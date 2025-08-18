The Most Educated Cities In America pikselstock / Shutterstock.com

Key Points While nationwide 35.0% of adults 25 years and over have at least a bachelor’s degree, in several major cities the share is more than double that.

In 37 of the 40 cities with the highest educational attainment, the median household income is greater than the $78,538 national figure.

Many of the most educated cities are supported by a major research university.

Educational attainment is one of the most powerful drivers of economic growth in urban areas. As the U.S. population continues to concentrate into less than a dozen metropolitan megaregions over the next several decades, cities with high educational attainment will become even more central to U.S. economic activity. While nationwide 35.0% of adults 25 years and over have at least a bachelor’s degree, in several major cities the share is more than double that.

Educational attainment tends to drive up incomes and home values. In 37 of the 40 cities with the highest educational attainment, the median household income is greater than the $78,538 national figure. In 39 of the 40 top cities, the median home value is greater than the $303,400 national figure. Many of the most educated cities are supported by a major research university. A closer look at the data reveals the most educated cities in America.

To determine the most educated cities in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Cities were ranked based on the share of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher. Only cities with at least 100,000 residents were considered. Supplemental data on field of study among residents is also from the U.S. Census Bureau.

40. Denver, CO

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.6%

55.6% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 21.9%

21.9% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (23,409 students)

University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (23,409 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Multidisciplinary Studies (1.9 times U.S. share), Communications (1.8 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (1.6 times U.S. share), Visual and Performing Arts (1.4 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.3 times U.S. share)

39. Durham, NC

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7%

55.7% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 26.9%

26.9% Largest college in 15 mile radius: North Carolina State University at Raleigh (37,323 students)

North Carolina State University at Raleigh (37,323 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Biological, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (1.9 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.7 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.5 times U.S. share), Multidisciplinary Studies (1.5 times U.S. share), Liberal Arts and History (1.3 times U.S. share)

38. Pasadena, CA

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.0%

56.0% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 26.0%

26.0% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Southern California (47,147 students)

University of Southern California (47,147 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Visual and Performing Arts (2.5 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.8 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (1.8 times U.S. share), Communications (1.5 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.2 times U.S. share)

37. Allen, TX

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.1%

56.1% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 22.6%

22.6% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Collin County Community College District (37,772 students)

Collin County Community College District (37,772 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (2.1 times U.S. share), Engineering (2.0 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.9 times U.S. share), Business (1.3 times U.S. share), Science and Engineering Related Fields (1.1 times U.S. share)

36. Richardson, TX

earleliason / Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.2%

56.2% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 23.1%

23.1% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Dallas College (66,592 students)

Dallas College (66,592 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (2.0 times U.S. share), Multidisciplinary Studies (1.6 times U.S. share), Engineering (1.4 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.3 times U.S. share), Business (1.2 times U.S. share)

35. Columbia, MO

Lana2011 / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.5%

56.5% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 26.3%

26.3% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Missouri-Columbia (31,013 students)

University of Missouri-Columbia (31,013 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Biological, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (2.0 times U.S. share), Multidisciplinary Studies (1.7 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.3 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.2 times U.S. share), Liberal Arts and History (1.1 times U.S. share)

34. College Station, TX

TriciaDaniel / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%

57.1% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 27.6%

27.6% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Texas A & M University-College Station (76,633 students)

Texas A & M University-College Station (76,633 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Biological, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (2.5 times U.S. share), Engineering (2.2 times U.S. share), Multidisciplinary Studies (2.0 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.7 times U.S. share), Liberal Arts and History (1.3 times U.S. share)

33. San Mateo, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.6%

57.6% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 26.2%

26.2% Largest college in 15 mile radius: San Francisco State University (23,908 students)

San Francisco State University (23,908 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Biological, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (1.7 times U.S. share), Engineering (1.6 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (1.6 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (1.5 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.1 times U.S. share)

32. Charleston, SC

brookebecker / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.7%

57.7% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 22.2%

22.2% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Trident Technical College (14,025 students)

Trident Technical College (14,025 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Multidisciplinary Studies (1.3 times U.S. share), Biological, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (1.2 times U.S. share), Liberal Arts and History (1.2 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.2 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (1.2 times U.S. share)

31. Austin, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.2%

58.2% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 22.1%

22.1% Largest college in 15 mile radius: The University of Texas at Austin (53,082 students)

The University of Texas at Austin (53,082 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Communications (1.9 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (1.5 times U.S. share), Engineering (1.5 times U.S. share), Multidisciplinary Studies (1.4 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (1.4 times U.S. share)

30. Atlanta, GA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.4%

58.4% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 25.6%

25.6% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus (47,946 students)

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus (47,946 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Communications (2.1 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.5 times U.S. share), Visual and Performing Arts (1.4 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (1.3 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (1.3 times U.S. share)

29. Madison, WI

tadphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.2%

59.2% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 25.6%

25.6% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Wisconsin-Madison (49,605 students)

University of Wisconsin-Madison (49,605 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Biological, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (2.1 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.7 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.5 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (1.2 times U.S. share), Visual and Performing Arts (1.2 times U.S. share)

28. Plano, TX

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.2%

59.2% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 24.1%

24.1% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Collin County Community College District (37,772 students)

Collin County Community College District (37,772 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (2.6 times U.S. share), Engineering (1.8 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.2 times U.S. share), Business (1.2 times U.S. share), Multidisciplinary Studies (0.8 times U.S. share)

27. Fort Collins, CO

marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.9%

59.9% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 25.5%

25.5% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Colorado State University-Fort Collins (33,500 students)

Colorado State University-Fort Collins (33,500 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Biological, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (2.6 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.6 times U.S. share), Visual and Performing Arts (1.4 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.2 times U.S. share), Psychology (1.1 times U.S. share)

26. San Francisco, CA

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.1%

60.1% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 25.1%

25.1% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of California-Berkeley (45,699 students)

University of California-Berkeley (45,699 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Social Sciences (1.9 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (1.7 times U.S. share), Visual and Performing Arts (1.5 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.5 times U.S. share), Engineering (1.4 times U.S. share)

25. Carlsbad, CA

Tonya Staab / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.4%

61.4% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 24.6%

24.6% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of California-San Diego (42,376 students)

University of California-San Diego (42,376 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Multidisciplinary Studies (1.8 times U.S. share), Communications (1.4 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (1.4 times U.S. share), Engineering (1.4 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.3 times U.S. share)

24. Scottsdale, AZ

BCFC / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.5%

61.5% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 24.4%

24.4% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Grand Canyon University (107,563 students)

Grand Canyon University (107,563 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Business (1.5 times U.S. share), Communications (1.2 times U.S. share), Psychology (1.1 times U.S. share), Multidisciplinary Studies (1.1 times U.S. share), Engineering (1.1 times U.S. share)

23. Centennial, CO

Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.9%

61.9% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 24.8%

24.8% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (23,409 students)

University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (23,409 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Engineering (1.4 times U.S. share), Psychology (1.3 times U.S. share), Business (1.2 times U.S. share), Biological, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (1.1 times U.S. share), Communications (1.1 times U.S. share)

22. Sugar Land, TX

AlizadaStudios / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.4%

62.4% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 27.3%

27.3% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Rice University (8,556 students)

Rice University (8,556 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Physical and Related Sciences (2.3 times U.S. share), Engineering (2.0 times U.S. share), Science and Engineering Related Fields (1.2 times U.S. share), Business (1.2 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (1.1 times U.S. share)

21. Fremont, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.7%

62.7% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 30.2%

30.2% Largest college in 15 mile radius: San Jose State University (36,062 students)

San Jose State University (36,062 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (3.9 times U.S. share), Engineering (3.3 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.9 times U.S. share), Business (0.9 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (0.8 times U.S. share)

20. Overland Park, KS

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.9%

62.9% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 25.3%

25.3% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Johnson County Community College (17,121 students)

Johnson County Community College (17,121 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Business (1.4 times U.S. share), Education (1.2 times U.S. share), Communications (1.1 times U.S. share), Engineering (1.1 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (1.0 times U.S. share)

19. Columbia, MD

Powerhawk5k / Wikimedia Commons

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.5%

63.5% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 34.5%

34.5% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Maryland-College Park (40,813 students)

University of Maryland-College Park (40,813 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (2.0 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.5 times U.S. share), Engineering (1.4 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (1.4 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.3 times U.S. share)

18. Washington, DC

f11photo / Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.6%

63.6% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 37.5%

37.5% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Maryland Global Campus (60,084 students)

University of Maryland Global Campus (60,084 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Social Sciences (3.7 times U.S. share), Multidisciplinary Studies (2.7 times U.S. share), Liberal Arts and History (1.7 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.6 times U.S. share), Communications (1.6 times U.S. share)

17. The Woodlands, TX

thierry dehove / Shutterstock.com

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 65.1%

65.1% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 27.9%

27.9% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Lone Star College System (70,991 students)

Lone Star College System (70,991 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Engineering (2.1 times U.S. share), Multidisciplinary Studies (1.5 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.5 times U.S. share), Business (1.4 times U.S. share), Communications (1.3 times U.S. share)

16. Santa Clara, CA

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 65.3%

65.3% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 33.9%

33.9% Largest college in 15 mile radius: San Jose State University (36,062 students)

San Jose State University (36,062 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Engineering (3.8 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (3.1 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.2 times U.S. share), Communications (1.0 times U.S. share), Visual and Performing Arts (0.9 times U.S. share)

15. Alexandria, VA

PhotoNotebook / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 65.8%

65.8% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 34.4%

34.4% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Maryland Global Campus (60,084 students)

University of Maryland Global Campus (60,084 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Social Sciences (2.5 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.9 times U.S. share), Multidisciplinary Studies (1.9 times U.S. share), Liberal Arts and History (1.6 times U.S. share), Communications (1.6 times U.S. share)

14. Frisco, TX

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%

66.0% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 27.4%

27.4% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Collin County Community College District (37,772 students)

Collin County Community College District (37,772 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (2.5 times U.S. share), Engineering (1.9 times U.S. share), Business (1.6 times U.S. share), Communications (1.0 times U.S. share), Psychology (0.9 times U.S. share)

13. Highlands Ranch, CO

mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.8%

66.8% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 25.5%

25.5% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (23,409 students)

University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (23,409 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Engineering (1.6 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (1.5 times U.S. share), Communications (1.4 times U.S. share), Business (1.2 times U.S. share), Psychology (1.2 times U.S. share)

12. Seattle, WA

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 67.5%

67.5% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 30.0%

30.0% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Washington-Seattle Campus (55,620 students)

University of Washington-Seattle Campus (55,620 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (1.9 times U.S. share), Visual and Performing Arts (1.8 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (1.7 times U.S. share), Multidisciplinary Studies (1.6 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.6 times U.S. share)

11. Sunnyvale, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 69.2%

69.2% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 38.9%

38.9% Largest college in 15 mile radius: San Jose State University (36,062 students)

San Jose State University (36,062 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (3.6 times U.S. share), Engineering (3.6 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.4 times U.S. share), Biological, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (0.9 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (0.8 times U.S. share)

10. Sandy Springs, GA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 69.9%

69.9% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 30.1%

30.1% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus (47,946 students)

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus (47,946 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Engineering (1.5 times U.S. share), Visual and Performing Arts (1.3 times U.S. share), Business (1.2 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (1.1 times U.S. share), Biological, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (1.1 times U.S. share)

9. Cary, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 70.2%

70.2% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 32.9%

32.9% Largest college in 15 mile radius: North Carolina State University at Raleigh (37,323 students)

North Carolina State University at Raleigh (37,323 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Engineering (2.2 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (2.1 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.4 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.4 times U.S. share), Biological, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (1.1 times U.S. share)

8. Irvine, CA

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 70.6%

70.6% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 31.2%

31.2% Largest college in 15 mile radius: California State University-Fullerton (41,962 students)

California State University-Fullerton (41,962 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Engineering (1.9 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (1.7 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.6 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (1.3 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.3 times U.S. share)

7. Bellevue, WA

gmc3101 / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 71.4%

71.4% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 35.2%

35.2% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Washington-Seattle Campus (55,620 students)

University of Washington-Seattle Campus (55,620 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (3.7 times U.S. share), Engineering (2.5 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.1 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (1.0 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.0 times U.S. share)

6. Naperville, IL

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 71.7%

71.7% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 33.0%

33.0% Largest college in 15 mile radius: DeVry University-Illinois (29,346 students)

DeVry University-Illinois (29,346 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Engineering (1.8 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.8 times U.S. share), Communications (1.5 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (1.4 times U.S. share), Business (1.2 times U.S. share)

5. Berkeley, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 75.1%

75.1% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 41.6%

41.6% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of California-Berkeley (45,699 students)

University of California-Berkeley (45,699 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Multidisciplinary Studies (3.3 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (3.0 times U.S. share), Visual and Performing Arts (2.9 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (2.1 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (2.0 times U.S. share)

4. Boulder, CO

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%

76.8% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 39.9%

39.9% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Colorado Boulder (41,432 students)

University of Colorado Boulder (41,432 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Physical and Related Sciences (2.2 times U.S. share), Engineering (1.8 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.8 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (1.7 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (1.6 times U.S. share)

3. Arlington, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.1%

77.1% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 41.4%

41.4% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Maryland Global Campus (60,084 students)

University of Maryland Global Campus (60,084 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Social Sciences (2.9 times U.S. share), Multidisciplinary Studies (2.8 times U.S. share), Liberal Arts and History (1.4 times U.S. share), Literature and Languages (1.4 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.3 times U.S. share)

2. Ann Arbor, MI

Davel5957 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.7%

77.7% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 47.2%

47.2% Largest college in 15 mile radius: University of Michigan-Ann Arbor (52,065 students)

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor (52,065 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Literature and Languages (2.0 times U.S. share), Biological, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (1.8 times U.S. share), Engineering (1.6 times U.S. share), Physical and Related Sciences (1.5 times U.S. share), Psychology (1.5 times U.S. share)

1. Cambridge, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 80.2%

80.2% Adults with a graduate or professional degree: 50.4%

50.4% Largest college in 15 mile radius: Boston University (36,624 students)

Boston University (36,624 students) Total concentrated fields of study: Physical and Related Sciences (2.2 times U.S. share), Engineering (2.2 times U.S. share), Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics (2.0 times U.S. share), Social Sciences (1.7 times U.S. share), Biological, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (1.6 times U.S. share)

