19.9% of all rental housing units

19.9% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 14.8%

14.8% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 36.3%

36.3% Share of population living below poverty line: 15.2%

15.2% Largest affordable housing units: River Terrace in Benton Harbor, Berrien Homes in Benton Harbor, COGIC Village in Benton Harbor, Berrien Woods Phase III in Niles, Countryview Phase I Apartments & Tower in Benton Harbor

9. Sebastian-Vero Beach-West Vero Corridor, FL

Stephen Wood / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 20.0% of all rental housing units

20.0% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 33.5%

33.5% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 67.2%

67.2% Share of population living below poverty line: 11.4%

11.4% Largest affordable housing units: Palms at Vero Beach in Vero Beach, Orchard Grove in Vero Beach, Pemberly Palms in Vero Beach, Lexington Club at Vero in Vero Beach, Indian River in Vero Beach

8. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

Federally assisted rental homes: 21.1% of all rental housing units

21.1% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 33.4%

33.4% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 65.9%

65.9% Share of population living below poverty line: 15.5%

15.5% Largest affordable housing units: Steuben Village Apartments in Wintersville, Market Square Apartments in Steubenville, Briarwood Apartments in Wintersville, Heritage Village Apartments in Steubenville, Whispering Hills Apartments in Toronto

7. Gadsden, AL

Federally assisted rental homes: 21.6% of all rental housing units

21.6% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 27.3%

27.3% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 40.1%

40.1% Share of population living below poverty line: 17.1%

17.1% Largest affordable housing units: Forest River Apartments in Gadsden, College Manor Apartments in Gadsden, Meadow Oaks Apartments in Rainbow City, Rainbow Apartments in Rainbow City, Coosa Bend Apartments in Gadsden

6. Paducah, KY-IL

101561334@N08 / Flickr

Federally assisted rental homes: 21.7% of all rental housing units

21.7% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 10.9%

10.9% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 47.2%

47.2% Share of population living below poverty line: 15.5%

15.5% Largest affordable housing units: Irvin Cobb Apartments in Paducah, Scholar House of Paducah in Paducah, Parkview Apartments of Metropolis in Metropolis, Brookmeade Apartments in Paducah, Jetton School Apartments in Paducah

5. Springfield, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 22.3% of all rental housing units

22.3% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 14.6%

14.6% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 42.8%

42.8% Share of population living below poverty line: 15.7%

15.7% Largest affordable housing units: Chestnut Park Apartments in Springfield, Pynchon II in Springfield, Baystate Place in Springfield, Morgan Square in Springfield, Pynchon I in Springfield

4. Lake Charles, LA

Jupiterimages / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 22.7% of all rental housing units

22.7% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 18.5%

18.5% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 68.4%

68.4% Share of population living below poverty line: 17.6%

17.6% Largest affordable housing units: Le Jolliet in Lake Charles, Chateau Du Lac in Lake Charles, Whispering Pines in Lake Charles, Cottages at the Power Centre in Lake Charles, Villages of Lake Charles in Lake Charles

3. Duluth, MN-WI

JodiJacobson / E+ via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 22.8% of all rental housing units

22.8% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 20.0%

20.0% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 60.1%

60.1% Share of population living below poverty line: 12.6%

12.6% Largest affordable housing units: Lund & Hill Apartments in Superior, Gateway Tower in Duluth, Greysolon Plaza in Duluth, Southview Terrace in Hibbing, Royalton Manor in Superior

2. El Centro, CA

Federally assisted rental homes: 25.3% of all rental housing units

25.3% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 15.3%

15.3% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 28.0%

28.0% Share of population living below poverty line: 19.6%

19.6% Largest affordable housing units: Imperial VI in Calexico, Desert Villas Apartments in El Centro, Villa Del Este Apartments in Calexico, Spring & Encino Village Apartments in Brawley, De Anza Hotel in Calexico

1. Wheeling, WV-OH

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes: 28.6% of all rental housing units

28.6% of all rental housing units Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 25.6%

25.6% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 25 years: 51.6%

51.6% Share of population living below poverty line: 14.9%

14.9% Largest affordable housing units: Brookpark Place in Wheeling, Woodland Knolls Apartments in Moundsville, Abbie View in New Martinsville, Providence Greene II in Wheeling, Providence Greene I in Wheeling

