The US States With the Highest Gas Prices BraunS / Getty Images

Gas prices are in the news again, potentially pinching road-trippers and commuters from California to Maine. Using the latest weekly averages from AAA, we’ve mapped where a gallon of regular unleaded hurts wallets the most in 2025. Click through on the arrows to see which states, from coastal tourist staples like Hawaii to oil-rich Texas outliers, top the high-price leaderboard, and how each compares with the current national average.

As the busy Memorial Day season begins, which states will be paying the least for gas, and which will be paying the most to fill up their cars?

Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.67

$2.67 Premium: $3.48

$3.48 Diesel: $3.15

$3.15 247Wallst Says:: Mississippi boasts the absolute lowest Regular gas prices within the entire dataset, offering exceptional value. While Premium and Diesel are more expensive, the overall fuel costs remain highly affordable.

Louisiana

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.72

$2.72 Premium: $3.53

$3.53 Diesel: $3.15

$3.15 247Wallst Says:: Louisiana’s Regular gas is priced very favorably, significantly below the average. The price differences for Premium and Diesel are also relatively small compared to Regular.

Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.75

$2.75 Premium: $3.58

$3.58 Diesel: $3.30

$3.30 247Wallst Says:: Alabama’s Regular gas is very competitive, priced well below the average. Premium and Diesel add a solid amount to the price, but it still represents good value.

Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.78

$2.78 Premium: $3.63

$3.63 Diesel: $3.27

$3.27 247Wallst Says:: Tennessee offers highly competitive Regular gas prices, ranking among the lowest observed. While Premium and Diesel are pricier, they start from a very low base cost.

Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.79

$2.79 Premium: $3.61

$3.61 Diesel: $3.10

$3.10 247Wallst Says:: Texas offers the lowest Regular gas prices in the entire dataset, representing a significant cost advantage. While Premium and Diesel are more expensive, the overall fuel costs remain highly competitive.

Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.80

$2.80 Premium: $3.60

$3.60 Diesel: $3.22

$3.22 247Wallst Says:: Arkansas provides Regular gas at a price well below the average. The price increments for Premium and Diesel are notable but not as pronounced as in some other states.

South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.81

$2.81 Premium: $3.64

$3.64 Diesel: $3.26

$3.26 247Wallst Says:: South Carolina offers highly competitive Regular gas prices, falling significantly below the average. While Premium and Diesel are pricier, the overall cost structure remains very attractive.

Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Regular: $2.82

$2.82 Premium: $3.51

$3.51 Diesel: $3.11

$3.11 247Wallst Says:: Oklahoma is another state with very affordable Regular gas. The price difference for Premium and Diesel is also quite small compared to Regular fuel.

Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.86

$2.86 Premium: $3.81

$3.81 Diesel: $3.23

$3.23 247Wallst Says:: Kentucky’s Regular gas is well below the average. Premium fuel incurs a significant price jump, whereas Diesel shows a more moderate increase.

Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.87

$2.87 Premium: $3.54

$3.54 Diesel: $3.21

$3.21 247Wallst Says:: Missouri presents some of the most competitive Regular gas prices in the analysis. The cost increments for Premium and Diesel are also on the lower end.

North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.89

$2.89 Premium: $3.73

$3.73 Diesel: $3.38

$3.38 247Wallst Says:: North Carolina offers some of the most competitive Regular gas prices in the entire analysis. Although Premium and Diesel are more expensive, the overall cost remains low.

Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.89

$2.89 Premium: $3.56

$3.56 Diesel: $3.27

$3.27 247Wallst Says:: Kansas features some of the lowest Regular gas prices observed. The price increases for Premium and Diesel are also relatively modest.

New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.90

$2.90 Premium: $3.89

$3.89 Diesel: $3.70

$3.70 247Wallst Says:: New Hampshire is a pleasant outlier with Regular gas notably cheaper than the average. You’ll still see a solid increase for Premium and Diesel, but it starts from a more advantageous base.

Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.93

$2.93 Premium: $3.69

$3.69 Diesel: $3.34

$3.34 247Wallst Says:: Iowa provides favorable pricing for Regular gas, below the general market average. The price differences for Premium and Diesel, while present, are not as extreme as in many other states.

Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.93

$2.93 Premium: $3.79

$3.79 Diesel: $3.46

$3.46 247Wallst Says:: Georgia stands out with highly competitive Regular gas prices, significantly below the overall average. Premium and Diesel still add a noticeable amount, but they start from a lower base cost.

North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.93

$2.93 Premium: $3.68

$3.68 Diesel: $3.35

$3.35 247Wallst Says:: North Dakota’s Regular gas is distinctly below the average. The price differences for Premium and Diesel are typical of the market.

New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.96

$2.96 Premium: $3.66

$3.66 Diesel: $3.31

$3.31 247Wallst Says:: New Mexico’s Regular gas is remarkably affordable, well below the average. The surcharges for Premium and Diesel are also comparatively smaller here.

Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.97

$2.97 Premium: $3.97

$3.97 Diesel: $3.27

$3.27 247Wallst Says:: Wisconsin offers Regular gas below the average price. Premium fuel carries a significant $1.00 increase, while Diesel maintains a more moderate price difference from Regular.

Delaware

Wilmington Delaware skyline by Tim Kiser (User:Malepheasant) / BY-SA 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/)

Regular: $2.98

$2.98 Premium: $3.83

$3.83 Diesel: $3.56

$3.56 247Wallst Says:: Delaware offers a more favorable situation with Regular gas priced below the broader average. While Premium and Diesel are still more expensive, their increases aren’t as aggressive.

Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.99

$2.99 Premium: $4.03

$4.03 Diesel: $3.47

$3.47 247Wallst Says:: Regular gas in Ohio is just under the average. There’s a pronounced $1.04 increase for Premium, while Diesel carries a more moderate price difference.

Nebraska

Omaha by Pat Hawks / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Regular: $2.99

$2.99 Premium: $3.70

$3.70 Diesel: $3.32

$3.32 247Wallst Says:: Nebraska’s Regular gas is priced just below the average. The price difference for Premium and Diesel is quite reasonable in relation to Regular fuel.

West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $2.99

$2.99 Premium: $3.86

$3.86 Diesel: $3.50

$3.50 247Wallst Says:: West Virginia’s Regular gas is just under the average. Premium and Diesel are noticeably more expensive than Regular fuel.

Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.00

$3.00 Premium: $3.84

$3.84 Diesel: $3.42

$3.42 247Wallst Says:: Regular gas in Minnesota is competitively priced below the average. The price differences for Premium and Diesel are quite consistent with market norms.

Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.01

$3.01 Premium: $3.97

$3.97 Diesel: $3.77

$3.77 247Wallst Says:: You’ll find Regular gas prices in Massachusetts are pretty competitive, a touch below the general trend. Just anticipate that you’ll pay nearly a dollar extra for both Premium and Diesel.

Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.01

$3.01 Premium: $4.10

$4.10 Diesel: $3.76

$3.76 247Wallst Says:: Regular gas in Rhode Island is quite reasonable. However, there’s a significant $1.09 premium for Premium fuel, and Diesel also demands a considerable price hike over Regular.

Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.01

$3.01 Premium: $3.87

$3.87 Diesel: $3.51

$3.51 247Wallst Says:: Virginia’s Regular gas is positioned just below the overall average. The cost increases for Premium and Diesel are in line with typical market spreads.

South Dakota

Sopotnicki / Shutterstock.com

Regular: $3.02

$3.02 Premium: $3.68

$3.68 Diesel: $3.25

$3.25 247Wallst Says:: Regular gas in South Dakota is just under the average. Both Premium and Diesel exhibit smaller price increments compared to Regular fuel.

Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.05

$3.05 Premium: $4.06

$4.06 Diesel: $3.82

$3.82 247Wallst Says:: Maine’s Regular gas is holding its own, coming in below the usual market price. However, be aware of a significant over-dollar difference for Premium, and Diesel is also quite a bit pricier.

New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.05

$3.05 Premium: $3.85

$3.85 Diesel: $3.55

$3.55 247Wallst Says:: New Jersey’s Regular prices offer a slight advantage, sitting below the general average. The cost increments for Premium and Diesel are also more contained compared to Regular.

Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Regular: $3.08

$3.08 Premium: $4.08

$4.08 Diesel: $3.78

$3.78 247Wallst Says:: Regular gas in Vermont comes in a bit below the overall average, which is a plus. What really stands out, though, is that Premium is a full dollar more than Regular—quite a jump, and Diesel’s not far behind.

Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.09

$3.09 Premium: $4.00

$4.00 Diesel: $3.62

$3.62 247Wallst Says:: Maryland offers Regular gas that’s slightly kinder on the wallet than what we typically see. Still, moving up to Premium incurs a noticeable cost, and Diesel also carries a clear premium.

Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.09

$3.09 Premium: $3.87

$3.87 Diesel: $3.44

$3.44 247Wallst Says:: Florida’s Regular gas is priced slightly below the average. The price differentials for Premium and Diesel are consistent with general market trends.

Connecticut

jjbers / Flickr

Regular: $3.12

$3.12 Premium: $4.06

$4.06 Diesel: $3.75

$3.75 247Wallst Says:: Regular gas in Connecticut is just shy of the overall average. The price differences for Premium and Diesel are pretty consistent with what you’d expect, nothing out of the ordinary.

New York

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Regular: $3.13

$3.13 Premium: $4.03

$4.03 Diesel: $3.88

$3.88 247Wallst Says:: Regular gas in New York is just under the overall market average. The price differences for Premium and Diesel are fairly typical, aligning with standard market expectations.

Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.13

$3.13 Premium: $4.17

$4.17 Diesel: $3.56

$3.56 247Wallst Says:: Indiana’s Regular gas is marginally below the average. However, consumers should be prepared for a substantial $1.04 increase for Premium, with Diesel also showing a notable price difference.

Michigan

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.14

$3.14 Premium: $4.27

$4.27 Diesel: $3.47

$3.47 247Wallst Says:: Regular gas in Michigan is just below the average. However, consumers will encounter a substantial $1.13 increase for Premium, with Diesel also showing a noticeable price difference.

Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Regular: $3.17

$3.17 Premium: $3.75

$3.75 Diesel: $3.43

$3.43 247Wallst Says:: Wyoming’s Regular gas is priced slightly above the average. The increases for Premium and Diesel are present but not as substantial as in some other regions.

Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.18

$3.18 Premium: $3.82

$3.82 Diesel: $3.46

$3.46 247Wallst Says:: Montana’s Regular gas is positioned slightly above the average. The price differences for Premium and Diesel are present but not extreme in this market.

Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.19

$3.19 Premium: $3.91

$3.91 Diesel: $3.43

$3.43 247Wallst Says:: Regular gas in Colorado is a bit above the general market price. There’s a clear step up for Premium, but Diesel’s price is only marginally higher than Regular.

Pennsylvania

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Regular: $3.31

$3.31 Premium: $4.12

$4.12 Diesel: $3.96

$3.96 247Wallst Says:: Pennsylvania’s Regular gas is priced above the overall average. Both Premium and Diesel incur considerable additional costs, pointing to a generally higher price environment.

Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.31

$3.31 Premium: $3.80

$3.80 Diesel: $3.44

$3.44 247Wallst Says:: Utah’s Regular gas is priced above the average. The price increments for Premium and Diesel are more moderate compared to some other states.

Idaho

Blue night sky over Boise Idaho with moon by Knowles Gallery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Regular: $3.32

$3.32 Premium: $3.81

$3.81 Diesel: $3.51

$3.51 247Wallst Says:: Idaho’s Regular gas is priced above the average. The additional cost for Premium and Diesel is relatively contained, which is a positive aspect.

Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Regular: $3.39

$3.39 Premium: $4.05

$4.05 Diesel: $3.46

$3.46 247Wallst Says:: Regular gas in Arizona is slightly above the average. While Premium shows a clear price increase, Diesel is surprisingly close in price to Regular fuel.

Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.44

$3.44 Premium: $4.47

$4.47 Diesel: $3.53

$3.53 247Wallst Says:: Regular gas in Illinois is priced above the overall average, and Premium sees a substantial $1.03 jump. Interestingly, Diesel is priced remarkably close to Regular fuel here.

Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Regular: $3.63

$3.63 Premium: $4.04

$4.04 Diesel: $3.63

$3.63 247Wallst Says:: Alaska’s fuel prices for Regular and Premium are positioned above the overall average. Uniquely, Diesel is priced identically to Regular fuel, which is quite rare.

Nevada

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.94

$3.94 Premium: $4.50

$4.50 Diesel: $3.76

$3.76 247Wallst Says:: Nevada’s fuel prices across Regular and Premium categories are substantially higher than the average. An unusual observation is that Diesel is priced lower than Regular in this market.

Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $3.98

$3.98 Premium: $4.44

$4.44 Diesel: $4.05

$4.05 247Wallst Says:: Oregon’s fuel prices are clearly above the norm. The silver lining is that the spread between Regular, Premium, and Diesel within the state isn’t as steep as in some other areas.

Washington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Regular: $4.36

$4.36 Premium: $4.85

$4.85 Diesel: $4.60

$4.60 247Wallst Says:: Brace yourself in Washington; gas prices are considerably elevated across all types compared to the national trend. The good news is that the internal premium for higher grades isn’t excessively high.

Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $4.49

$4.49 Premium: $4.99

$4.99 Diesel: $5.28

$5.28 247Wallst Says:: Unsurprisingly, Hawaii faces exceptionally high fuel costs all around. What’s particularly noteworthy is that Diesel is actually more expensive than Premium here, which is an unusual inversion.

California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Regular: $4.88

$4.88 Premium: $5.28

$5.28 Diesel: $5.10

$5.10 247Wallst Says:: As expected, California’s prices are substantially higher across the board compared to almost anywhere else. On the bright side, the internal step-up from Regular to Premium or Diesel isn’t as dramatic here.

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!