These Countries Might Have Small Economies, But They Have Surprisingly Powerful Militaries

According to the Global Firepower index, the 14 most powerful militaries are all in countries with at least 50 million residents.

Some smaller countries, however, have developed fighting capabilities on par with the world’s largest nations.

Many of these small but mighty countries are actively engaged in regional conflict, while others are standing armies.

While the conventional view is that the world’s superpowers shape global military conflict, many smaller nations maintain standing militias of substantial size and strength. The structure of small armies has become an increasingly important topic in geopolitics as events like the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Chinese military buildup in the South China Sea have escalated the need for small state defense.

Every year, Global Firepower ranks countries based on military might. While the 14 most powerful militaries are in countries classified as very large by the World Bank with over 50 million residents, several smaller countries have developed fighting capabilities on par with the world’s largest, wealthiest nations. Some of these small but mighty countries are actively engaged in regional conflicts, while others are standing armies that have not seen war in the 21st century.

To determine the small countries with the most disproportionately powerful militaries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on population and military strength from the World Bank and Global Firepower. Countries categorized as medium-sized, small, or very small by the World Bank – a population threshold of about 11 million – were ranked based on the 2024 Global Firepower PowerIndex score. The Global Firepower PowerIndex is a comprehensive index utilizing over 60 individual factors – such as armed forces personnel, aircraft fleet, tank strength, frigate count, defense budget, and natural resources – that ranks 145 world powers in military fighting capability. The lower the index score, the more powerful the military. Supplemental data on armed forces personnel, armed forces personnel as a percentage of the labor force, military expenditure, military expenditure as a percentage of GDP, and total population are from the World Bank. All data are for the most recent period available.

40. Tajikistan

Denis Kabanov / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 2.3049

2.3049 Armed forces personnel: 17,000 (0.7% of labor force)

17,000 (0.7% of labor force) Military expenditure: $139.5 million (1.2% of GDP)

$139.5 million (1.2% of GDP) Total population: 10.4 million

39. Estonia

KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 2.2917

2.2917 Armed forces personnel: 7,000 (1.0% of labor force)

7,000 (1.0% of labor force) Military expenditure: $1.2 billion (2.9% of GDP)

$1.2 billion (2.9% of GDP) Total population: 1.4 million

38. Laos

fbxx / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 2.2663

2.2663 Armed forces personnel: 129,000 (4.1% of labor force)

129,000 (4.1% of labor force) Military expenditure: $22.7 million (0.2% of GDP)

$22.7 million (0.2% of GDP) Total population: 7.7 million

37. Kyrgyzstan

LUKASZ-NOWAK1 / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 2.2543

2.2543 Armed forces personnel: 21,000 (0.7% of labor force)

21,000 (0.7% of labor force) Military expenditure: $464.6 million (3.6% of GDP)

$464.6 million (3.6% of GDP) Total population: 7.1 million

36. Honduras

Manuel Chinchilla / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 2.1679

2.1679 Armed forces personnel: 23,000 (0.6% of labor force)

23,000 (0.6% of labor force) Military expenditure: $539.8 million (1.6% of GDP)

$539.8 million (1.6% of GDP) Total population: 10.6 million

35. Uruguay

Global Firepower Ranking index: 2.1385

2.1385 Armed forces personnel: 22,000 (1.3% of labor force)

22,000 (1.3% of labor force) Military expenditure: $1.6 billion (2.0% of GDP)

$1.6 billion (2.0% of GDP) Total population: 3.4 million

34. Latvia

KavalenkavaVolha / Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 2.1246

2.1246 Armed forces personnel: 9,000 (0.9% of labor force)

9,000 (0.9% of labor force) Military expenditure: $1.0 billion (2.3% of GDP)

$1.0 billion (2.3% of GDP) Total population: 1.9 million

33. Mongolia

Kertu / Shutterstock.com

Global Firepower Ranking index: 2.1135

2.1135 Armed forces personnel: 18,000 (1.3% of labor force)

18,000 (1.3% of labor force) Military expenditure: $147.8 million (0.6% of GDP)

$147.8 million (0.6% of GDP) Total population: 3.5 million

32. Ireland

miroslav_1 / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 2.1103

2.1103 Armed forces personnel: 9,000 (0.4% of labor force)

9,000 (0.4% of labor force) Military expenditure: $1.3 billion (0.2% of GDP)

$1.3 billion (0.2% of GDP) Total population: 5.3 million

31. Slovenia

RossHelen / Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 2.1016

2.1016 Armed forces personnel: 7,000 (0.7% of labor force)

7,000 (0.7% of labor force) Military expenditure: $907.5 million (1.3% of GDP)

$907.5 million (1.3% of GDP) Total population: 2.1 million

30. Georgia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 2.0695

2.0695 Armed forces personnel: 26,000 (1.4% of labor force)

26,000 (1.4% of labor force) Military expenditure: $504.6 million (1.7% of GDP)

$504.6 million (1.7% of GDP) Total population: 3.7 million

29. Armenia

Global Firepower Ranking index: 2.0373

2.0373 Armed forces personnel: 47,000 (3.2% of labor force)

47,000 (3.2% of labor force) Military expenditure: $1.3 billion (5.5% of GDP)

$1.3 billion (5.5% of GDP) Total population: 3.0 million

28. Lithuania

Roman Babakin / Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.9075

1.9075 Armed forces personnel: 37,000 (2.5% of labor force)

37,000 (2.5% of labor force) Military expenditure: $2.2 billion (2.7% of GDP)

$2.2 billion (2.7% of GDP) Total population: 2.9 million

27. Paraguay

Donyanedomam / Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.9044

1.9044 Armed forces personnel: 29,000 (0.9% of labor force)

29,000 (0.9% of labor force) Military expenditure: $397.9 million (0.9% of GDP)

$397.9 million (0.9% of GDP) Total population: 6.8 million

26. New Zealand

Robert CHG / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.9039

1.9039 Armed forces personnel: 10,000 (0.3% of labor force)

10,000 (0.3% of labor force) Military expenditure: $3.0 billion (1.2% of GDP)

$3.0 billion (1.2% of GDP) Total population: 5.2 million

25. Oman

Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.8047

1.8047 Armed forces personnel: 47,000 (2.1% of labor force)

47,000 (2.1% of labor force) Military expenditure: $5.9 billion (5.4% of GDP)

$5.9 billion (5.4% of GDP) Total population: 5.0 million

24. Bahrain

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.7448

1.7448 Armed forces personnel: 19,000 (2.3% of labor force)

19,000 (2.3% of labor force) Military expenditure: $1.4 billion (3.1% of GDP)

$1.4 billion (3.1% of GDP) Total population: 1.6 million

23. Kuwait

Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.6982

1.6982 Armed forces personnel: 25,000 (1.0% of labor force)

25,000 (1.0% of labor force) Military expenditure: $7.8 billion (4.9% of GDP)

$7.8 billion (4.9% of GDP) Total population: 4.9 million

22. Albania

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.6815

1.6815 Armed forces personnel: 8,000 (0.6% of labor force)

8,000 (0.6% of labor force) Military expenditure: $397.6 million (1.7% of GDP)

$397.6 million (1.7% of GDP) Total population: 2.7 million

21. Turkmenistan

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.6512

1.6512 Armed forces personnel: 57,000 (2.6% of labor force)

57,000 (2.6% of labor force) Military expenditure: $111.9 million (2.9% of GDP)

$111.9 million (2.9% of GDP) Total population: 7.4 million

20. Croatia

rusm / Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.5074

1.5074 Armed forces personnel: 20,000 (1.2% of labor force)

20,000 (1.2% of labor force) Military expenditure: $1.4 billion (1.8% of GDP)

$1.4 billion (1.8% of GDP) Total population: 3.9 million

19. Libya

batuhanozdel / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.4449

1.4449 Armed forces personnel: N/A

N/A Military expenditure: $3.8 billion (15.5% of GDP)

$3.8 billion (15.5% of GDP) Total population: 7.3 million

18. Qatar

SHansche / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.4307

1.4307 Armed forces personnel: 22,000 (1.1% of labor force)

22,000 (1.1% of labor force) Military expenditure: $15.4 billion (7.0% of GDP)

$15.4 billion (7.0% of GDP) Total population: 2.7 million

17. Slovakia

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.3978

1.3978 Armed forces personnel: 18,000 (0.7% of labor force)

18,000 (0.7% of labor force) Military expenditure: $2.7 billion (2.0% of GDP)

$2.7 billion (2.0% of GDP) Total population: 5.4 million

16. Belarus

bruev / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.3954

1.3954 Armed forces personnel: 158,000 (3.2% of labor force)

158,000 (3.2% of labor force) Military expenditure: $1.4 billion (1.8% of GDP)

$1.4 billion (1.8% of GDP) Total population: 9.2 million

15. Austria

Patryk_Kosmider / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.3704

1.3704 Armed forces personnel: 23,000 (0.5% of labor force)

23,000 (0.5% of labor force) Military expenditure: $4.4 billion (0.8% of GDP)

$4.4 billion (0.8% of GDP) Total population: 9.1 million

14. Serbia

SStajic / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.2576

1.2576 Armed forces personnel: 32,000 (1.0% of labor force)

32,000 (1.0% of labor force) Military expenditure: $2.1 billion (2.9% of GDP)

$2.1 billion (2.9% of GDP) Total population: 6.6 million

13. Bulgaria

sfabisuk / Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.2563

1.2563 Armed forces personnel: 37,000 (1.1% of labor force)

37,000 (1.1% of labor force) Military expenditure: $1.9 billion (1.8% of GDP)

$1.9 billion (1.8% of GDP) Total population: 6.4 million

12. Azerbaijan

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.2531

1.2531 Armed forces personnel: 82,000 (1.6% of labor force)

82,000 (1.6% of labor force) Military expenditure: $3.6 billion (4.6% of GDP)

$3.6 billion (4.6% of GDP) Total population: 10.2 million

11. Hungary

AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.0259

1.0259 Armed forces personnel: 46,000 (0.9% of labor force)

46,000 (0.9% of labor force) Military expenditure: $4.4 billion (2.1% of GDP)

$4.4 billion (2.1% of GDP) Total population: 9.6 million

10. United Arab Emirates

DedMityay / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 1.0186

1.0186 Armed forces personnel: 63,000 (1.0% of labor force)

63,000 (1.0% of labor force) Military expenditure: $22.8 billion (5.6% of GDP)

$22.8 billion (5.6% of GDP) Total population: 10.5 million

9. Finland

anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 0.8437

0.8437 Armed forces personnel: 22,000 (0.8% of labor force)

22,000 (0.8% of labor force) Military expenditure: $7.3 billion (2.4% of GDP)

$7.3 billion (2.4% of GDP) Total population: 5.6 million

8. Denmark

Global Firepower Ranking index: 0.8109

0.8109 Armed forces personnel: 15,000 (0.5% of labor force)

15,000 (0.5% of labor force) Military expenditure: $8.1 billion (2.0% of GDP)

$8.1 billion (2.0% of GDP) Total population: 5.9 million

7. Switzerland

extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 0.7869

0.7869 Armed forces personnel: 20,000 (0.4% of labor force)

20,000 (0.4% of labor force) Military expenditure: $6.3 billion (0.7% of GDP)

$6.3 billion (0.7% of GDP) Total population: 8.9 million

6. Portugal

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 0.6856

0.6856 Armed forces personnel: 52,000 (1.0% of labor force)

52,000 (1.0% of labor force) Military expenditure: $4.2 billion (1.5% of GDP)

$4.2 billion (1.5% of GDP) Total population: 10.6 million

5. Norway

cookelma / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 0.6811

0.6811 Armed forces personnel: 25,000 (0.9% of labor force)

25,000 (0.9% of labor force) Military expenditure: $8.7 billion (1.6% of GDP)

$8.7 billion (1.6% of GDP) Total population: 5.5 million

4. Greece

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 0.5337

0.5337 Armed forces personnel: 147,000 (3.2% of labor force)

147,000 (3.2% of labor force) Military expenditure: $7.7 billion (3.2% of GDP)

$7.7 billion (3.2% of GDP) Total population: 10.4 million

3. Singapore

guvendemir / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 0.5271

0.5271 Armed forces personnel: 59,000 (1.7% of labor force)

59,000 (1.7% of labor force) Military expenditure: $13.2 billion (2.7% of GDP)

$13.2 billion (2.7% of GDP) Total population: 5.9 million

2. Sweden

nantonov / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 0.4835

0.4835 Armed forces personnel: 15,000 (0.3% of labor force)

15,000 (0.3% of labor force) Military expenditure: $8.8 billion (1.5% of GDP)

$8.8 billion (1.5% of GDP) Total population: 10.5 million

1. Israel

Nancy Anderson / iStock via Getty Images

Global Firepower Ranking index: 0.2661

0.2661 Armed forces personnel: 178,000 (4.2% of labor force)

178,000 (4.2% of labor force) Military expenditure: $27.5 billion (5.3% of GDP)

$27.5 billion (5.3% of GDP) Total population: 9.8 million

