The Countries Where Economic Uncertainty Is Rising Fastest Miriam Doerr Martin Frommherz / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Pandemic disruptions, trade wars, and geopolitical turmoil have driven global economic uncertainty to unprecedented highs.

The IMF measures country-level uncertainty by tracking uncertainty-related terms in national reports.

Many of the countries where uncertainty rose the most in the past year are small, developing countries dependent on global markets.

For individuals, one antidote to economic uncertainty can be solid financial advice. Click here to get started.

The past year has seen economic uncertainty rise sharply in countries around the world. Persistent supply chain disruptions, geopolitical shocks like the Israel-Gaza war and renewed tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and a volatile global interest rate environment have made it harder for investors, businesses, and consumers to plan for the future. In many countries, inflation and political instability are fueling economic anxiety and weakening domestic demand.

While uncertainty is difficult to quantify, a team of researchers from the International Monetary Fund is using novel text mining techniques to track uncertainty throughout the globe. First released in 2018, the World Uncertainty Index measures the frequency of uncertainty-related terms in Economist Intelligence Unit country reports to standardize and quantify uncertainty across 143 countries.

WUI data shows that some of the most dramatic increases over the past year have occurred in developing countries with recent political transitions, war risk, or sudden macroeconomic shocks. Several developed economies have also seen renewed volatility following elections, currency instability, or rapid policy shifts. A closer look at the data reveals which countries have experienced the biggest surge in economic uncertainty over the past year.

To identify the countries with the highest levels of economic uncertainty, 24/7 Wall St. analyzed quarterly data from the World Uncertainty Index. Countries were ranked based on the change in WUI score – a normalized measure of the number of times the word “uncertainty” and its variants appear in Economic Intelligence Unit country reports – from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025. Supplemental data on GDP and population are from the World Bank.

40. Slovak Republic

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.4803 (+0.2617 from Q1 2024)

0.4803 (+0.2617 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 5 instances (+2 from Q1 2024)

5 instances (+2 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10,410 words (-3,313 from Q1 2024)

10,410 words (-3,313 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $132.8 billion ($24,470 per capita)

$132.8 billion ($24,470 per capita) Total population: 5.4 million

39. Spain

Gatsi / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5662 (+0.2871 from Q1 2024)

0.5662 (+0.2871 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 7 instances (+3 from Q1 2024)

7 instances (+3 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,363 words (-1,967 from Q1 2024)

12,363 words (-1,967 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $1.6 trillion ($32,677 per capita)

$1.6 trillion ($32,677 per capita) Total population: 48.3 million

38. New Zealand

Robert CHG / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.2964 (+0.2964 from Q1 2024)

0.2964 (+0.2964 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3 instances (+3 from Q1 2024)

3 instances (+3 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10,123 words (-4,016 from Q1 2024)

10,123 words (-4,016 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $253.5 billion ($48,528 per capita)

$253.5 billion ($48,528 per capita) Total population: 5.2 million

37. Cameroon

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.3058 (+0.3058 from Q1 2024)

0.3058 (+0.3058 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 2 instances (+2 from Q1 2024)

2 instances (+2 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 6,540 words (+1,521 from Q1 2024)

6,540 words (+1,521 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $47.9 billion ($1,674 per capita)

$47.9 billion ($1,674 per capita) Total population: 28.4 million

36. Indonesia

luan shengjie / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5173 (+0.3065 from Q1 2024)

0.5173 (+0.3065 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 6 instances (+3 from Q1 2024)

6 instances (+3 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 11,599 words (-2,632 from Q1 2024)

11,599 words (-2,632 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $1.4 trillion ($4,941 per capita)

$1.4 trillion ($4,941 per capita) Total population: 281.2 million

35. Mexico

stockcam / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.4685 (+0.3264 from Q1 2024)

0.4685 (+0.3264 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 5 instances (+3 from Q1 2024)

5 instances (+3 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10,673 words (-3,408 from Q1 2024)

10,673 words (-3,408 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $1.8 trillion ($13,926 per capita)

$1.8 trillion ($13,926 per capita) Total population: 129.7 million

34. Thailand

tawanlubfah / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.3315 (+0.3315 from Q1 2024)

0.3315 (+0.3315 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4 instances (+4 from Q1 2024)

4 instances (+4 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,066 words (-1,549 from Q1 2024)

12,066 words (-1,549 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $514.9 billion ($7,172 per capita)

$514.9 billion ($7,172 per capita) Total population: 71.7 million

33. Belarus

bruev / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.7371 (+0.3335 from Q1 2024)

0.7371 (+0.3335 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3 instances (+1 from Q1 2024)

3 instances (+1 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,070 words (-886 from Q1 2024)

4,070 words (-886 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $71.9 billion ($7,829 per capita)

$71.9 billion ($7,829 per capita) Total population: 9.2 million

32. Greece

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5059 (+0.3501 from Q1 2024)

0.5059 (+0.3501 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 7 instances (+5 from Q1 2024)

7 instances (+5 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13,838 words (+1,000 from Q1 2024)

13,838 words (+1,000 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $238.2 billion ($22,990 per capita)

$238.2 billion ($22,990 per capita) Total population: 10.4 million

31. Ecuador

reisegraf / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 1.1671 (+0.3523 from Q1 2024)

1.1671 (+0.3523 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13 instances (+2 from Q1 2024)

13 instances (+2 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 11,139 words (-2,362 from Q1 2024)

11,139 words (-2,362 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $118.8 billion ($6,533 per capita)

$118.8 billion ($6,533 per capita) Total population: 18.0 million

30. Korea, Rep.

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.3557 (+0.3557 from Q1 2024)

0.3557 (+0.3557 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 5 instances (+5 from Q1 2024)

5 instances (+5 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 14,055 words (-1,295 from Q1 2024)

14,055 words (-1,295 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $1.7 trillion ($33,121 per capita)

$1.7 trillion ($33,121 per capita) Total population: 51.7 million

29. Viet Nam

xuanhuongho / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.3580 (+0.3580 from Q1 2024)

0.3580 (+0.3580 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 5 instances (+5 from Q1 2024)

5 instances (+5 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13,967 words (-510 from Q1 2024)

13,967 words (-510 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $429.7 billion ($4,347 per capita)

$429.7 billion ($4,347 per capita) Total population: 100.4 million

28. Oman

Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.3726 (+0.3726 from Q1 2024)

0.3726 (+0.3726 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 2 instances (+2 from Q1 2024)

2 instances (+2 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 5,367 words (-594 from Q1 2024)

5,367 words (-594 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $108.2 billion ($23,295 per capita)

$108.2 billion ($23,295 per capita) Total population: 5.0 million

27. Guatemala

Gfed / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.4054 (+0.4054 from Q1 2024)

0.4054 (+0.4054 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 2 instances (+2 from Q1 2024)

2 instances (+2 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,933 words (-575 from Q1 2024)

4,933 words (-575 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $102.1 billion ($5,798 per capita)

$102.1 billion ($5,798 per capita) Total population: 18.1 million

26. Japan

tawatchaiprakobkit / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.4139 (+0.4139 from Q1 2024)

0.4139 (+0.4139 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 6 instances (+6 from Q1 2024)

6 instances (+6 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 14,498 words (-881 from Q1 2024)

14,498 words (-881 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $4.2 trillion ($33,834 per capita)

$4.2 trillion ($33,834 per capita) Total population: 124.5 million

25. France

bunhill / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.4168 (+0.4168 from Q1 2024)

0.4168 (+0.4168 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 5 instances (+5 from Q1 2024)

5 instances (+5 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 11,995 words (-2,356 from Q1 2024)

11,995 words (-2,356 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $3.0 trillion ($44,461 per capita)

$3.0 trillion ($44,461 per capita) Total population: 68.3 million

24. Netherlands

Olena_Znak / Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5647 (+0.4265 from Q1 2024)

0.5647 (+0.4265 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 7 instances (+5 from Q1 2024)

7 instances (+5 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,397 words (-2,081 from Q1 2024)

12,397 words (-2,081 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $1.1 trillion ($62,537 per capita)

$1.1 trillion ($62,537 per capita) Total population: 17.9 million

23. Honduras

Manuel Chinchilla / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6007 (+0.4284 from Q1 2024)

0.6007 (+0.4284 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3 instances (+2 from Q1 2024)

3 instances (+2 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,994 words (-809 from Q1 2024)

4,994 words (-809 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $34.4 billion ($3,247 per capita)

$34.4 billion ($3,247 per capita) Total population: 10.6 million

22. Romania

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.7309 (+0.4328 from Q1 2024)

0.7309 (+0.4328 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 9 instances (+5 from Q1 2024)

9 instances (+5 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,313 words (-1,104 from Q1 2024)

12,313 words (-1,104 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $351.0 billion ($18,419 per capita)

$351.0 billion ($18,419 per capita) Total population: 19.1 million

21. Belgium

agustavop / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5799 (+0.4352 from Q1 2024)

0.5799 (+0.4352 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 7 instances (+5 from Q1 2024)

7 instances (+5 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,071 words (-1,754 from Q1 2024)

12,071 words (-1,754 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $632.2 billion ($53,475 per capita)

$632.2 billion ($53,475 per capita) Total population: 11.8 million

20. Canada

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6789 (+0.4743 from Q1 2024)

0.6789 (+0.4743 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 9 instances (+6 from Q1 2024)

9 instances (+6 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13,256 words (-1,405 from Q1 2024)

13,256 words (-1,405 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $2.1 trillion ($53,372 per capita)

$2.1 trillion ($53,372 per capita) Total population: 40.1 million

19. Colombia

Starcevic / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6124 (+0.4822 from Q1 2024)

0.6124 (+0.4822 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 8 instances (+6 from Q1 2024)

8 instances (+6 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13,064 words (-2,305 from Q1 2024)

13,064 words (-2,305 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $363.5 billion ($6,980 per capita)

$363.5 billion ($6,980 per capita) Total population: 52.3 million

18. Ethiopia

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6868 (+0.5000 from Q1 2024)

0.6868 (+0.5000 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3 instances (+2 from Q1 2024)

3 instances (+2 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,368 words (-984 from Q1 2024)

4,368 words (-984 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $163.7 billion ($1,294 per capita)

$163.7 billion ($1,294 per capita) Total population: 128.7 million

17. Namibia

Tiago_Fernandez / Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5013 (+0.5013 from Q1 2024)

0.5013 (+0.5013 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 2 instances (+2 from Q1 2024)

2 instances (+2 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3,990 words (-1,075 from Q1 2024)

3,990 words (-1,075 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $12.4 billion ($4,743 per capita)

$12.4 billion ($4,743 per capita) Total population: 3.0 million

16. Lao PDR

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5204 (+0.5204 from Q1 2024)

0.5204 (+0.5204 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 2 instances (+2 from Q1 2024)

2 instances (+2 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3,843 words (-1,087 from Q1 2024)

3,843 words (-1,087 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $15.8 billion ($2,075 per capita)

$15.8 billion ($2,075 per capita) Total population: 7.7 million

15. Papua New Guinea

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.5352 (+0.5352 from Q1 2024)

0.5352 (+0.5352 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 2 instances (+2 from Q1 2024)

2 instances (+2 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 3,737 words (-1,381 from Q1 2024)

3,737 words (-1,381 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $30.9 billion ($2,994 per capita)

$30.9 billion ($2,994 per capita) Total population: 10.4 million

14. Zimbabwe

Sproetniek / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.9126 (+0.5421 from Q1 2024)

0.9126 (+0.5421 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4 instances (+2 from Q1 2024)

4 instances (+2 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,383 words (-1,015 from Q1 2024)

4,383 words (-1,015 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $26.5 billion ($1,592 per capita)

$26.5 billion ($1,592 per capita) Total population: 16.3 million

13. Venezuela, RB

DouglasOlivares / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6913 (+0.5584 from Q1 2024)

0.6913 (+0.5584 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10 instances (+8 from Q1 2024)

10 instances (+8 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 14,466 words (-589 from Q1 2024)

14,466 words (-589 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $102.3 billion ($3,867 per capita)

$102.3 billion ($3,867 per capita) Total population: 28.3 million

12. United States

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.9003 (+0.5713 from Q1 2024)

0.9003 (+0.5713 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12 instances (+7 from Q1 2024)

12 instances (+7 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13,329 words (-1,871 from Q1 2024)

13,329 words (-1,871 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $27.4 trillion ($81,695 per capita)

$27.4 trillion ($81,695 per capita) Total population: 334.9 million

11. Kenya

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6836 (+0.5804 from Q1 2024)

0.6836 (+0.5804 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 5 instances (+4 from Q1 2024)

5 instances (+4 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 7,314 words (-2,370 from Q1 2024)

7,314 words (-2,370 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $107.4 billion ($1,950 per capita)

$107.4 billion ($1,950 per capita) Total population: 55.3 million

10. South Africa

Ben1183 / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 1.0486 (+0.5817 from Q1 2024)

1.0486 (+0.5817 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13 instances (+6 from Q1 2024)

13 instances (+6 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,398 words (-2,595 from Q1 2024)

12,398 words (-2,595 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $377.8 billion ($6,253 per capita)

$377.8 billion ($6,253 per capita) Total population: 63.2 million

9. Germany

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6494 (+0.5833 from Q1 2024)

0.6494 (+0.5833 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 9 instances (+8 from Q1 2024)

9 instances (+8 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 13,860 words (-1,286 from Q1 2024)

13,860 words (-1,286 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $4.5 trillion ($52,746 per capita)

$4.5 trillion ($52,746 per capita) Total population: 83.3 million

8. Tunisia

Gelia / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 1.0910 (+0.5883 from Q1 2024)

1.0910 (+0.5883 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10 instances (+5 from Q1 2024)

10 instances (+5 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 9,166 words (-780 from Q1 2024)

9,166 words (-780 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $48.5 billion ($3,895 per capita)

$48.5 billion ($3,895 per capita) Total population: 12.2 million

7. El Salvador

edfuentesg / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.8781 (+0.6073 from Q1 2024)

0.8781 (+0.6073 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 9 instances (+6 from Q1 2024)

9 instances (+6 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10,249 words (-829 from Q1 2024)

10,249 words (-829 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $34.0 billion ($5,344 per capita)

$34.0 billion ($5,344 per capita) Total population: 6.3 million

6. Brazil

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.6331 (+0.6331 from Q1 2024)

0.6331 (+0.6331 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 9 instances (+9 from Q1 2024)

9 instances (+9 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 14,215 words (-504 from Q1 2024)

14,215 words (-504 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $2.2 trillion ($10,044 per capita)

$2.2 trillion ($10,044 per capita) Total population: 211.1 million

5. Paraguay

Donyanedomam / Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.8352 (+0.6433 from Q1 2024)

0.8352 (+0.6433 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4 instances (+3 from Q1 2024)

4 instances (+3 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,789 words (-420 from Q1 2024)

4,789 words (-420 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $43.0 billion ($6,260 per capita)

$43.0 billion ($6,260 per capita) Total population: 6.8 million

4. Nepal

DanielPrudek / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 1.5044 (+0.6759 from Q1 2024)

1.5044 (+0.6759 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 7 instances (+3 from Q1 2024)

7 instances (+3 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 4,653 words (-175 from Q1 2024)

4,653 words (-175 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $40.9 billion ($1,324 per capita)

$40.9 billion ($1,324 per capita) Total population: 29.7 million

3. Switzerland

extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 0.8310 (+0.6798 from Q1 2024)

0.8310 (+0.6798 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10 instances (+8 from Q1 2024)

10 instances (+8 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,033 words (-1,190 from Q1 2024)

12,033 words (-1,190 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $884.9 billion ($99,995 per capita)

$884.9 billion ($99,995 per capita) Total population: 8.9 million

2. Chile

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 1.1601 (+0.7632 from Q1 2024)

1.1601 (+0.7632 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 14 instances (+8 from Q1 2024)

14 instances (+8 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 12,068 words (-3,048 from Q1 2024)

12,068 words (-3,048 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $335.5 billion ($17,093 per capita)

$335.5 billion ($17,093 per capita) Total population: 19.7 million

1. Bangladesh

Ibnul Asaf Jawed Susam / iStock via Getty Images

Word Uncertainty Index score, Q1 2025: 1.4918 (+1.4918 from Q1 2024)

1.4918 (+1.4918 from Q1 2024) Appearances of “uncertainty” in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 15 instances (+15 from Q1 2024)

15 instances (+15 from Q1 2024) Total number of words used in EIU reports, Q1 2025: 10,055 words (+261 from Q1 2024)

10,055 words (+261 from Q1 2024) Total GDP: $437.4 billion ($2,529 per capita)

$437.4 billion ($2,529 per capita) Total population: 171.5 million

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)