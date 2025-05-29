New IMF Data Shows The Countries With The Highest Economic Uncertainty Red Lemon / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The global economy has experienced unprecedented levels of uncertainty in the past 12 months.

The IMF quantifies uncertainty by counting the frequency of uncertainty-related terms in standardized country reports.

Out of the 40 countries with the highest uncertainty, 27 are developing economies.

At the individual level, the antidote to economic uncertainty is sound financial advice. Click here to get started.

The past year has seen markets around the world plunge into an era of unprecedented uncertainty. Supply chain turmoil, geopolitical shocks like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and trade tensions between the U.S. and China have roiled markets and clouded investment decisionmaking, while inflation, interest rates, and political instability have led to reduced consumer spending and job losses.

While uncertainty is difficult to quantify, a team of researchers from the International Monetary Fund is using novel text mining techniques to track uncertainty throughout the globe. First released in 2018, the World Uncertainty Index measures the frequency of uncertainty-related terms in Economist Intelligence Unit country reports to standardize and quantify uncertainty across 143 countries.

Data from the WUI shows that uncertainty tends to be highest in emerging markets with volatile institutions and political unrest. Of the 40 countries with the highest uncertainty, 27 are developing economies. Many advanced countries, however – which have recorded sharp spikes during periods like Brexit and the Trump administration – also make the list. A closer look at the data reveals the countries facing the greatest economic uncertainty today.

To identify the countries with the highest levels of economic uncertainty, 24/7 Wall St. analyzed quarterly data from the World Uncertainty Index. Countries were ranked based on the WUI score for Q1 2025, a normalized measure of the number of times the word “uncertainty” and its variants appear in Economic Intelligence Unit country reports. Supplemental data on GDP and population are from the World Bank.

40. Georgia

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.4170

0.4170 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 2 instances

2 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,796 words

4,796 words Total GDP: $30.5 billion ($8,120 per capita)

$30.5 billion ($8,120 per capita) Total population: 3.7 million

39. Turkey

Thankful Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.4210

0.4210 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 6 instances

6 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 14,251 words

14,251 words Total GDP: $1.1 trillion ($12,986 per capita)

$1.1 trillion ($12,986 per capita) Total population: 85.3 million

38. Ireland

miroslav_1 / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.4466

0.4466 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 6 instances

6 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13,434 words

13,434 words Total GDP: $545.6 billion ($103,685 per capita)

$545.6 billion ($103,685 per capita) Total population: 5.3 million

37. Mexico

stockcam / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.4685

0.4685 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 5 instances

5 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10,673 words

10,673 words Total GDP: $1.8 trillion ($13,926 per capita)

$1.8 trillion ($13,926 per capita) Total population: 129.7 million

36. Slovakia

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.4803

0.4803 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 5 instances

5 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10,410 words

10,410 words Total GDP: $132.8 billion ($24,470 per capita)

$132.8 billion ($24,470 per capita) Total population: 5.4 million

35. Peru

antorti / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.4896

0.4896 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 6 instances

6 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,254 words

12,254 words Total GDP: $267.6 billion ($7,790 per capita)

$267.6 billion ($7,790 per capita) Total population: 33.8 million

34. Namibia

Tiago_Fernandez / Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5013

0.5013 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 2 instances

2 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3,990 words

3,990 words Total GDP: $12.4 billion ($4,743 per capita)

$12.4 billion ($4,743 per capita) Total population: 3.0 million

33. United Kingdom

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5021

0.5021 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 7 instances

7 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13,942 words

13,942 words Total GDP: $3.3 trillion ($48,867 per capita)

$3.3 trillion ($48,867 per capita) Total population: 68.4 million

32. Greece

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5059

0.5059 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 7 instances

7 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13,838 words

13,838 words Total GDP: $238.2 billion ($22,990 per capita)

$238.2 billion ($22,990 per capita) Total population: 10.4 million

31. Indonesia

luan shengjie / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5173

0.5173 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 6 instances

6 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 11,599 words

11,599 words Total GDP: $1.4 trillion ($4,941 per capita)

$1.4 trillion ($4,941 per capita) Total population: 281.2 million

30. Lao PDR

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5204

0.5204 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 2 instances

2 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3,843 words

3,843 words Total GDP: $15.8 billion ($2,075 per capita)

$15.8 billion ($2,075 per capita) Total population: 7.7 million

29. Sierra Leone

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5277

0.5277 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3 instances

3 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 5,685 words

5,685 words Total GDP: $3.8 billion ($433 per capita)

$3.8 billion ($433 per capita) Total population: 8.5 million

28. Kyrgyz Republic

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5305

0.5305 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 2 instances

2 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3,770 words

3,770 words Total GDP: $14.0 billion ($1,970 per capita)

$14.0 billion ($1,970 per capita) Total population: 7.1 million

27. Papua New Guinea

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5352

0.5352 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 2 instances

2 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3,737 words

3,737 words Total GDP: $30.9 billion ($2,994 per capita)

$30.9 billion ($2,994 per capita) Total population: 10.4 million

26. Mali

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5367

0.5367 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3 instances

3 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 5,590 words

5,590 words Total GDP: $20.9 billion ($897 per capita)

$20.9 billion ($897 per capita) Total population: 23.8 million

25. Netherlands

Olena_Znak / Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5647

0.5647 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 7 instances

7 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,397 words

12,397 words Total GDP: $1.1 trillion ($62,537 per capita)

$1.1 trillion ($62,537 per capita) Total population: 17.9 million

24. Spain

Gatsi / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5662

0.5662 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 7 instances

7 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,363 words

12,363 words Total GDP: $1.6 trillion ($32,677 per capita)

$1.6 trillion ($32,677 per capita) Total population: 48.3 million

23. Belgium

agustavop / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5799

0.5799 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 7 instances

7 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,071 words

12,071 words Total GDP: $632.2 billion ($53,475 per capita)

$632.2 billion ($53,475 per capita) Total population: 11.8 million

22. Yemen

jackmalipan / Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5808

0.5808 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3 instances

3 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 5,165 words

5,165 words Total GDP: $21.9 billion ($533 per capita)

$21.9 billion ($533 per capita) Total population: 39.4 million

21. Honduras

Manuel Chinchilla / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6007

0.6007 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3 instances

3 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,994 words

4,994 words Total GDP: $34.4 billion ($3,247 per capita)

$34.4 billion ($3,247 per capita) Total population: 10.6 million

20. Colombia

Starcevic / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6124

0.6124 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 8 instances

8 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13,064 words

13,064 words Total GDP: $363.5 billion ($6,980 per capita)

$363.5 billion ($6,980 per capita) Total population: 52.3 million

19. Brazil

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6331

0.6331 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 9 instances

9 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 14,215 words

14,215 words Total GDP: $2.2 trillion ($10,044 per capita)

$2.2 trillion ($10,044 per capita) Total population: 211.1 million

18. Germany

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6494

0.6494 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 9 instances

9 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13,860 words

13,860 words Total GDP: $4.5 trillion ($52,746 per capita)

$4.5 trillion ($52,746 per capita) Total population: 83.3 million

17. Canada

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6789

0.6789 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 9 instances

9 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13,256 words

13,256 words Total GDP: $2.1 trillion ($53,372 per capita)

$2.1 trillion ($53,372 per capita) Total population: 40.1 million

16. Kenya

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6836

0.6836 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 5 instances

5 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 7,314 words

7,314 words Total GDP: $107.4 billion ($1,950 per capita)

$107.4 billion ($1,950 per capita) Total population: 55.3 million

15. Ethiopia

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6868

0.6868 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3 instances

3 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,368 words

4,368 words Total GDP: $163.7 billion ($1,294 per capita)

$163.7 billion ($1,294 per capita) Total population: 128.7 million

14. Venezuela

DouglasOlivares / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6913

0.6913 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10 instances

10 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 14,466 words

14,466 words Total GDP: $102.3 billion ($3,867 per capita)

$102.3 billion ($3,867 per capita) Total population: 28.3 million

13. Romania

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.7309

0.7309 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 9 instances

9 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,313 words

12,313 words Total GDP: $351.0 billion ($18,419 per capita)

$351.0 billion ($18,419 per capita) Total population: 19.1 million

12. Belarus

bruev / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.7371

0.7371 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3 instances

3 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,070 words

4,070 words Total GDP: $71.9 billion ($7,829 per capita)

$71.9 billion ($7,829 per capita) Total population: 9.2 million

11. Switzerland

extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.8310

0.8310 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10 instances

10 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,033 words

12,033 words Total GDP: $884.9 billion ($99,995 per capita)

$884.9 billion ($99,995 per capita) Total population: 8.9 million

10. Paraguay

Donyanedomam / Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.8352

0.8352 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4 instances

4 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,789 words

4,789 words Total GDP: $43.0 billion ($6,260 per capita)

$43.0 billion ($6,260 per capita) Total population: 6.8 million

9. El Salvador

edfuentesg / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.8781

0.8781 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 9 instances

9 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10,249 words

10,249 words Total GDP: $34.0 billion ($5,344 per capita)

$34.0 billion ($5,344 per capita) Total population: 6.3 million

8. United States

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.9003

0.9003 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12 instances

12 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13,329 words

13,329 words Total GDP: $27.4 trillion ($81,695 per capita)

$27.4 trillion ($81,695 per capita) Total population: 334.9 million

7. Zimbabwe

Sproetniek / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.9126

0.9126 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4 instances

4 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,383 words

4,383 words Total GDP: $26.5 billion ($1,592 per capita)

$26.5 billion ($1,592 per capita) Total population: 16.3 million

6. South Africa

Ben1183 / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 1.0486

1.0486 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13 instances

13 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,398 words

12,398 words Total GDP: $377.8 billion ($6,253 per capita)

$377.8 billion ($6,253 per capita) Total population: 63.2 million

5. Tunisia

Gelia / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 1.0910

1.0910 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10 instances

10 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 9,166 words

9,166 words Total GDP: $48.5 billion ($3,895 per capita)

$48.5 billion ($3,895 per capita) Total population: 12.2 million

4. Chile

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 1.1601

1.1601 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 14 instances

14 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,068 words

12,068 words Total GDP: $335.5 billion ($17,093 per capita)

$335.5 billion ($17,093 per capita) Total population: 19.7 million

3. Ecuador

reisegraf / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 1.1671

1.1671 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13 instances

13 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 11,139 words

11,139 words Total GDP: $118.8 billion ($6,533 per capita)

$118.8 billion ($6,533 per capita) Total population: 18.0 million

2. Bangladesh

Ibnul Asaf Jawed Susam / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 1.4918

1.4918 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 15 instances

15 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10,055 words

10,055 words Total GDP: $437.4 billion ($2,529 per capita)

$437.4 billion ($2,529 per capita) Total population: 171.5 million

1. Nepal

DanielPrudek / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 1.5044

1.5044 Count for the word “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 7 instances

7 instances Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,653 words

4,653 words Total GDP: $40.9 billion ($1,324 per capita)

$40.9 billion ($1,324 per capita) Total population: 29.7 million

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)