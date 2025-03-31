Trump Is Stalling Millions Of Dollars In Federal Housing Subsidies. Here Is Where The Most Affordable Housing Could Disappear Tim Boyle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The Trump administration has stalled over $60 million in funding for affordable housing developments nationwide.

Nationwide, 7% of subsidies for federally assisted rental homes are set to expire between 2025 and 2029.

In some cities, more than 25% of subsidies for affordable housing stock are due to expire in the next five years.

The mixed bag of policy actions from the Trump administration could mean low-income families in cities with expiring subsidies are at risk.

Still in its first 100 days, the second Trump administration has taken a number of significant actions on federal housing subsidies. The White House has announced a flurry of budget cuts and contract cancellations in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and has stalled tens of millions of dollars in funding for new housing affordable housing developments. A number of policy proposals aim to place greater restrictions on assistance recipiency, jeopardizing housing for millions of low-income Americans. While Trump has also taken actions to extend funding for certain affordable housing programs, the turbulent mix of policy actions and proposals has led to uncertainty amongst housing advocates and low-income families.

Nationwide, 7% of subsidies for federally assisted rental homes are set to expire in the next five years. In some cities, however, more than 25% of federal subsidies are due to expire in the next five years. While the federal government tends to renew subsidies on housing assistance, the Trump administration’s severe funding cuts could mean that some expiring subsidies are at risk of non-renewal. A closer look at the data reveals the cities where the most affordable housing subsidies are about to expire.

To determine the cities where the most affordable housing could disappear, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on federal housing assistance from the National Housing Preservation Database. Metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on the percentage of federally assisted rental homes with subsidies set to expire between 2025 and 2029. Data was aggregated from counties to MSAs using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Data on rental housing unit count and the share of the population living below the poverty line are also from the U.S. Census Bureau.

35. Cedar Rapids, IA

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 15.6%

15.6% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 29.0%

29.0% Federally assisted rental homes: 12.6% of all rental housing units

12.6% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 9.7%

9.7% Largest affordable housing units: Cedarwood Hills in Cedar Rapids, Country Hill Apartments I in Cedar Rapids, Westdale Apartments (aka The Avenue) in Cedar Rapids, Chapel Ridge of Marion in Marion, Alexandra Apartments in Cedar Rapids

34. Columbus, OH

espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 15.8%

15.8% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 28.3%

28.3% Federally assisted rental homes: 8.9% of all rental housing units

8.9% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 12.2%

12.2% Largest affordable housing units: Woodland Meadows in Columbus, Briggs Wedgewood Apartments in Columbus, Regency Arms Apartments in Grove City, YMCA of Central Ohio in Columbus, Shilo Grove in Columbus

33. Rapid City, SD

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 15.8%

15.8% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 24.8%

24.8% Federally assisted rental homes: 16.0% of all rental housing units

16.0% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 10.8%

10.8% Largest affordable housing units: Eagle Ridge in Rapid City, Northern Heights – TC (Rapid City) in Rapid City, Knollwood Heights Apartments in Rapid City, South Creek Village in Rapid City, Foothills East Apartments in Box Elder

32. Minot, ND

Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 15.8%

15.8% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 26.3%

26.3% Federally assisted rental homes: 8.5% of all rental housing units

8.5% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 7.9%

7.9% Largest affordable housing units: Meadowlark Heights in Minot, Souris Heights in Minot, South Glen Village in Minot, Guardian Manor in Minot, Polaris Apartments in Minot

31. Grand Island, NE

Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 16.0%

16.0% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 19.5%

19.5% Federally assisted rental homes: 16.7% of all rental housing units

16.7% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 10.9%

10.9% Largest affordable housing units: Riverbend Apartments Phase I in Grand Island, Riverbend Apartments Phase II in Grand Island, Walnut Housing in Grand Island, Cherry Park Apartments Phase II in Grand Island, Cherry Park Apartments in Grand Island

30. Grand Forks, ND-MN

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 16.1%

16.1% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 29.1%

29.1% Federally assisted rental homes: 9.3% of all rental housing units

9.3% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 13.2%

13.2% Largest affordable housing units: Amberwood Court Apartments in Grand Forks, Northland Village in Thief River Falls, Riverside Terrace in Thief River Falls, Dakota @ 55th in Grand Forks, West Gate Village in Grand Forks

29. Dayton-Kettering-Beavercreek, OH

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 16.3%

16.3% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 31.9%

31.9% Federally assisted rental homes: 13.0% of all rental housing units

13.0% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 13.0%

13.0% Largest affordable housing units: Country Woods Apartments in Dayton, Club at Spring Valley in Miamisburg, Burndale Gardens in Dayton, Bella Vista Homes in Dayton, Wingate at Belle Meadows in Trotwood

28. Topeka, KS

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 16.3%

16.3% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 35.3%

35.3% Federally assisted rental homes: 13.0% of all rental housing units

13.0% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 11.4%

11.4% Largest affordable housing units: Luther Place 1 & 2 in Topeka, Capital Village Apartments in Topeka, Oakbrook Terrace in Topeka, Valley Place Apartments in Topeka, The Village at Old Town in Topeka

27. Lewiston, ID-WA

4nadia / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 16.4%

16.4% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 23.2%

23.2% Federally assisted rental homes: 12.3% of all rental housing units

12.3% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 13.7%

13.7% Largest affordable housing units: Turnberry at Village Green in Lewiston, Seapointe in Lewiston, Tullamore Senior – Lewiston in Lewiston, Mill Creek in Lewiston, Burrell Street Station in Lewiston

26. Green Bay, WI

JamesBrey / E+ via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 16.5%

16.5% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 32.0%

32.0% Federally assisted rental homes: 4.9% of all rental housing units

4.9% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 9.5%

9.5% Largest affordable housing units: Monroe Plaza in Green Bay, Parkway Highlands Apartments in Green Bay, Green Bay Senior Apartments in Green Bay, Nicolet Highlands Apartments in De Pere, Bay Manor in Green Bay

25. St. George, UT

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 16.7%

16.7% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 16.7%

16.7% Federally assisted rental homes: 7.4% of all rental housing units

7.4% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 9.9%

9.9% Largest affordable housing units: Red Rocks at Sienna Hills in Washington, Sierra Pointe I in St. George, Red Cliff Manor in St. George, Summit Pointe Apartments in St. George, Stone Ridge Townhomes II in Hurricane

24. Fond du Lac, WI

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 16.8%

16.8% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 35.9%

35.9% Federally assisted rental homes: 10.1% of all rental housing units

10.1% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 8.7%

8.7% Largest affordable housing units: Riverview Apartments in Fond du Lac, Maplewood Commons in Fond du Lac, Lakeside Gardens in Fond du Lac, Lakeside Garden Apartments in Fond du Lac, The Landings in Waupun

23. Harrisonburg, VA

BackyardProduction / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 17.2%

17.2% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 25.3%

25.3% Federally assisted rental homes: 5.5% of all rental housing units

5.5% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 15.1%

15.1% Largest affordable housing units: Mosby Heights Apartments in Harrisonburg, Chestnut Ridge I in Harrisonburg, Robinson Park in Harrisonburg, Colonnades at Rocktown II in Harrisonburg, Lineweaver Annex Apartments in Harrisonburg

22. Cleveland, TN

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 17.4%

17.4% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 21.0%

21.0% Federally assisted rental homes: 10.8% of all rental housing units

10.8% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 13.2%

13.2% Largest affordable housing units: North Cleveland Towers in Cleveland, Waters Edge Apartments in Cleveland, Cherokee Hills Apartments in Cleveland, Cherokee Hills Apartments (Cleveland) in Cleveland, Forest Grove in Cleveland

21. Michigan City-La Porte, IN

Focqus, LLC / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 18.0%

18.0% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 30.2%

30.2% Federally assisted rental homes: 13.8% of all rental housing units

13.8% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 14.0%

14.0% Largest affordable housing units: Garden Estates West in Michigan City, Canterbury House Apartments – Michigan City in Michigan City, Silver Birch of Michigan City in Michigan City, Maple Tree Apartments II in La Porte, The Rumely in La Porte

20. Oklahoma City, OK

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 18.0%

18.0% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 30.8%

30.8% Federally assisted rental homes: 6.8% of all rental housing units

6.8% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 13.9%

13.9% Largest affordable housing units: Branchtree Apartments in Oklahoma City, Britton Courtyards in Oklahoma City, Monterrey Courtyard Apartments in Oklahoma City, Park View Village Apartments in Oklahoma City, Hollybrook in Oklahoma City

19. Tulsa, OK

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 18.5%

18.5% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 36.1%

36.1% Federally assisted rental homes: 9.2% of all rental housing units

9.2% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 13.7%

13.7% Largest affordable housing units: Stoneridge Apartments in Tulsa, Plaza Hills East Apartments in Tulsa, Woodland Manor in Tulsa, St. Thomas Square and Worthington Townhomes in Tulsa, Sun Garden – Worthington Apartments in Tulsa

18. Idaho Falls, ID

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 18.6%

18.6% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 33.9%

33.9% Federally assisted rental homes: 6.4% of all rental housing units

6.4% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 9.6%

9.6% Largest affordable housing units: Teton Apartments in Idaho Falls, Summerhill in Idaho Falls, The Buttes at Idaho Falls in Idaho Falls, Aspen Park in Idaho Falls, Chelsea Court in Idaho Falls

17. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 18.7%

18.7% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 34.5%

34.5% Federally assisted rental homes: 10.1% of all rental housing units

10.1% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 12.1%

12.1% Largest affordable housing units: Wedgewood Commons II in La Crosse, Historic Gund Brewery Lofts in La Crosse, Grand River Station in La Crosse, Wedgewood Commons in La Crosse, Cedar Court & Sparta Angelo Apartments in West Salem

16. Madison, WI

marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 20.5%

20.5% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 39.6%

39.6% Federally assisted rental homes: 7.9% of all rental housing units

7.9% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 10.0%

10.0% Largest affordable housing units: Nob Hill Apartments in Madison, The Element on Main (Formerly Hamilton Place) in Sun Prairie, Hamilton Place in Sun Prairie, Willow Pointe in Madison, Rosewood Villas in Madison

15. Victoria, TX

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 20.5%

20.5% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 24.2%

24.2% Federally assisted rental homes: 11.8% of all rental housing units

11.8% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 15.5%

15.5% Largest affordable housing units: Mockingbird Lane Plaza Apartments in Victoria, Creekstone Ranch Apartments in Victoria, Fox Run Apartments in Victoria, Pinnacle Pointe Apartments in Victoria, Caney Run Estates in Victoria

14. Bay City, MI

ShriramPatki / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 20.9%

20.9% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 21.7%

21.7% Federally assisted rental homes: 18.3% of all rental housing units

18.3% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 14.0%

14.0% Largest affordable housing units: Maplewood Manor in Bay City, Alderwood Estates in Bay City, Pineview Apartments in Essexville, Country Meadows in Bay City, Center Ridge Arms in Hampton Township

13. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 21.2%

21.2% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 33.4%

33.4% Federally assisted rental homes: 21.1% of all rental housing units

21.1% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 15.5%

15.5% Largest affordable housing units: Steuben Village Apartments in Wintersville, Market Square Apartments in Steubenville, Briarwood Apartments in Wintersville, Heritage Village Apartments in Steubenville, Whispering Hills Apartments in Toronto

12. Flagstaff, AZ

frankix / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 21.7%

21.7% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 30.6%

30.6% Federally assisted rental homes: 6.4% of all rental housing units

6.4% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 17.7%

17.7% Largest affordable housing units: Forest View Apartments Phases I & II in Flagstaff, Village at Lake Mary Crossing in Flagstaff, Pinehurst at Flagstaff in Flagstaff, Cedar Crest Apartments in Flagstaff, Fort Valley in Flagstaff

11. Sheboygan, WI

jessa2482 / Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 21.7%

21.7% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 26.9%

26.9% Federally assisted rental homes: 10.3% of all rental housing units

10.3% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 8.1%

8.1% Largest affordable housing units: WHPC-NIBP Portfolio in Sheboygan Falls, Mission Village of Sheboygan in Town of Sheboygan, Garton Toy Factory Apartment Homes in Sheboygan, Sheboygan Senior Housing in Sheboygan, Sheboygan Regency House in Sheboygan

10. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 22.2%

22.2% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 26.9%

26.9% Federally assisted rental homes: 6.0% of all rental housing units

6.0% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 16.8%

16.8% Largest affordable housing units: Canyon Walk Apartments Phase I in Bullhead City, Copper Ridge Apartments in Kingman, Marble Canyon Manor in Bullhead City, Havasu Hills Apartment Homes in Lake Havasu City, Gold Rush Apartments Phase II in Bullhead City

9. Racine-Mount Pleasant, WI

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 22.4%

22.4% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 38.8%

38.8% Federally assisted rental homes: 10.8% of all rental housing units

10.8% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 10.8%

10.8% Largest affordable housing units: WHPC – Southern Bond Pool I – Subsidized Projects in Racine, The Boardwalk in Burlington, Lighthouse Point Townhomes in Racine, Lincoln Manor in Mt Pleasant, Mitchell Wagon Factory Loft Apartments in Racine

8. College Station-Bryan, TX

TriciaDaniel / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 23.7%

23.7% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 28.9%

28.9% Federally assisted rental homes: 5.4% of all rental housing units

5.4% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 22.6%

22.6% Largest affordable housing units: Saddlewood Club in Bryan, Windsor Pointe Townhomes in College Station, Forest Park Apartments in Bryan, Villas of Rock Prairie in College Station, Huntington at College Station in College Station

7. Kankakee, IL

gnagel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 24.1%

24.1% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 39.1%

39.1% Federally assisted rental homes: 10.6% of all rental housing units

10.6% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 12.5%

12.5% Largest affordable housing units: Crestview Village Apartments in Kankakee, Hidden Glen Apartments in Bourbonnais, Riverwoods Apartments in Kankakee, Bradley Place Senior Apartments Phase I in Bradley, Eastgate Apartments in Kankakee

6. Logan, UT-ID

raclro / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 24.6%

24.6% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 25.7%

25.7% Federally assisted rental homes: 6.3% of all rental housing units

6.3% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 12.6%

12.6% Largest affordable housing units: Hanbury Manor in Logan, Logan Pointe Apartments in Logan, North Pointe Apartments in Logan, Aspen Court in Logan, The Springs at Logan River II in Logan

5. Glens Falls, NY

Ashley Freiheit / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 25.5%

25.5% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 49.7%

49.7% Federally assisted rental homes: 7.0% of all rental housing units

7.0% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 9.9%

9.9% Largest affordable housing units: Montcalm Apartments in Queensbury, Broad Street Commons in Glens Falls, Cedars Senior Living Community in Queensbury, Martindale Terrace in Hudson Falls, Hudson Falls Village in Hudson Falls

4. Dover, DE

hyderabadi / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 25.8%

25.8% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 31.4%

31.4% Federally assisted rental homes: 12.2% of all rental housing units

12.2% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 11.3%

11.3% Largest affordable housing units: Capitol Green in Dover, Liberty Court Preservation, LP in Dover, Persimmon Tree in Dover, Clearfield Apartments in Dover, Persimmon Tree in Dover

3. Lincoln, NE

Jupiterimages / PHOTOS.com>> via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 25.9%

25.9% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 36.6%

36.6% Federally assisted rental homes: 5.3% of all rental housing units

5.3% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 11.4%

11.4% Largest affordable housing units: The Lodge in Lincoln, Waterbrook Apartments in Lincoln, Bridgeport Apartments in Lincoln, Parkview Apartments in Lincoln, Regency Apartments in Lincoln

2. Pocatello, ID

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 30.3%

30.3% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 41.1%

41.1% Federally assisted rental homes: 4.9% of all rental housing units

4.9% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 12.2%

12.2% Largest affordable housing units: Diamond Court in Chubbuck, Avalon Park in Chubbuck, Cardona Senior in Chubbuck, Cedar View in Pocatello, Westport in American Falls

1. Eau Claire, WI

William Reagan / iStock via Getty Images

Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 5 years: 31.3%

31.3% Federally assisted rental homes with subsidies expiring in next 10 years: 39.6%

39.6% Federally assisted rental homes: 6.1% of all rental housing units

6.1% of all rental housing units Share of population living below poverty line: 10.7%

10.7% Largest affordable housing units: Pumphouse Crossing I in Chippewa Falls, Otter Creek in Eau Claire, Woodsedge in Eau Claire, Oakwood Apartment Homes in Eau Claire, Romeis Millstream Apartments II in Chippewa Falls

