I Used to Dream of Sending My Kid to an Ivy League School, But These 10 Colleges Now Top My List DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

When choosing a college with your children, the biggest hope has always been to send them to an Ivy League institution. With names like Harvard, Brown, Princeton, Yale, and Princeton, you have every hope that attending one of these schools will land you or your child a better job right out of school.

Key Points Ivy League schools provide some of the best education you can find worldwide.

You don’t need to go to an Ivy League school to get an outstanding education.

Schools like Duke, Northwestern, and Stanford are exceptional schools with incredibly successful alumni.

However, what if you didn’t want to consider anything Ivy League but still wanted to ensure someone or yourself received a quality education? The good news is that you don’t need Ivy League names to still attend prestigious schools with outstanding reputations for learning and preparing you for the real world.

10. Williams College

A private liberal arts college, Williams College, has an enrollment of under 400 students studying 36 different majors in 25 different academic departments. The school only accepts 9% of applicants, making it among the country’s most competitive private colleges.

Why Choose Williams College

Any student who wants to enjoy tutorial-style learning should look to Williams College. The tutorial style is the same process used by Oxford and Cambridge, two of the most prestigious universities in the world, and it allows students to learn in a very personalized atmosphere.

9. Vanderbilt University

With only 5.6% of applicants admitted into the class of 2027, Vanderbilt University is one of the country’s most competitive schools. A frequent top choice for students who perform significant research in their field, the university also has more than 500 student organizations.

Why Choose Vanderbilt

The school’s proximity to Nashville ensures that campus life is never dull. School alumni include two former Vice Presidents of the United States and 2 US Supreme Court Justices, among other heads of state. There is no question that the rigor of classes at Vanderbilt allows students to excel in their chosen fields upon graduation.

8. Rice University

Highlighted by STEM programs around computer science, biochemistry, and mechanical engineering, this is only one of the primary reasons to attend. A standout aspect of being a Rice University undergraduate is how you are placed into the individual college communities to interact with like-minded people throughout your entire time at Rice.

Why Choose Rice University

With a 6-1 student-to-faculty ratio, students can find their path to Ivy League-level academics with a welcoming campus. The biggest benefit will be the personalized education you get with such close interaction with faculty, which will allow for personalized attention.

7. New York University

New York University is an attractive choice for prospective students due to its placement in the heart of one of the most important cities in the world. The school’s proximity to some of the world’s most elite businesses has helped it grow a reputation as a starting platform to enter these companies.

Why Choose NYU

NYU has graduated five US governors, three heads of state, and 12 US senators, so there is no question that it is a distinguished university. One of the largest private universities in the country by enrollment, NYU is also one of the most applied-to schools in the country, accepting just 13% of students.

6. Northwestern University

Accepting just 8% of applicants, Northwestern University is home to more than 112 undergraduate degrees. A private research school, its proximity just outside Chicago makes it a beautiful place for students who want the benefits of a smaller school surrounded by plenty to do. The Kellogg School of Management and Medill School of Journalism are best-in-class for non-ivy league schools.

Why Choose Northwestern

One of the biggest reasons for choosing Northwestern is that the school encourages studying abroad, something many undergrad students choose to do. The school is well known for graduating 47 Pulitzer Prize winners, 33 Nobel laureates, 2 Fields Medalists, and 23 National Medal of Science winners.

5. California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

With one of the smallest enrollments on this list, prospective students who are heavily interested in science careers may find their home at the California Institute of Technology. Only 7% of students are accepted, and the school only has around 1,000 students. Among Caltech graduates, 79 are considered Nobel laureates for advancements in science and related fields.

Why Choose Caltech

If you want to join NASA and its famous Jet Propulsion Laboratory, going to school at Caltech is the way to go, as this group is located on campus. Caltech is also consistently ranked among the top universities in the world for STEM. The bottom line is that future scientists who want to change the world look at Caltech to do some of the world’s most cutting-edge research.

4. University of Chicago

As one of the most rigorously difficult universities in the country, the University of Chicago has a well-deserved reputation for pushing students to their limits. Its most notable programs are law, business, social sciences, mathematics, and economics. To get admitted, you must apply with the school’s supplemental essay, which is often quirky, requiring students’ personalities to shine through.

Why Choose the University of Chicago

One reason the University of Chicago is a top choice is its proximity to some of the country’s best cultural and professional opportunities. The school has produced 101 Nobel laureates, many mathematics award-winning graduates, and 29 living billionaires are counted as alumni.

3. Duke University

Duke is one of the most respected college institutions on the East Coast, offering 53 majors and 52 minors. The school has a 9% enrollment rate and appeals to high-school students who want to focus heavily on engineering, public policy, and economics. Of course, Duke is also well known for its incredible athletics program, specifically college basketball.

Why Choose Duke

Widely considered the most prestigious university in the southern United States, Duke is a regular top 10 staple in US News and World Report college rankings. This results from outstanding academics, including a focus on developing future leaders. For the students attending Duke, there has long been praise for the campus itself and incredible school spirit.

2. Stanford University

One of the most prestigious schools in the country, Stanford’s proximity to Silicon Valley has earned it a reputation as the birthplace of many different business giants. Google, Hewlett-Packard, LinkedIn, Netflix, and Instagram are just a few companies Stanford alumni founded. The strong STEM programs are undoubtedly responsible for its fame in computer science, at least for the 4% of applicants who get in.

Why Choose Stanford

As Stanford is a hub for startups and innovation, the school is a fantastic place for students who want to take risks and become entrepreneurs. As a result, it’s become a pipeline to some of the top tech companies in the world. You also get fantastic weather year-round, which has made it an excellent place for students to enjoy a vibrant life that goes beyond studies

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Consistently ranked as one of the top universities in the country, as soon as you hear the Massachusetts Institute of Technology name on someone’s resume or degree, you immediately think they were top of their class. MIT is a STEM powerhouse that handles cutting-edge research across several scientific and technological fields, including physics, mathematics, and computer science.

Why Choose MIT

As a school regularly ranked #1 globally between engineering and technology, MIT graduates some of the brightest minds in the world. This includes 98 Nobel laureates, 26 Turing Award winners, and countless leaders of various industries. With only a 4% acceptance rate for the 2028 graduating class, there is no question that MIT is as good, if not better than most Ivy League institutions.

