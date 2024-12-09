These Are the States That Slap Consumers With the Highest Gas Tax Ladanifer / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points

Americans consume an estimated 8.8 million barrels of gasoline every day.

Because the U.S. is so dependent on personal vehicles for transportation, the price of gas can have a meaningful impact on household budgets.

While prices at the pump are largely dictated by macroeconomic forces, a meaningful portion of gas prices are set by state governments — and in some parts of the country, Americans are paying far more than in others.

For better or worse, the United States is a country dependent on personal vehicles — and this dependence has resulted in household budgets being especially sensitive to the price of gasoline. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 77% of Americans age 18 and up own a personal vehicle — and over half of the adult population regularly reports altering their plans or driving habits based on gas prices.

There are multiple factors that determine gas prices, and according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the price of crude oil accounts for over half of what we pay at the pump. Since peaking at over $116 per barrel in May 2022, the price of WTI crude has fallen steadily, and now stands at less than $70 a barrel. Prices at the consumer level have tracked accordingly, now averaging about $3.18 per gallon, down from an all-time high of $5.03 a gallon in June 2022, according to the EIA.

Of course, the cost of raw materials is only a part of the equation. Roughly one-third of gas prices are driven by refining costs, distribution, marketing, and profit — while taxes account for the remainder.

The federal government levies an 18.4 cent tax on every gallon of gas sold in the United States. On top of federal taxes, each of the 50 states levies an additional tax on gasoline. However, gas tax rates vary widely across the country, and depending on where they live, some Americans are paying far more than others.

Using data from the Tax Foundation, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the highest and lowest gas taxes. States are ranked excise taxes and other fees levied on every gallon of gas sold. All data is current as of Jan. 1, 2024. Supplemental data on current average gas prices are from AAA.

In theory, gas taxes function as a user fee — the more someone drives, the more they pay in taxes. Revenue from these taxes are then used to maintain roads and transportation infrastructure. Depending on the state, gas taxes and fees range from as little as 8.95 cents per gallon, up to 68.1 cents. When factoring in federal taxes, excise taxes and fees on gas can account for anywhere from 7.9% to over 25% of the cost of a gallon of regular gasoline at current prices. (Here is a look at why car insurance rates are skyrocketing.)

While, for consumers, the financial impact of gas taxes is measured in pennies, for governments, they can be major drivers of revenue. According to the EIA, Americans consumed nearly 128 billion gallons of gas in 2021, the latest year of available data. Based on state-level consumption estimates, gasoline sales generate anywhere from $66.9 million to $10.5 billion in government revenue annually, depending on the state. (Here is a look at the states with the most retirement-friendly tax policies.)

Why It Matters

hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Accounting for less than 5% of the world’s population and over 34% of global gasoline consumption, the U.S. burns more fuel than any other country on Earth. America’s dependence on personal vehicles for transportation means household budgets can be especially sensitive to gas prices. While the price of a gallon of gas is largely dependent on macroeconomic forces, a meaningful portion of retail gas prices are explicitly dictated by federal and state governments. And in some parts of the country, Americans are paying far more at the pump than in others.

50. Alaska

R Lolli Morrow / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 8.95 cents per gallon

8.95 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 7.9% (the lowest of 50 states)

7.9% (the lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.46 (6th highest of 50 states)

$3.46 (6th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.91 (18th highest of 50 states)

$3.91 (18th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 244.6 million gallons (the lowest of 50 states)

49. Mississippi

Tiago_Fernandez / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 18.40 cents per gallon

18.40 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 14.0% (7th lowest of 50 states)

14.0% (7th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.62 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$2.62 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.42 (6th lowest of 50 states)

$3.42 (6th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 1.5 billion gallons (22nd lowest of 50 states)

48. Hawaii

Gasoline tax rate: 18.50 cents per gallon

18.50 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 8.1% (2nd lowest of 50 states)

8.1% (2nd lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $4.57 (the highest of 50 states)

$4.57 (the highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $5.04 (the highest of 50 states)

$5.04 (the highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 439.7 million gallons (5th lowest of 50 states)

47. New Mexico

Bennekom / Shutterstock.com

Gasoline tax rate: 18.88 cents per gallon

18.88 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 13.5% (5th lowest of 50 states)

13.5% (5th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.76 (12th lowest of 50 states)

$2.76 (12th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.45 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$3.45 (8th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 932.1 million gallons (15th lowest of 50 states)

46. Arizona

Gasoline tax rate: 19.00 cents per gallon

19.00 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 11.7% (4th lowest of 50 states)

11.7% (4th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.19 (9th highest of 50 states)

$3.19 (9th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.84 (20th highest of 50 states)

$3.84 (20th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 2.9 billion gallons (16th highest of 50 states)

44. Oklahoma

Susan Vineyard / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 20.00 cents per gallon

20.00 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 15.2% (16th lowest of 50 states)

15.2% (16th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.52 (the lowest of 50 states)

$2.52 (the lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.17 (the lowest of 50 states)

$3.17 (the lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 2.0 billion gallons (25th lowest of 50 states)

44. Texas

Tverdokhlib / Shutterstock.com

Gasoline tax rate: 20.00 cents per gallon

20.00 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 14.7% (14th lowest of 50 states)

14.7% (14th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.61 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$2.61 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.40 (4th lowest of 50 states)

$3.40 (4th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 14.1 billion gallons (the highest of 50 states)

43. Louisiana

Gasoline tax rate: 20.93 cents per gallon

20.93 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 14.4% (12th lowest of 50 states)

14.4% (12th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.73 (10th lowest of 50 states)

$2.73 (10th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.57 (18th lowest of 50 states)

$3.57 (18th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 2.6 billion gallons (17th highest of 50 states)

42. Delaware

Gasoline tax rate: 23.00 cents per gallon

23.00 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 14.2% (10th lowest of 50 states)

14.2% (10th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.91 (24th lowest of 50 states)

$2.91 (24th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.73 (24th lowest of 50 states)

$3.73 (24th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 517.4 million gallons (7th lowest of 50 states)

41. North Dakota

dlerick / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 23.03 cents per gallon

23.03 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 14.5% (13th lowest of 50 states)

14.5% (13th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.86 (19th lowest of 50 states)

$2.86 (19th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.48 (12th lowest of 50 states)

$3.48 (12th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 362.3 million gallons (4th lowest of 50 states)

40. Nevada

Gasoline tax rate: 23.81 cents per gallon

23.81 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 11.5% (3rd lowest of 50 states)

11.5% (3rd lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.67 (4th highest of 50 states)

$3.67 (4th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.21 (5th highest of 50 states)

$4.21 (5th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 1.1 billion gallons (16th lowest of 50 states)

39. New Hampshire

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 23.83 cents per gallon

23.83 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 14.3% (11th lowest of 50 states)

14.3% (11th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.96 (23rd highest of 50 states)

$2.96 (23rd highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.95 (17th highest of 50 states)

$3.95 (17th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 528.0 million gallons (8th lowest of 50 states)

38. Wyoming

DCrane08 / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 24.00 cents per gallon

24.00 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 14.2% (9th lowest of 50 states)

14.2% (9th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.99 (20th highest of 50 states)

$2.99 (20th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.55 (17th lowest of 50 states)

$3.55 (17th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 357.0 million gallons (3rd lowest of 50 states)

37. Missouri

Gasoline tax rate: 24.97 cents per gallon

24.97 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 16.1% (17th lowest of 50 states)

16.1% (17th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.70 (6th lowest of 50 states)

$2.70 (6th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.38 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$3.38 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 2.9 billion gallons (15th highest of 50 states)

35. Connecticut

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 25.00 cents per gallon

25.00 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 14.2% (8th lowest of 50 states)

14.2% (8th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.06 (14th highest of 50 states)

$3.06 (14th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.04 (10th highest of 50 states)

$4.04 (10th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 1.4 billion gallons (18th lowest of 50 states)

35. Arkansas

Gasoline tax rate: 25.00 cents per gallon

25.00 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 16.5% (21st lowest of 50 states)

16.5% (21st lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.64 (4th lowest of 50 states)

$2.64 (4th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.43 (7th lowest of 50 states)

$3.43 (7th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 1.4 billion gallons (20th lowest of 50 states)

34. Kansas

Gasoline tax rate: 25.03 cents per gallon

25.03 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 16.2% (18th lowest of 50 states)

16.2% (18th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.68 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$2.68 (5th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.33 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$3.33 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 1.6 billion gallons (23rd lowest of 50 states)

33. New York

Gasoline tax rate: 25.68 cents per gallon

25.68 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 14.0% (6th lowest of 50 states)

14.0% (6th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.16 (10th highest of 50 states)

$3.16 (10th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.04 (9th highest of 50 states)

$4.04 (9th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 5.1 billion gallons (4th highest of 50 states)

32. Massachusetts

Gasoline tax rate: 27.37 cents per gallon

27.37 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 15.1% (15th lowest of 50 states)

15.1% (15th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.04 (16th highest of 50 states)

$3.04 (16th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.99 (16th highest of 50 states)

$3.99 (16th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 2.1 billion gallons (24th highest of 50 states)

31. Tennessee

benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 27.40 cents per gallon

27.40 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 16.9% (25th highest of 50 states)

16.9% (25th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.70 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$2.70 (8th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.52 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$3.52 (14th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 3.4 billion gallons (11th highest of 50 states)

30. Minnesota

LawrenceSawyer / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 28.60 cents per gallon

28.60 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 16.6% (24th lowest of 50 states)

16.6% (24th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.83 (17th lowest of 50 states)

$2.83 (17th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.67 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$3.67 (22nd lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 2.2 billion gallons (22nd highest of 50 states)

29. South Carolina

Susanne Neumann / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 28.75 cents per gallon

28.75 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 17.3% (23rd highest of 50 states)

17.3% (23rd highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.73 (10th lowest of 50 states)

$2.73 (10th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.53 (15th lowest of 50 states)

$3.53 (15th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 2.5 billion gallons (19th highest of 50 states)

28. Colorado

Bart 2020 / Shutterstock.com

Gasoline tax rate: 29.24 cents per gallon

29.24 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 16.6% (23rd lowest of 50 states)

16.6% (23rd lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.88 (20th lowest of 50 states)

$2.88 (20th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.58 (19th lowest of 50 states)

$3.58 (19th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 2.2 billion gallons (23rd highest of 50 states)

25. Iowa

axnjax / E+ via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 30.00 cents per gallon

30.00 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 17.9% (17th highest of 50 states)

17.9% (17th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.70 (7th lowest of 50 states)

$2.70 (7th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.46 (9th lowest of 50 states)

$3.46 (9th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 1.3 billion gallons (17th lowest of 50 states)

25. South Dakota

YinYang / E+ via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 30.00 cents per gallon

30.00 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 17.0% (24th highest of 50 states)

17.0% (24th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.84 (18th lowest of 50 states)

$2.84 (18th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.47 (10th lowest of 50 states)

$3.47 (10th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 456.0 million gallons (6th lowest of 50 states)

25. Nebraska

MM Road through Nebraska by Marek Matulka / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Gasoline tax rate: 30.00 cents per gallon

30.00 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 17.5% (22nd highest of 50 states)

17.5% (22nd highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.76 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$2.76 (14th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.41 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$3.41 (5th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 841.8 million gallons (14th lowest of 50 states)

24. Kentucky

AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 30.10 cents per gallon

30.10 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 17.6% (20th highest of 50 states)

17.6% (20th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.75 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$2.75 (11th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.70 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$3.70 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 2.0 billion gallons (25th highest of 50 states)

23. Alabama

Gasoline tax rate: 30.20 cents per gallon

30.20 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 17.6% (21st highest of 50 states)

17.6% (21st highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.76 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$2.76 (14th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.61 (20th lowest of 50 states)

$3.61 (20th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 2.5 billion gallons (20th highest of 50 states)

22. Maine

zhudifeng / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 31.40 cents per gallon

31.40 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 16.3% (19th lowest of 50 states)

16.3% (19th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.06 (13th highest of 50 states)

$3.06 (13th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.03 (11th highest of 50 states)

$4.03 (11th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 648.5 million gallons (11th lowest of 50 states)

21. Vermont

Katherine Welles/Shutterstock.com

Gasoline tax rate: 32.61 cents per gallon

32.61 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 16.3% (20th lowest of 50 states)

16.3% (20th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.13 (11th highest of 50 states)

$3.13 (11th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.05 (8th highest of 50 states)

$4.05 (8th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 252.1 million gallons (2nd lowest of 50 states)

20. Wisconsin

ImagesbyK / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 32.90 cents per gallon

32.90 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 18.6% (14th highest of 50 states)

18.6% (14th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.76 (15th lowest of 50 states)

$2.76 (15th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.76 (24th highest of 50 states)

$3.76 (24th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 2.4 billion gallons (21st highest of 50 states)

19. Idaho

Gasoline tax rate: 33.00 cents per gallon

33.00 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 16.8% (25th lowest of 50 states)

16.8% (25th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.07 (12th highest of 50 states)

$3.07 (12th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.55 (16th lowest of 50 states)

$3.55 (16th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 766.2 million gallons (12th lowest of 50 states)

18. Georgia

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Gasoline tax rate: 33.05 cents per gallon

33.05 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 17.7% (19th highest of 50 states)

17.7% (19th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.91 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$2.91 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.75 (25th lowest of 50 states)

$3.75 (25th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 5.0 billion gallons (5th highest of 50 states)

17. Montana

Gasoline tax rate: 33.75 cents per gallon

33.75 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 18.0% (16th highest of 50 states)

18.0% (16th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.90 (21st lowest of 50 states)

$2.90 (21st lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.51 (13th lowest of 50 states)

$3.51 (13th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 770.9 million gallons (13th lowest of 50 states)

16. West Virginia

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 35.70 cents per gallon

35.70 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 18.6% (13th highest of 50 states)

18.6% (13th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.91 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$2.91 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.76 (23rd highest of 50 states)

$3.76 (23rd highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 641.1 million gallons (10th lowest of 50 states)

15. Utah

Gasoline tax rate: 37.15 cents per gallon

37.15 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 18.5% (15th highest of 50 states)

18.5% (15th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.01 (19th highest of 50 states)

$3.01 (19th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.48 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$3.48 (11th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 1.4 billion gallons (19th lowest of 50 states)

14. Rhode Island

Image Source / Image Source via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 38.12 cents per gallon

38.12 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 19.1% (11th highest of 50 states)

19.1% (11th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.96 (24th highest of 50 states)

$2.96 (24th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.00 (15th highest of 50 states)

$4.00 (15th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 582.4 million gallons (9th lowest of 50 states)

13. Ohio

photovs / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 38.50 cents per gallon

38.50 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 19.4% (10th highest of 50 states)

19.4% (10th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.94 (25th highest of 50 states)

$2.94 (25th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.03 (12th highest of 50 states)

$4.03 (12th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 4.7 billion gallons (6th highest of 50 states)

12. Florida

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 38.60 cents per gallon

38.60 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 18.7% (12th highest of 50 states)

18.7% (12th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.05 (15th highest of 50 states)

$3.05 (15th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.81 (21st highest of 50 states)

$3.81 (21st highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 7.5 billion gallons (3rd highest of 50 states)

11. Virginia

Gasoline tax rate: 39.10 cents per gallon

39.10 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 19.7% (8th highest of 50 states)

19.7% (8th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.92 (25th lowest of 50 states)

$2.92 (25th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.76 (24th highest of 50 states)

$3.76 (24th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 3.0 billion gallons (14th highest of 50 states)

10. Oregon

Gasoline tax rate: 40.00 cents per gallon

40.00 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 16.5% (22nd lowest of 50 states)

16.5% (22nd lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.53 (5th highest of 50 states)

$3.53 (5th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.02 (13th highest of 50 states)

$4.02 (13th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 1.5 billion gallons (21st lowest of 50 states)

9. North Carolina

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 40.65 cents per gallon

40.65 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 20.9% (6th highest of 50 states)

20.9% (6th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.83 (16th lowest of 50 states)

$2.83 (16th lowest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.66 (21st lowest of 50 states)

$3.66 (21st lowest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 4.5 billion gallons (7th highest of 50 states)

8. New Jersey

JaysonPhotography / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 42.35 cents per gallon

42.35 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 20.5% (7th highest of 50 states)

20.5% (7th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.97 (22nd highest of 50 states)

$2.97 (22nd highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.79 (22nd highest of 50 states)

$3.79 (22nd highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 3.3 billion gallons (12th highest of 50 states)

7. Maryland

Gasoline tax rate: 47.19 cents per gallon

47.19 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 21.8% (5th highest of 50 states)

21.8% (5th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.01 (18th highest of 50 states)

$3.01 (18th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $3.90 (19th highest of 50 states)

$3.90 (19th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 1.8 billion gallons (24th lowest of 50 states)

6. Michigan

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 48.00 cents per gallon

48.00 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 22.0% (4th highest of 50 states)

22.0% (4th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.01 (17th highest of 50 states)

$3.01 (17th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.17 (6th highest of 50 states)

$4.17 (6th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 4.3 billion gallons (8th highest of 50 states)

5. Indiana

Gasoline tax rate: 51.70 cents per gallon

51.70 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 23.5% (3rd highest of 50 states)

23.5% (3rd highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $2.98 (21st highest of 50 states)

$2.98 (21st highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.05 (7th highest of 50 states)

$4.05 (7th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 3.0 billion gallons (13th highest of 50 states)

4. Washington

wonderlane / Flickr

Gasoline tax rate: 52.82 cents per gallon

52.82 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 17.8% (18th highest of 50 states)

17.8% (18th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.99 (3rd highest of 50 states)

$3.99 (3rd highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.49 (3rd highest of 50 states)

$4.49 (3rd highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 2.6 billion gallons (18th highest of 50 states)

3. Pennsylvania

Gasoline tax rate: 58.70 cents per gallon

58.70 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 24.0% (2nd highest of 50 states)

24.0% (2nd highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.22 (7th highest of 50 states)

$3.22 (7th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.00 (14th highest of 50 states)

$4.00 (14th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 3.5 billion gallons (10th highest of 50 states)

2. Illinois

marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 66.50 cents per gallon

66.50 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 26.5% (the highest of 50 states)

26.5% (the highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $3.20 (8th highest of 50 states)

$3.20 (8th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.23 (4th highest of 50 states)

$4.23 (4th highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 4.1 billion gallons (9th highest of 50 states)

1. California

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Gasoline tax rate: 68.10 cents per gallon

68.10 cents per gallon State and federal taxes as share of avg. price at pump: 19.7% (9th highest of 50 states)

19.7% (9th highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of regular gas, Dec. 2024: $4.40 (2nd highest of 50 states)

$4.40 (2nd highest of 50 states) Avg. price of a gallon of premium gas, Dec. 2024: $4.80 (2nd highest of 50 states)

$4.80 (2nd highest of 50 states) Est. annual gasoline sales: 12.2 billion gallons (2nd highest of 50 states)

