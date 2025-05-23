Gas Tax Shock? One State Now Charges 60 Cents a Gallon Author

Think the price at your local pump is universal? Not even close. Fresh figures from compliance firm ComplyIQ show that state-level gas taxes in 2025 swing from pocket-change amounts to nearly sixty cents a gallon, reshaping what you pay before the nozzle turns off.

We’ve lined up every state’s tax bite, and compared it to the current pump price via AAA data to show you how big a slice of your bill is pure excise. Tap through the gallery to spot the penny-pinching regions, the high-tax outliers, and a few curveballs that buck the trend entirely.

California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.60

$0.60 Regular Gasoline: $4.88

$4.88 Percent of Total Cost: 12.2%

With a 60 cent state tax, Californians pay $4.88 a gallon, nearly $1.73 above the national average.

Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.16

$0.16 Regular Gasoline: $4.49

$4.49 Percent of Total Cost: 3.6%

Even with only 16 cents in tax, island logistics push the price to $4.49, about $1.34 over average.

Washington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.49

$0.49 Regular Gasoline: $4.36

$4.36 Percent of Total Cost: 11.3%

Drivers pay $4.36 a gallon, about $1.21 higher than average, supported by a high 49 cent tax.

Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.38

$0.38 Regular Gasoline: $3.98

$3.98 Percent of Total Cost: 9.6%

Oregonians shell out $3.98, roughly $0.83 above average, on top of a typical 38 cent tax.

Nevada

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.23

$0.23 Regular Gasoline: $3.94

$3.94 Percent of Total Cost: 5.8%

Gas costs $3.94 here, about $0.79 higher than average, despite a modest 23 cent tax.

Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

State Taxes: $0.09

$0.09 Regular Gasoline: $3.63

$3.63 Percent of Total Cost: 2.5%

A lean 9 cent tax keeps policy light, yet remote supply lifts the price to $3.63, still $0.48 above average.

Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.47

$0.47 Regular Gasoline: $3.44

$3.44 Percent of Total Cost: 13.7%

At $3.44, prices sit close to the norm, but a hefty 47 cent tax takes a bigger bite than most states.

Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.18

$0.18 Regular Gasoline: $3.39

$3.39 Percent of Total Cost: 5.3%

Drivers pay $3.39, right near average, helped by a light 18 cent tax.

Idaho

Blue night sky over Boise Idaho with moon by Knowles Gallery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

State Taxes: $0.32

$0.32 Regular Gasoline: $3.32

$3.32 Percent of Total Cost: 9.7%

Idaho runs $3.32 a gallon, matching the national mark, with a typical 32 cent tax.

Pennsylvania

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

State Taxes: $0.58

$0.58 Regular Gasoline: $3.31

$3.31 Percent of Total Cost: 17.4%

A steep 58 cent tax leaves Pennsylvanians paying $3.31, right on average yet with one of the highest tax shares in the country.

Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.39

$0.39 Regular Gasoline: $3.31

$3.31 Percent of Total Cost: 11.6%

Utahns pay $3.31, near average, though the 39 cent tax makes up nearly twelve percent of the bill.

Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.22

$0.22 Regular Gasoline: $3.19

$3.19 Percent of Total Cost: 6.9%

Coloradans see $3.19 at the pump, just $0.04 above average, on a moderate 22 cent tax.

Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.33

$0.33 Regular Gasoline: $3.18

$3.18 Percent of Total Cost: 10.4%

Montana lands at $3.18, close to average, with a typical 33 cent tax taking roughly ten percent of the cost.

Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.24

$0.24 Regular Gasoline: $3.17

$3.17 Percent of Total Cost: 7.6%

Drivers pay $3.17, almost on par with average, under a modest 24 cent tax.

Michigan

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.31

$0.31 Regular Gasoline: $3.14

$3.14 Percent of Total Cost: 9.9%

Michigan’s $3.14 price is a hair below average, though a 31 cent tax keeps the share near ten percent.

New York

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

State Taxes: $0.25

$0.25 Regular Gasoline: $3.13

$3.13 Percent of Total Cost: 7.8%

New Yorkers pay $3.13, matching average levels, carried by a middling 25 cent tax.

Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.35

$0.35 Regular Gasoline: $3.13

$3.13 Percent of Total Cost: 11.2%

Hoosiers see $3.13 at the pump, held up by a higher-than-average 35 cent tax.

Connecticut

jjbers / Flickr

State Taxes: $0.25

$0.25 Regular Gasoline: $3.12

$3.12 Percent of Total Cost: 8.0%

Connecticut pays $3.12, right near average, with a typical 25 cent tax.

Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.37

$0.37 Regular Gasoline: $3.09

$3.09 Percent of Total Cost: 12.1%

Sunshine State drivers pay $3.09, slightly below average, though a hefty 37 cent tax still takes over twelve percent of the total.

Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.46

$0.46 Regular Gasoline: $3.09

$3.09 Percent of Total Cost: 14.9%

Maryland asks $3.09, but its 46 cent tax is among the highest, covering nearly fifteen percent of each gallon.

Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.31

$0.31 Regular Gasoline: $3.08

$3.08 Percent of Total Cost: 10.2%

Vermonters pay $3.08, in line with average pricing, backed by a 31 cent tax.

New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.45

$0.45 Regular Gasoline: $3.05

$3.05 Percent of Total Cost: 14.7%

Garden State motorists pay $3.05, a touch below average, though the 45 cent tax ranks high nationally.

Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.30

$0.30 Regular Gasoline: $3.05

$3.05 Percent of Total Cost: 9.8%

Maine’s $3.05 price matches New Jersey, driven by a standard 30 cent tax.

South Dakota

Sopotnicki / Shutterstock.com

State Taxes: $0.28

$0.28 Regular Gasoline: $3.02

$3.02 Percent of Total Cost: 9.3%

At $3.02, South Dakota sits just under average, with a balanced 28 cent tax making up nine percent of the cost.

Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.34

$0.34 Regular Gasoline: $3.01

$3.01 Percent of Total Cost: 11.3%

Rhode Island pays $3.01, almost average, paired with a 34 cent tax.

Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.31

$0.31 Regular Gasoline: $3.01

$3.01 Percent of Total Cost: 10.2%

Virginians see $3.01, average by national standards, on a 31 cent tax.

Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.24

$0.24 Regular Gasoline: $3.01

$3.01 Percent of Total Cost: 8.0%

Massachusetts runs $3.01 as well, with a moderate 24 cent tax keeping the state in the middle of the pack.

Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.32

$0.32 Regular Gasoline: $3.00

$3.00 Percent of Total Cost: 10.6%

Minnesotans pay $3.00, matching the average, under a typical 32 cent tax.

Nebraska

Omaha by Pat Hawks / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

State Taxes: $0.30

$0.30 Regular Gasoline: $2.99

$2.99 Percent of Total Cost: 10.2%

Nebraska posts $2.99, a shade below average, supported by a 30 cent tax.

West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.36

$0.36 Regular Gasoline: $2.99

$2.99 Percent of Total Cost: 12.0%

West Virginians pay $2.99, below average, yet shoulder a notable 36 cent tax.

Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.39

$0.39 Regular Gasoline: $2.99

$2.99 Percent of Total Cost: 12.9%

Ohio’s $2.99 price feels friendly, though a 39 cent tax is heavier than you might expect.

Delaware

Wilmington Delaware skyline by Tim Kiser (User:Malepheasant) / BY-SA 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/)

State Taxes: $0.23

$0.23 Regular Gasoline: $2.98

$2.98 Percent of Total Cost: 7.7%

Delaware drivers pay $2.98, a penny under average, with a light 23 cent tax.

Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.31

$0.31 Regular Gasoline: $2.97

$2.97 Percent of Total Cost: 10.4%

Wisconsin’s $2.97 price is competitive, backed by a typical 31 cent tax.

New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.17

$0.17 Regular Gasoline: $2.96

$2.96 Percent of Total Cost: 5.7%

New Mexico keeps prices at $2.96, thanks in part to a light 17 cent tax.

Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.26

$0.26 Regular Gasoline: $2.93

$2.93 Percent of Total Cost: 8.7%

Iowans pay $2.93, twenty-two cents under average, under a 26 cent tax.

Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.33

$0.33 Regular Gasoline: $2.93

$2.93 Percent of Total Cost: 11.3%

Georgians fill up at $2.93, also below average, even with a 33 cent tax.

North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.23

$0.23 Regular Gasoline: $2.93

$2.93 Percent of Total Cost: 7.9%

North Dakota pays $2.93, under average, on a modest 23 cent tax.

New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.22

$0.22 Regular Gasoline: $2.90

$2.90 Percent of Total Cost: 7.6%

New Hampshire drivers pay $2.90, a quarter below average, paired with a 22 cent tax.

North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.40

$0.40 Regular Gasoline: $2.89

$2.89 Percent of Total Cost: 13.9%

North Carolina offers $2.89 fuel, well under average, though its 40 cent tax is high for the price level.

Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.24

$0.24 Regular Gasoline: $2.89

$2.89 Percent of Total Cost: 8.3%

Kansas sits at $2.89, below the norm, on a moderate 24 cent tax.

Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.27

$0.27 Regular Gasoline: $2.87

$2.87 Percent of Total Cost: 9.4%

Missouri’s $2.87 price is one of the lowest, aided by a lighter 27 cent tax.

Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.26

$0.26 Regular Gasoline: $2.86

$2.86 Percent of Total Cost: 9.2%

Kentuckians pay $2.86, comfortably below average, with a 26 cent tax.

Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.19

$0.19 Regular Gasoline: $2.82

$2.82 Percent of Total Cost: 6.7%

Oklahoma’s $2.82 cost is among the cheapest, helped by a lean 19 cent tax.

South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.28

$0.28 Regular Gasoline: $2.81

$2.81 Percent of Total Cost: 10.0%

South Carolina runs $2.81, near the bottom of the list, with a balanced 28 cent tax.

Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.25

$0.25 Regular Gasoline: $2.80

$2.80 Percent of Total Cost: 8.8%

Arkansas drivers pay $2.80, low by national standards, under a moderate 25 cent tax.

Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.20

$0.20 Regular Gasoline: $2.79

$2.79 Percent of Total Cost: 7.2%

Texans enjoy $2.79 gas, among the cheapest, and a light 20 cent tax keeps it that way.

Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.26

$0.26 Regular Gasoline: $2.78

$2.78 Percent of Total Cost: 9.4%

Tennessee posts $2.78, low nationwide, with a 26 cent tax taking less than ten percent of the cost.

Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.29

$0.29 Regular Gasoline: $2.75

$2.75 Percent of Total Cost: 10.5%

Alabama’s $2.75 price is a bargain, though the 29 cent tax nudges it just over the ten percent mark.

Louisiana

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.20

$0.20 Regular Gasoline: $2.72

$2.72 Percent of Total Cost: 7.4%

Louisiana pays $2.72, deep under average, supported by a light 20 cent tax.

Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

State Taxes: $0.18

$0.18 Regular Gasoline: $2.67

$2.67 Percent of Total Cost: 6.8%

Mississippi takes the crown for cheapest regular gas at $2.67, helped by a slim 18 cent tax.

In 20 Years, I Haven’t Seen A Cash Back Card This Good After two decades of reviewing financial products I haven’t seen anything like this. Credit card companies are at war, handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges. Our top pick today pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply before they stop offering rewards this generous. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.