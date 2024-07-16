NBA Teams that Draw the Largest Home-Game Crowds Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Game 2 2008 NBA Finals by Adam Pieniazek / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

As the country’s third most popular sports league, the NBA draws big crowds all season long. The challenge is that some teams do better with home game attendance than others, which usually reflects the team’s success. When a team wins, crowds will show up in record numbers, but if a team loses, fans might skip the expense of attending a game in person.

To identify the NBA teams that drew the largest home-game crowds, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average attendance at home games in the 2022-23 regular season and estimated arena capacity. In descending order, we ranked all 30 NBA teams on average home game attendance as a percentage of their home arena’s capacity. All data is fromESPNandBetMGM.

Why Is This Important?

Source: Mike Powell / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

With the average NBA team worth about $4 billion, there’s quite a bit of money to be made for teams. For those who can sell out home games, this means increased revenue from concessions, souvenir purchases, and parking. The more money these teams make, the more jobs are created and the more benefits the local economy will receive, not to mention the sponsorships from many brands we cover on this website.

30. Washington Wizards

Source: Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie shoots the ball during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers by All-Pro Reels / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 85.1%

85.1% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 17,328 people

17,328 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 20,356 people

Approx. 20,356 people Home arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena 2023-24 regular season record: 15 wins, 67 losses

After going 15-67 during the 2023-2024 season, it shouldn’t be surprising to know the Washington Wizards have the league’s lowest attendance record.

29. Oklahoma City Thunder

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 85.3%

85.3% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 15,534 people

15,534 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 18,203 people

Approx. 18,203 people Home arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center 2023-24 regular season record: 57 wins, 25 losses

The attendance of Oklahoma City Thunder games is notably low on this list, considering the team won the Western Conference last season. Hopefully, another winning season will draw more fans.

28. Indiana Pacers

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 87.3%

87.3% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 15,647 people

15,647 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 17,923 people

Approx. 17,923 people Home arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse 2023-24 regular season record: 47 wins, 35 losses

Surprisingly, the Indiana Pacers are low on this list, considering the team was one series away from the NBA Finals. Even so, the team only averaged 87.3% of its arena being sold out for home games.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

Source: Zhong Zhi / Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 89.2%

89.2% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 16,768 people

16,768 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 18,798 people

Approx. 18,798 people Home arena: Target Center

Target Center 2023-24 regular season record: 56 wins, 26 losses

With the Minnesota Timberwolves also just one series away from the NBA finals, it’s equally surprising that they only sold out 89.2% of its arena on average. Hopefully, last season’s performance puts this number closer to 100%.

26. Charlotte Hornets

Source: Elsa / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 89.8%

89.8% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 17,123 people

17,123 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 19,077 people

Approx. 19,077 people Home arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center 2023-24 regular season record: 21 wins, 61 losses

After going 21-61 during the NBA season, it’s understandable why the Charlotte Hornets rank so low on this list.

25. Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 90.4%

90.4% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 16,313 people

16,313 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 18,055 people

Approx. 18,055 people Home arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center 2023-24 regular season record: 41 wins, 41 losses

The Houston Rockets finished the season 41-41, which is undoubtedly worse than how star Jalen Green and the team wanted the season to go. It was notably the team’s first losing season in four years.

24. Detroit Pistons

Source: Rob Carr / Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 91.1%

91.1% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 18,529 people

18,529 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 20,332 people

Approx. 20,332 people Home arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena 2023-24 regular season record: 14 wins, 68 losses

The Detroit Pistons had a brutal season, finishing with the worst record in franchise history, which undoubtedly impacted their ability to fill arena seats.

23. San Antonio Spurs

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 92.0%

92.0% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 16,937 people

16,937 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 18,418 people

Approx. 18,418 people Home arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center 2023-24 regular season record: 22 wins, 60 losses

Led by star Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs suffered an awful 18-game losing streak, but as Wembanyama gets better, so should the team’s record.

22. Phoenix Suns

Source: 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 92.7%

92.7% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 17,071 people

17,071 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 18,422 people

Approx. 18,422 people Home arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center 2023-24 regular season record: 49 wins, 33 losses

The Suns should have been NBA finalists, with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal leading the way. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be, but the team looks forward to the 2024-2025 season.

21. Orlando Magic

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 94.3%

94.3% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 17,765 people

17,765 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 18,846 people

Approx. 18,846 people Home arena: Amway Center

Amway Center 2023-24 regular season record: 47 wins, 35 losses

Clinching their first playoff start in four years, the Orlando Magic are on an upward trajectory. During the offseason, a smart set of trades and new players make them a team to watch.

20. Memphis Grizzlies

Source: Justin Ford / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 95.3%

95.3% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 17,264 people

17,264 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 18,119 people

Approx. 18,119 people Home arena: FedExForum

FedExForum 2023-24 regular season record: 27 wins, 55 losses

Finishing the season 27-55, the Memphis Grizzlies undoubtedly wanted to see a better record. As such, the team failed to make the playoffs without superstar Ja Morant available for the first 25 games of the season.

19. Portland Trail Blazers

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 96.5%

96.5% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 18,716 people

18,716 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 19,393 people

Approx. 19,393 people Home arena: Moda Center

Moda Center 2023-24 regular season record: 21 wins, 61 losses

Without Damian Lillard on the roster, the Portland Trail Blazers suffered, going without a win for February 2024. The team’s attendance standing is no doubt a reflection of the season.

18. Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 97.6%

97.6% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 17,574 people

17,574 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 18,000 people

Approx. 18,000 people Home arena: Intuit Dome (will open in 2024)

Intuit Dome (will open in 2024) 2023-24 regular season record: 51 wins, 31 losses

After finishing the season 51-31, the Los Angeles Clippers look like a team that can go far in the future. The team has a chance if Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden remain healthy.

17. Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 97.7%

97.7% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 18,613 people

18,613 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 19,060 people

Approx. 19,060 people Home arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena 2023-24 regular season record: 47 wins, 35 losses

Led by Lebron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers should be standing room only in the stadium. Still, a first-round exit in the playoffs means only 97.7% arena capacity.

16. New York Knicks

Source: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 97.9%

97.9% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 19,392 people

19,392 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 19,812 people

Approx. 19,812 people Home arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden 2023-24 regular season record: 50 wins, 32 losses

The New York Knicks may have been one of the NBA’s best surprises in 2023-2024. After ending its season with a loss in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, expect the Knicks and fans to be back in full force next season.

15. Chicago Bulls

Source: Jason Miller / Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 98.1%

98.1% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 20,527 people

20,527 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 20,917 people

Approx. 20,917 people Home arena: United Center

United Center 2023-24 regular season record: 39 wins, 43 losses

Undoubtedly, the Chicago Bulls have struggled in the last decade, and the team’s 39-43 record reflects this performance. The Bulls need a full squad reset to make a difference next season.

14. Denver Nuggets

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 98.5%

98.5% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 19,235 people

19,235 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 19,520 people

Approx. 19,520 people Home arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena 2023-24 regular season record: 57 wins, 25 losses

The Denver Nuggets came into the NBA playoffs in 2023-2024 heavily favored to at least make it to the Conference Finals, if not the NBA Finals for the second year in a row. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be.

13. Sacramento Kings

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 99.1%

99.1% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 17,451 people

17,451 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 17,608 people

Approx. 17,608 people Home arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center 2023-24 regular season record: 46 wins, 36 losses

While the Sacramento Kings did manage to make it to the Playoff Play-In Tournament, they just couldn’t bring it all together. Hopefully, the team’s record will improve next season.

12. New Orleans Pelicans

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 99.4%

99.4% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 16,772 people

16,772 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 16,867 people

Approx. 16,867 people Home arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center 2023-24 regular season record: 49 wins, 33 losses

The New Orleans Pelicans are a forgotten team in the NBA, or at least that’s how they feel compared to other teams in their division. Still, fans fill 99.4% of the stadium on average.

11. Utah Jazz

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 99.5%

99.5% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 18,206 people

18,206 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 18,306 people

Approx. 18,306 people Home arena: Delta Center

Delta Center 2023-24 regular season record: 31 wins, 51 losses

The Utah Jazz’s 50th season in the NBA was disappointing. They finished the season with a 31-51 record. However, fans show up every game, win or lose, which is good news for a team that wants to win.

10. Brooklyn Nets

Source: Elsa / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 99.6%

99.6% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 17,669 people

17,669 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 17,732 people

Approx. 17,732 people Home arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center 2023-24 regular season record: 32 wins, 50 losses

Like the New Orleans Pelicans, the Brooklyn Nets feel forgotten in their division and conference, which is accentuated by a team that went 32-50 this past season.

9. Toronto Raptors

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 99.9%

99.9% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 19,786 people

19,786 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 19,800 people

Approx. 19,800 people Home arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena 2023-24 regular season record: 25 wins, 57 losses

The Toronto Raptors look a world away from the NBA Championship team we saw just a few years ago. The team can fill seats, but it needs to find a way back to a winning record.

8. Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Elsa / Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 100.0%

100.0% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 20,469 people

20,469 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 20,478 people

Approx. 20,478 people Home arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center 2023-24 regular season record: 47 wins, 35 losses

Even without Joel Embiid for part of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers came together and made it to the first round of the playoffs. Adding Paul George in the offseason will set up the 76ers to East Coast dominance next season.

7. Golden State Warriors

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 100.0%

100.0% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 18,064 people

18,064 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 18,064 people

Approx. 18,064 people Home arena: Chase Center

Chase Center 2023-24 regular season record: 46 wins, 36 losses

Even though the Golden State Warriors show up every game, the team is far from the dynasty the world saw during the 2010s. Without Klay Thompson next season, it’s a lot to place on Steph Curry’s shoulders to help the team better its 46-36 record from this past season.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Elsa / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 100.0%

100.0% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 19,432 people

19,432 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 19,432 people

Approx. 19,432 people Home arena: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 2023-24 regular season record: 48 wins, 34 losses

Led by always fun-to-watch Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers are a team to watch. The team knocked off the Orlando Magic in the first round before losing to the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics.

5. Miami Heat

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 100.4%

100.4% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 19,687 people

19,687 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 19,600 people

Approx. 19,600 people Home arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center 2023-24 regular season record: 46 wins, 36 losses

The Miami Heat will almost always fill its stadium, as Miami is a place to see and be seen. However, the team’s NBA Finals appearance from the season prior wasn’t repeated, as the team lost in the first-round playoffs.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

Source: Steven Ryan / Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 101.1%

101.1% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 17,531 people

17,531 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 17,341 people

Approx. 17,341 people Home arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum 2023-24 regular season record: 49 wins, 33 losses

With Damian Lillard complementing Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league was excited to watch this dynamic duo. Unfortunately, without Lillard in the postseason, the Milwaukee Bucks were short-handed and lost to the Pacers in the first round.

3. Boston Celtics

Source: Jared Wickerham / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 102.9%

102.9% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 19,156 people

19,156 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 18,624 people

Approx. 18,624 people Home arena: TD Garden

TD Garden 2023-24 regular season record: 64 wins, 18 losses

The NBA’s greatest dynasty, the Boston Celtics, were the 2023-2024 NBA Champions, and with the team performing so well, its stadium filled with an average of 102.9% people every night.

2. Dallas Mavericks

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 105.1%

105.1% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 20,177 people

20,177 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 19,200 people

Approx. 19,200 people Home arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center 2023-24 regular season record: 50 wins, 32 losses

While the Dallas Mavericks lost in the NBA Finals, the 1-2 duo of Luka Doncinc and Kyrie Irving gave the NBA world some of the most exciting basketball highlights of the season.

1. Atlanta Hawks

Source: Chicago Bulls - Atlanta Hawks by Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Avg. home game attendance as pct. of arena capacity: 105.8%

105.8% Avg. home game attendance in 2022-23 regular season: 17,555 people

17,555 people Home arena capacity: Approx. 16,600 people

Approx. 16,600 people Home arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena 2023-24 regular season record: 36 wins, 46 losses

Even though the Atlanta Hawks suffered a losing season, this team knows how to sell seats. On average, Hawks games saw 105.8% of the stadium filled, which could mean standing room only.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.